UPDATE: Fiery crash reported east of Wausau, reports of explosions hamper rescue efforts
A medical helicopter paged to the scene of a crash east of Wausau in which a man is reportedly trapped inside a burning vehicle has been called off, according to emergency reports. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 153 at Hwy. J. Deputies on scene...
One killed in Marathon County crash
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway...
Details released in Wausau crash that left 12-year-old child dead
Wausau Police say no citations have been issues and no arrests made after a 12-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side as. The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Forest Streets. The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, remained on scene and cooperated with police.
Another booming summer for tourism in the Northwoods
If you thought it was hard to avoid the crowds this summer, you weren’t alone. “I would say our summer was probably one of the busiest visually speaking. If you were driving on highway 51 coming North into Minocqua and you looked down the drag, it looked like there was a party going in Minocqua every day. It just never seemed to stop,” said Krystal Westfahl, Executive Director of the Let’s Minocqua Visitor Bureau and Chamber of Commerce.
UPDATE: 12-year-old dies in bike vs. vehicle crash
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 12-year-old on a bicycle was killed after a collision with a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Wausau. Wausau Police say the vehicle was driven by a 48-year-old Wausau resident. The vehicle was traveling north on 10th Street. The bicyclist was headed west down a hill on the north sidewalk on the 1000 block of Forest Street. As the vehicle continued north through the intersection of Forest Street, the bicyclist entered the road and struck the middle of the vehicle.
UPDATE: One dead in head-on crash in Menominee County
MENOMINEE COUNTY (WLUK) -- UPDATE: One person is dead after a head-on crash in Menominee County. Menominee Tribal Police say an officer witnessed the crash around 2:45 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 47, just south of the Village of Neopit. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. All other...
Head-on collision in Menominee County leaves one dead
NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee Tribal Police Officer witnessed a head-on collision just south of the Village of Neopit on Thursday afternoon. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the collision happened on State Highway 47 on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Officers say that one of the occupants...
Wausau man accused of attempted homicide after weekend shooting
A Wausau man accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend before feeling the scene with a 3-year-old child in tow is facing an array of charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, police said. Police have not formally named the suspect. A search of Marathon County Jail records shows a...
Wausau area obituaries August 31, 2022
Gayle M. Koppa, age 75, of Schofield passed away unexpectedly after complications from surgery on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Gayle was born on February 26, 1947 in Wausau to Ervin and Caroline (Budnik) Buchkoski. She graduated from D C Everest High School. She married Jack Koppa on May 27, 1967.
Former WAOW Anchor to be Remembered Today
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Neena Pacholke, the former WAOW TV news anchor and reporter who died last weekend. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, located near DC Everest Senior High, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
Wisconsin Ginseng Celebration brings awareness to the ginseng plant and its unique purpose
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Did you know that Marathon is recognized as the ginseng capital of the country? That’s right, and the Wisconsin Ginseng celebration took part of the Marathon Fun Days festival to spread awareness of the unique plant. During the celebration, the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin offered...
Family offering reward for heirloom lost in northern Wisconsin
BLACKWELL, Wis. (WFRV) – With the help of the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, a family is hoping to get information on a lost ring set that has been a family staple for 75+ years. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a missing wedding...
GoFundMe Account Set up For Pacholke Family
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Former coworkers of Neena Pacholke have started a GoFundMe account to help cover her final expenses following her death last weekend. The fundraiser blew by its initial goal of $5,000 in the first few hours, and since Tuesday morning has grown to over $11,000. Former WAOW anchor and reporter Aly Peters organized the fundraiser, who was a close friend of Pacholke during her time at the station. She says after final expenses are paid, any extra funds will go towards mental health resources in the area.
Man dies when boat capsized on Lake Superior
An Iowa man died when dangerous water conditions caused a boat to capsize on Lake Superior Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Menke, 64. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 around 8:55 a.m. Thursday, saying he and Menke had been out boating when their boat capsized.
Friends and Family Asking for Help Covering Final Expenses of WAOW TV Anchor
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Friends and family of a former WAOW TV anchor are asking for help to cover her final expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Neena Pacholke who died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 27. Pacholke, who started with the station in 2017 after graduation from the University of South Florida, had been with WAOW in several roles, most recently as anchor for Wake Up Wisconsin, and was beloved by many both at the station and in the Wausau community.
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
