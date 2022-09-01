ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 4

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Ancient Bitcoin Whale Moves $100 Million

A Bitcoin whale address that was created back in 2013 sent 5,000 BTC (approximately $100 million) to Kraken, according to data provided by blockchain explorer OKLink. The latest transaction conducted by the address was made back in May 2021. As reported by U.Today, a large number of whale wallets started...
ECONOMY
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Major Price Move; Here's Why

STOCKS
u.today

Massive Bearish Sign? Crypto Exchange Reserves Are Reversing Up

MARKETS
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Becomes Most Profitable Asset on Crypto Market

MARKETS
u.today

I Want Bitcoin to Go Lower, David Gokhshtein Says, Here's Why

BUSINESS
u.today

Ravencoin (RVN) Suddenly Rallies By 11%, and Here's Why

According to CoinMarketCap, today's market leader is Ravencoin, with an almost 11% price increase in the last 24 hours, which makes it one of the most profitable coins among other digital assets. Fundamental reasons behind growth. Back at the beginning of August and end of July, we saw a similar...
STOCKS
u.today

1 Billion SHIB Giveaway Launched by Amazon SHIB Burner: Details

HOBBIES
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) To Get at Pivotal Level Next Week, Here's What To Expect

COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

Cardano Hits Peak Network Performance Ahead of Vasil Mainnet Launch: Details

COMPUTERS
u.today

Here Are Results of One of Most Popular Bitcoin Investment Strategies

MARKETS
u.today

These DeFi Tokens Are Really Innovative: Analyst

Pseudonymous DeFi analyst who goes by @DefiIgnas on Twitter has shared his "Top 7" innovative assets that reinvented decentralized finances in the last bullish run. Yield farming, elastic supply and more: Most innovative DeFi tokens of 2020-2021. The analyst summarized the most eccentric DeFi concepts the segment saw in the...
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 4

MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin Enters “Extreme Fear” Zone as It Trades at $19,800

MARKETS
u.today

Hideaways (HDWY) Pre-Sale Algorand (ALGO) Investor Community

The Hideaways (HDWY) is a new cryptocurrency that looks set to revolutionize the real estate investment industry and we think the project looks extremely exciting. Attracted by real world utility, price stability and pre-sale bonuses, investors are flocking to The Hideaways (HDWY) to pick up their HDWY token. In this...
MARKETS
u.today

Flasko (FLSK) Pre-Sale Might Siphon Liquidity from Cardano (ADA), ApeCoin (APE) Communities

MARKETS
u.today

Ripple Shovels 100 Million XRP to Unknown Wallet After Selling 30 Million One Day Earlier

MARKETS
u.today

XRP Lawsuit: John Deaton Gives Reason Why SEC Would Have Been "Wrong" if It Had Classified ETH Security

ECONOMY

