kqennewsradio.com
LABOR DAY CLOSURES
This is Labor Day and that means there are a number of closures. Federal, state, county and city offices are closed. No regular mail will be delivered. School will not be in session. Banks and credit unions are not open. Professional offices are closed. Most retail outlets will be open, though some may operate with reduced hours.
kqennewsradio.com
RFP MILL IN WEED, CALIFORNIA UNDAMAGED, ONE BUILDING BURNS
The Roseburg Forest Products veneer mill in Weed California was not damaged in the Mill Fire which began Friday, though an empty building on company property did burn. Communications Director Rebecca Taylor told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that when the fire began the mill, which employs 145 people, was evacuated. Taylor said, “Our primary concern is the safety of the community, first responders, and our team members as this tragedy continues to unfold in Weed”. At least one team member lost their home, according to Taylor. She said the company will provide assistance just as they did after the Boles Fire in 2014.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire containment lines advance, some resources redeploy
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today the Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says, "Nearly the entire Rum Creek Fire is encircled by well-defined control lines." That progress has some crews starting to stand down from the fire. Fire personnel are listed at 2,098 today for the Rum Creek Fire and its 18,966 burned acres, one week into the fire's unified command and two weeks today since Northwest Incident Management Team took charge of the fire response.
cityofroseburg.org
Night paving on Stephens starts next week
ROSEBURG, Ore. – Night paving to resurface a three-quarter-mile stretch of Northeast Stephens Street will narrow travel to one lane in each direction starting Tuesday, Sept. 6. A contractor will perform the work from just north of Diamond Lake Boulevard to Garden Valley Boulevard from 7 p.m. to 7...
kqennewsradio.com
GREAT OREGON HOMEBUILT FLY-IN SATURDAY
Oregon Aviation Historical Society is bringing homebuilt and vintage aircraft to Cottage Grove for the 4th annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-In on Saturday. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Jim Wright Memorial Field. Those attending can view the aircraft, talk to the pilots, tour...
Cedar Creek Fire sees massive growth on Friday, evacuations in effect
The Cedar Creek Fire near Oakridge grew over 7000 acres over Friday and into Saturday morning.
kezi.com
85% of Roseburg Public School District classrooms do not have central air conditioning, officials say
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The heat is causing problems in Roseburg classrooms because several of Roseburg Public School District's classrooms do not have air conditioning. Officials said 85% of classrooms in the district do not have central air conditioning. "It kind of is a concern because it's really like, people can...
KVAL
Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
KTVL
Rum Creek fire now 18,768 acres, now 27% contained
Since Wednesday, containment of the Rum Creek Fire has grown from 1 percent to 27 percent, largely due to successful tactical firing operations and direct line construction. On the southwest flank of the fire, crews are mopping up a 50-foot buffer between recently burned control lines. Tactical patrols are expanding mop-up from 200 to 300 feet around the community of Galice after two spot fires were extinguished Friday.
kezi.com
Douglas County wildfire beaten back after overnight effort
GLENDALE, Ore. -- A wildfire has been contained after an overnight firefighting effort that included multiple helicopters, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA said crews responded at about 6 p.m. on August 31. Officials said that at the time of response, the fire was reportedly burning about five acres of wildland near Martin Creek, about seven miles northwest of Glendale. DFPA officials said the initial attack on the fire included three helicopters and an airplane dropping water and flame retardant on the fire, as well as four fire engines, a bulldozer and a five-man crew.
ijpr.org
A city in three days: how Oregon's largest wildfire is managed
Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the nearly 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass: Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Teams are currently focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest....
kezi.com
Missing Cottage Grove child believed to be in danger
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Human Services reports that Chloe Brinegar, 15, has gone missing from Cottage Grove on August 9 and is believed to be in danger. ODHS says Brinegar is a child in foster care. They were last seen in Cottage Grove on August 9...
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR PARTS OF SOUTHERN OREGON
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of southern Oregon including the Umpqua National Forest from 11:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. Friday. An Urgent Fire Weather Message from the National Weather Service said strong gusty winds are expected. The Warning area includes eastern Douglas County, almost all of Josephine and Jackson counties, the Rum Creek Fire and all areas east of there. Winds will gust to 25 miles per hour west of the Cascades and up to 40 miles per hour east of the Cascades. Higher elevations could see gusts to 50 miles per hour.
kpic
The Rum Creek Fire continues to grow in size; now up to 13,994 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Rum Creek Fire burning northwest of Grants Pass crossed a containment line on the east side of the fire Tuesday night, burning several hundred acres, according to fire officials. According to an update posted Wednesday morning, the Rum Creek Fire was at 13,994 acres in...
kezi.com
Missing elderly woman found safe, Lane County deputies say
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- an 88-year-old woman is missing after leaving her home for an unknown destination, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says Nancy Peschel, 88, left her home in the Cottage Grove area at about 10 a.m. on September 1. Officials say her direction of travel is unknown, but that Peschel may have been heading towards Myrtle Point. Deputies say Peschel was last seen driving a tan or silver 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
kezi.com
Local hot spot restaurant owners close doors due to COVID rippling effects
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still having an impact on some local hot spots, forcing a few popular restaurants to close. After 17 years, Betty Boyd, owner of Busy Bee Café in Springfield, is closing her kitchen, saying they'd still be cooking if it hadn't been for COVID.
oregontoday.net
Scam on Douglas Co. Phones, Aug. 30
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – It makes its rounds every few months. The phone rings, it is answered and the person on the other end of the telephone identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually, the caller states it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards. HANG UP! IT IS A SCAM! The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls from members of the community reporting they have received such calls from people claiming to work for the Sheriff’s Office. Some names they are providing are actual names of Sheriff’s Office staff members. It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams, such as the elderly members of the community. “It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam”, said Lt. Brad O’Dell. Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers or check-out points may also be helpful.Law Enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, rather they will make personal contact. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
kptv.com
Portland man arrested after series of bizarre assaults in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday after a series of assaults in Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man trying to stab the tires of a patrol vehicle. Police did not provide the location.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ID THEFT, COMPUTER CRIMES
A Roseburg man was jailed on identity theft and computer crime charges by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 11:20 a.m. 38-year old Christopher Page was contacted in the 400 block of Northwest Cecil Avenue. Page was detained for allegedly using a victim’s credit cards at two businesses in Roseburg. Charges included two counts each of unauthorized use of a credit card, identity theft, second-degree attempted theft and computer crime. Page was released later in the day.
