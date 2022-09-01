Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 4
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Whale Moves $100 Million
A Bitcoin whale address that was created back in 2013 sent 5,000 BTC (approximately $100 million) to Kraken, according to data provided by blockchain explorer OKLink. The latest transaction conducted by the address was made back in May 2021. As reported by U.Today, a large number of whale wallets started...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Major Price Move; Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Massive Bearish Sign? Crypto Exchange Reserves Are Reversing Up
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Becomes Most Profitable Asset on Crypto Market
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
I Want Bitcoin to Go Lower, David Gokhshtein Says, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ravencoin (RVN) Suddenly Rallies By 11%, and Here's Why
According to CoinMarketCap, today's market leader is Ravencoin, with an almost 11% price increase in the last 24 hours, which makes it one of the most profitable coins among other digital assets. Fundamental reasons behind growth. Back at the beginning of August and end of July, we saw a similar...
u.today
643 Billion SHIB Bought by Whales Over Weekend After Jim Cramer Said Not to Buy SHIB
WhaleStats multi-chain wallet tracker has shared that over the past two days, the largest Ethereum whales scooped up $8 million worth of the Shiba Inu meme coin. It happened a few days after CNBC's Jim Cramer warned investors against buying cryptocurrencies in general, and SHIB and DOGE in particular. As...
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
1 Billion SHIB Giveaway Launched by Amazon SHIB Burner: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) To Get at Pivotal Level Next Week, Here's What To Expect
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano Hits Peak Network Performance Ahead of Vasil Mainnet Launch: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Here Are Results of One of Most Popular Bitcoin Investment Strategies
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
These DeFi Tokens Are Really Innovative: Analyst
Pseudonymous DeFi analyst who goes by @DefiIgnas on Twitter has shared his "Top 7" innovative assets that reinvented decentralized finances in the last bullish run. Yield farming, elastic supply and more: Most innovative DeFi tokens of 2020-2021. The analyst summarized the most eccentric DeFi concepts the segment saw in the...
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 4
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin Enters “Extreme Fear” Zone as It Trades at $19,800
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Hideaways (HDWY) Pre-Sale Algorand (ALGO) Investor Community
The Hideaways (HDWY) is a new cryptocurrency that looks set to revolutionize the real estate investment industry and we think the project looks extremely exciting. Attracted by real world utility, price stability and pre-sale bonuses, investors are flocking to The Hideaways (HDWY) to pick up their HDWY token. In this...
u.today
Shiba Inu's Binance Pay Users Can Now Earn Cashback and Rewards While Spending SHIB: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Flasko (FLSK) Pre-Sale Might Siphon Liquidity from Cardano (ADA), ApeCoin (APE) Communities
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ripple Shovels 100 Million XRP to Unknown Wallet After Selling 30 Million One Day Earlier
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Lawsuit: John Deaton Gives Reason Why SEC Would Have Been "Wrong" if It Had Classified ETH Security
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0