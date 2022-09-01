ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

kqennewsradio.com

LABOR DAY CLOSURES

This is Labor Day and that means there are a number of closures. Federal, state, county and city offices are closed. No regular mail will be delivered. School will not be in session. Banks and credit unions are not open. Professional offices are closed. Most retail outlets will be open, though some may operate with reduced hours.
WINCHESTER BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

RFP MILL IN WEED, CALIFORNIA UNDAMAGED, ONE BUILDING BURNS

The Roseburg Forest Products veneer mill in Weed California was not damaged in the Mill Fire which began Friday, though an empty building on company property did burn. Communications Director Rebecca Taylor told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that when the fire began the mill, which employs 145 people, was evacuated. Taylor said, “Our primary concern is the safety of the community, first responders, and our team members as this tragedy continues to unfold in Weed”. At least one team member lost their home, according to Taylor. She said the company will provide assistance just as they did after the Boles Fire in 2014.
WEED, CA
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire containment lines advance, some resources redeploy

MERLIN, Ore. -- Today the Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says, "Nearly the entire Rum Creek Fire is encircled by well-defined control lines." That progress has some crews starting to stand down from the fire. Fire personnel are listed at 2,098 today for the Rum Creek Fire and its 18,966 burned acres, one week into the fire's unified command and two weeks today since Northwest Incident Management Team took charge of the fire response.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
cityofroseburg.org

Night paving on Stephens starts next week

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Night paving to resurface a three-quarter-mile stretch of Northeast Stephens Street will narrow travel to one lane in each direction starting Tuesday, Sept. 6. A contractor will perform the work from just north of Diamond Lake Boulevard to Garden Valley Boulevard from 7 p.m. to 7...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GREAT OREGON HOMEBUILT FLY-IN SATURDAY

Oregon Aviation Historical Society is bringing homebuilt and vintage aircraft to Cottage Grove for the 4th annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-In on Saturday. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Jim Wright Memorial Field. Those attending can view the aircraft, talk to the pilots, tour...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
EUGENE, OR
KTVL

Rum Creek fire now 18,768 acres, now 27% contained

Since Wednesday, containment of the Rum Creek Fire has grown from 1 percent to 27 percent, largely due to successful tactical firing operations and direct line construction. On the southwest flank of the fire, crews are mopping up a 50-foot buffer between recently burned control lines. Tactical patrols are expanding mop-up from 200 to 300 feet around the community of Galice after two spot fires were extinguished Friday.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County wildfire beaten back after overnight effort

GLENDALE, Ore. -- A wildfire has been contained after an overnight firefighting effort that included multiple helicopters, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA said crews responded at about 6 p.m. on August 31. Officials said that at the time of response, the fire was reportedly burning about five acres of wildland near Martin Creek, about seven miles northwest of Glendale. DFPA officials said the initial attack on the fire included three helicopters and an airplane dropping water and flame retardant on the fire, as well as four fire engines, a bulldozer and a five-man crew.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

A city in three days: how Oregon's largest wildfire is managed

Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the nearly 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass: Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Teams are currently focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest....
MERLIN, OR
kezi.com

Missing Cottage Grove child believed to be in danger

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Human Services reports that Chloe Brinegar, 15, has gone missing from Cottage Grove on August 9 and is believed to be in danger. ODHS says Brinegar is a child in foster care. They were last seen in Cottage Grove on August 9...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

RED FLAG WARNING FOR PARTS OF SOUTHERN OREGON

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of southern Oregon including the Umpqua National Forest from 11:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. Friday. An Urgent Fire Weather Message from the National Weather Service said strong gusty winds are expected. The Warning area includes eastern Douglas County, almost all of Josephine and Jackson counties, the Rum Creek Fire and all areas east of there. Winds will gust to 25 miles per hour west of the Cascades and up to 40 miles per hour east of the Cascades. Higher elevations could see gusts to 50 miles per hour.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Missing elderly woman found safe, Lane County deputies say

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- an 88-year-old woman is missing after leaving her home for an unknown destination, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says Nancy Peschel, 88, left her home in the Cottage Grove area at about 10 a.m. on September 1. Officials say her direction of travel is unknown, but that Peschel may have been heading towards Myrtle Point. Deputies say Peschel was last seen driving a tan or silver 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
LANE COUNTY, OR
News Break
Politics
oregontoday.net

Scam on Douglas Co. Phones, Aug. 30

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – It makes its rounds every few months. The phone rings, it is answered and the person on the other end of the telephone identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually, the caller states it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards. HANG UP! IT IS A SCAM! The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls from members of the community reporting they have received such calls from people claiming to work for the Sheriff’s Office. Some names they are providing are actual names of Sheriff’s Office staff members. It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams, such as the elderly members of the community. “It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam”, said Lt. Brad O’Dell. Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers or check-out points may also be helpful.Law Enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, rather they will make personal contact. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Portland man arrested after series of bizarre assaults in Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday after a series of assaults in Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man trying to stab the tires of a patrol vehicle. Police did not provide the location.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ID THEFT, COMPUTER CRIMES

A Roseburg man was jailed on identity theft and computer crime charges by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 11:20 a.m. 38-year old Christopher Page was contacted in the 400 block of Northwest Cecil Avenue. Page was detained for allegedly using a victim’s credit cards at two businesses in Roseburg. Charges included two counts each of unauthorized use of a credit card, identity theft, second-degree attempted theft and computer crime. Page was released later in the day.
ROSEBURG, OR

