ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
Ohio Capital Journal

Trump faces possible obstruction of justice charges for concealing classified government documents

By Clark D. Cunningham, Georgia State University A court filing by the Justice Department just minutes before midnight on Aug. 30, 2022, was a sharply worded attack on former President Donald Trump’s request for a so-called “special master” – a neutral arbiter – to review the documents the FBI seized at his estate, Mar-a-Lago, earlier […] The post Trump faces possible obstruction of justice charges for concealing classified government documents appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Government
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Salon

Ron DeSantis’ school board coup: Critics say he “hijacked” Parkland grief

In April 2021, inside a high-rise building in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a meeting of the Broward County School Board came to an abrupt standstill when then-superintendent Robert Runcie announced he would resign. A decade earlier, Runcie had become the first permanent Black superintendent ever hired in the district, the sixth-largest in the nation, with around 260,000 students and 330 campuses. A program he helped launch in 2013, to address the "school-to-prison pipeline," was hailed as a national model and possible inspiration for federal guidance released the following year by Barack Obama's administration.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy