Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Trump faces possible obstruction of justice charges for concealing classified government documents
By Clark D. Cunningham, Georgia State University A court filing by the Justice Department just minutes before midnight on Aug. 30, 2022, was a sharply worded attack on former President Donald Trump’s request for a so-called “special master” – a neutral arbiter – to review the documents the FBI seized at his estate, Mar-a-Lago, earlier […] The post Trump faces possible obstruction of justice charges for concealing classified government documents appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Florida told them they could vote, then arrested them for it. Could DeSantis care any less? | Editorial
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ big reveal of voter fraud in Florida is turning into a big embarrassment.
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Ron DeSantis’ school board coup: Critics say he “hijacked” Parkland grief
In April 2021, inside a high-rise building in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a meeting of the Broward County School Board came to an abrupt standstill when then-superintendent Robert Runcie announced he would resign. A decade earlier, Runcie had become the first permanent Black superintendent ever hired in the district, the sixth-largest in the nation, with around 260,000 students and 330 campuses. A program he helped launch in 2013, to address the "school-to-prison pipeline," was hailed as a national model and possible inspiration for federal guidance released the following year by Barack Obama's administration.
Sen. Rubio hammers culture war issues during speech with Florida faith leaders
DAVIE — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio hammered cultural issues during a speech with faith leaders in Davie, as he campaigns for reelection in a race that appears to be tightening ahead of the November election. Warning about what he said was encroaching Marxist teachings and a “cultural purge” of...
‘Florida is ground zero for saving our democracy’: Democrats rally supporters in Miami-Dade
Packed inside a Coral Gables church on Friday, Miami-Dade Democrats rallied hundreds of supporters from the pews for candidates running up and down the ballot to challenge Republicans in the November general election, from congressional to Florida House districts.
