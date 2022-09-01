ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Huntsville PD officers, SWAT respond to domestic dispute

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department and SWAT team members responded to a domestic dispute on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, Yazaer Lamont Sanders, 42, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted arson. Sanders was booked into the Madison County Jail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes

Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed by gunfire Friday night on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was killed around 11:20 p.m. Friday night. Multiple subjects were involved in the shooting according to the Huntsville Police Department. A spokesperson with the Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect in car chase

Former mayor, Burwell Wilbanks passed away Friday night. NASA not pursuing launch during the current launch period for Artemis I. NASA officials announced Saturday that they would not be pursuing a launch during the remainder of this launch period which ends Tuesday. One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Bryant man killed in Monday crash

IDER, Ala. (WAFF) - A 36-year-old man was killed after a single-vehicle crash happened around 2 a.m. on Monday. Cody Ray Busby, of Bryant, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree. Busby was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
BRYANT, AL
WAFF

Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant

Limestone County addressing need for Special Education teachers. Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." One dead after being hit by train.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

A former Madison Mayor died Friday night

NASA not pursuing launch during the current launch period for Artemis I. NASA officials announced Saturday that they would not be pursuing a launch during the remainder of this launch period which ends Tuesday. One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

One dead after late night car crash on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a crash on University Drive at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday. The car was completely flipped over and officers say the driver was dead when they arrived. Officers said the victim was a 20-year-old man and no other cars were involved.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Limestone County

Two people attacked by dog in Lawrence Co. Victim identified in Quail Creek campground shooting. FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Thinking about investing in the rental market.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead after being hit by train

NASA not pursuing launch during the current launch period for Artemis I. NASA officials announced Saturday that they would not be pursuing a launch during the remainder of this launch period which ends Tuesday. One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Car flips during Morgan County pursuit

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped Saturday afternoon after the driver attempted to evade law enforcement. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Ironman Rd. near Blankenship Rd. near Danville. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that after...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Trinity man found safe after leaving UAB hospital unsupervised

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Trinity man missing for nearly 15 hours was found safe in north Birmingham Sunday. Now, the man’s family is searching for answers as to why he was able to leave a Birmingham hospital by himself. Ron Rikard had been receiving cancer treatment at UAB...
TRINITY, AL
WAFF

Winchester Road McDonald’s location open after Sunday evening fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville McDonald’s location is back open this morning after crews responded to a fire on Sunday evening. The fire at the McDonald’s on Winchester Road started outside of the building on the sign. It’s not clear how much damage was done to the building but we do know that no one was hurt.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Substitute teacher shortage in Limestone County Schools

Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Governors Drive partially blocked after late night crash damaged powerline

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car crash shut down Governors Drive just after 1 a.m. on Monday. Huntsville Police officers say a car hit a power pole, pushing it into Stovehouse, a popular area full of breweries and restaurants. No one was inside during the car crash. Police say an ambulance picked up the driver and brought them to the hospital. They said the injuries were not severe.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One person is dead after being hit by a train Saturday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Saturday night after being struck by a train in Huntsville. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a white male was killed by a train near Triana Blvd. and Holmes Ave. The Huntsville Police Department says that a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Reducing burnout in the workplace

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the last year, millions of people have quit their jobs. Some moved onto new opportunities while others started businesses for themselves. Every person has their own reasons, but many employees left due to feeling burnout at work. According to Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Darren...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

