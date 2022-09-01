Read full article on original website
Minnesotans capture northern lights on Sept. 4, 2022
The northern lights over Lake Mary, south of Alexandria. The northern lights over Big Sandy Lake in McGregor. The northern lights seen from Warba. The northern lights seen from Backus. The northern lights captured from the Whitefish chain of lakes. The northern lights as seen from Birch Lake in Hackensack. The northern lights as seen from Brainerd. The northern lights as seen from Cambridge. The northern lights as seen from Washburn County, Wisconsin. The northern lights over Hackensack. The northern lights over Rainy River in International Falls. The northern lights as seen from Mine Centre, Ontario, Canada. The northern lights over Sauk Centre. The northern lights as seen from Nevis. The Northern Lights above Lakeville. The Northern Lights above Delano. The Northern Lights, near Ada, Minnesota.
voiceofalexandria.com
willmarradio.com
Efforts underway to change the name of Sibley State Park
(New London MN-) A New London woman gave a presentation at Goat Ridge Brewery last night, giving her reasons why she would like to see the name of Sibley State Park changed. The park is named after Minnesota's first governor, Henry Hastings Sibley, who once hunted in the area. Sibley knew and hunted with Chief Little Crow, but turned against the Dakota leader during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862, and led the U.S. military effort to crush the uprising. As former park naturalist, Kelsey Olson spent a lot of time at Sibley State Park and is leading the effort to change the park's name. She says Henry Sibley treated the Dakota unfairly in the aftermath of the war, overseeing rushed trials of Dakota participants...
Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event
Scott Jensen, a Chaska doctor who is the Republican nominee for governor, is scheduled to speak at a “global health freedom summit” in Alexandria on Oct. 1, joined by some of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists in the world. Although Jensen has denied being anti-vaccine, as of earlier this year he wasn’t vaccinated and he […] The post Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Bird flu discovered in Meeker County commercial turkey flock
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Board of Health on Wednesday announced that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) - also known as bird flu - has been discovered in a Meeker County commercial turkey flock.State officials say samples were tested over the weekend at the Minnesota Poultry Testing Laboratory and confirmed to be HPAI by the U.S. Department of Agriculture lab Tuesday evening. RELATED: The number of factors leading to turkey meat shortageTesting was prompted after bird mortality increased in the flock last weekend. Following test results, the flock was "immediately quarantined and has since been depopulated" in order to stop the spread of the disease, the health board said. "While the timing of this detection is a bit sooner than we anticipated, we have been preparing for a resurgence of the avian influenza we dealt with this spring," Senior Veterinarian Dr. Shauna Voss said. "HPAI is here and biosecurity is the first line of defense to protect your birds."The health board says poultry from the infected flock will not enter the food system, and that this strain of bird flu is low risk to the public. Flock owners are advised to review biosecurity measures to maintain the health of their birds.
willmarradio.com
Death of Kadin Huntley one of 5 in the last 9 years at deadly intersection
(Danube MN-) The death of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo last weekend is the 5th fatal crash in the last 9 years at the intersection of Renville County Roads 1 and 4, eight miles south of Danube.. East-west traffic on 4 has a stop sign, while north-south traffic on 1 does not. Huntley died after the car he was riding in went through the stop sign Sunday and was hit by a southbound SUV. In June of 2019, 22-year-old Madison Vagle of Redwood Falls was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit by a semi at that intersection and died of her injuries. Two months later, in August of 2019, 88-year-old Anna Jansen of St. Michael and 53-year-old David Swanson of Lincoln Nebraska died in a crash there. And in September 2013, 47-year-old Curtis Schmidt of Danube was killed in a crash at that intersection. No word from Renville County officials at this time on if any safety improvements or studies have been done at that intersection.
voiceofalexandria.com
Prosecutors want man civilly committed until he can stand trial for murder
Willmar, MN)--Kandiyohi County prosecutors are asking a judge to civilly commit an elderly Sioux Falls man until he’s able to stand trial in the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. In November, Kandiyohi County Judge Steve Wentzell ruled that 80-year-old Algene Vossen was not mentally competent to stand trial and released him to the custody of his niece in Des Moines, Iowa. Kandiyohi County Attorney Shane Baker appealed Wentzell’s ruling to the Minnesota Supreme Court, and in July decided to NOT hear the appeal. Baker says he filed a petition on Wednesday to have Vossen civilly committed to a treatment facility until he is able to be tried, if ever.
DL-Online
Three injured in two-car crash on Hwy 10 near Detroit Lakes on Friday
Two Waubun residents and a Wadena man were injured in a two-car collision on Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes on Friday. The crash occurred when a Kia Soul, westbound on Highway 10, attempted to turn south onto Airport Road and collided with a Saturn L300 that was eastbound on Highway 10.
knuj.net
Sauk Centre man killed in farming accident
A Sauk Centre man died from a fall while working on a farm in central Minnesota Monday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said 76-year-old Michael Zirbes died from his injuries after he was taken to a nearby hospital. It happened Monday just after 4 p.m. in a field near the...
kduz.com
