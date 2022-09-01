Read full article on original website
The Weeknd Cuts LA Tour Stop Short After He Loses His Voice on Stage
The Weeknd was all ready to go for his Los Angeles show, but his voice was not. The Toronto legend had to cut his After Hours Til Dawn Tour stop at SoFi Stadium short after his voice went out on him. “I personally want to apologize to you guys,” The...
DJ Khaled’s ‘GOD DID’ Makes No. 1 Debut on Billboard Hot 100
Another one. DJ Khaled’s GOD DID will debut on top of the Billboard 200, becoming his fourth album to top the charts. GOD DID opens with 107,500 equivalent album units in the first week. The album is also the 10th top 10 album for Khaled. SEA units account for...
Tank Says R&B Needs More Mainstream Support and the Return of Jamie Foxx
The talk around R&B, and its status of it, continues to grow. After Diddy’s “R&B is Dead” conversation, TMZ caught Tank at LAX, who just recently delivered his R&B Money album. What does he think is currently impacting R&B? No mainstream love. Speaking to the camera, Tank...
Lil Baby Releases New Single ‘Detox’ and Sets Album Release for Oct. 14
A new song called “Detox” by Lil Baby has been released to cap off the summer. Since his debut in 2017, the Atlanta native has propelled himself into superstardom, and “Detox” is the most recent in a long series of hard-hitting songs that show the rapper at the top of his game. Lil Baby has also shared a brand-new music video for the track to go along with the release.
Juelz Santana Hits the Studio with Lil Wayne for ‘Tha Carter 6’ Sessions
Lil Wayne is currently prepping Tha Carter 6. His studio sessions have included a visit from Juelz Santana, who hit Instagram to show the duo in the studio going to work. “CARTER 6 In Process… #ICFMFLifeslstyle #WeInMotion #BackOutSide,” Juelz Santana captioned the post. Lil Wayne revealed on the...
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors
Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
Big Sean’s ‘Detroit’ Hits Streaming Platforms On 10th Anniversary
The Detroit mixtape is one of the defining projects in Big Sean‘s career. On the tape’s 10th anniversary, the father-to-be releases it onto streaming platforms via Def Jam Recordings. For the anniversary, Sean Don extends the project with a bonus track, “More Thoughts”. Following the landmark...
[WATCH] Quentin Miller Alleges Meek Mill and His Crew Jumped Him by Request of Nicki Minaj
Quentin Miller visited the New Rory and Mal podcast and had a ton to say. The conversation went into the 2016 beef between Meek Mill and Drake and how he played a role in it. Miller recalled a run-in with Meek Mill and the Dreamchasers that was deescalated until a message from Nicki Minaj, Meek’s bae at the time, changed everything.
NBA YoungBoy Announces Ninth Child, Releases New Video ‘Purge Me’
Nick Cannon’s run of children may have overshadowed NBA Youngboy. The Louisiana rapper hit Instagram to announce his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle is pregnant. The reveal of the engagement and baby was completed with a photo of a baby bump and ring on her finger. The reveal Instagram post...
NBA・
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and More Win Emmys for 2022 Superbowl Halftime Show
There are a bunch of new EMMY Award winners in Hip-Hop. Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent won two Creative Arts EMMY Awards for their performance at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowel LVI Halftime Show. The wins were for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety special.
Battle Rap Legend Pat Stay Dead at 36 After Stabbing
Famed battle rapper Pat Stay has died after being stabbed. CBC News notes a man was stabbed, and his brother, Peter Stay, revealed Pat was the victim. The report highlights Halifax Region Police were called to the 1600 block of Lower Water Street after midnight in response to a stabbing. HipHopDX notes the incident occurred in a bar. Pat Stay was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Flo Milli, JID, Larry June, and More Join D’USSE for Made in America Festival
This past weekend, D’USSÉ Cognac opened the Made in America event in Philadelphia, which featured headliners Tyler The Creator, Pusha T, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pusha T. Before rap singer Flo Milli took the stage at the Freedom Stage, VIP Lounge visitors were treated to a...
Cam’ron and A-Trak Announce Collab Album ‘U Wasn’t There’ and Release New Single
A-Trak and Cam’ron have reunited for a long-awaited joint album, U Wasn’t There. The album will release on September 23. In 2014, Damon Dash introduced Cam’ron and A-Trak. Dash had a vision for a three-way partnership that would combine the prestige of the Diplomats, Fool’s Gold, and Bluroc brands. The unusual duo quickly grew close and began recording at Cam’s home in the New Jersey suburbs. Although fans got a taste of it with the hit single “Dipshits” (included on U Wasn’t There as a bonus track), the two spoke of the Federal Reserve EP, a fabled project that was promoted with a Complex cover story but never saw the light of day.
Jennifer Hudson’s New Talk Show to Have Simon Cowell as First Guest
Jennifer Hudson is getting ready for the launch of her new talk show series, The Jennifer Hudson Show. The show is set to premiere next Monday, Sept. 12, and will have Simon Cowell on as the show’s first guest. According to PEOPLE, the conversation will be the first sit-down...
Bun B & Est Gee Joins Yella Beezy On ‘Pimp C’ Music Video
Always keepin’ it trill. After turning up the heat last month with his new mixtape, Bad Azz Yella Boy, Asylum’s Yella Beezy cranks up the heat as he pays homage to the legendary Texas rapper Pimp C with his new single “Pimp C” featuring EST Gee, which is accompanied with a music video featuring a guest appearances with Pimp C’s UGK rap partner, Bun B. Baccend Beezy continues his infectious return with another impressive southern-fried rap. He spits:
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Meth & Red Announced As ‘High Hopes’ Headliners
West Coast hip hop legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill announced as the headliners among a roster of classic rap acts for the upcoming annualHigh Hopes concert series in Ontario, California on November 19, in association with BobbyDee Presents and Dr. Greenthumb. The concert lineup includes Method Man and Redman, Xzibit, and The Doggpound.
