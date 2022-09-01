Toddler Struck By Fist-sized Hail Dies; Multiple Injured As Massive Storm Hits Spanish Village

Read full article on original website
Related
Horror as groom to be is struck by lightning & killed during engagement photoshoot with fiancée
A GROOM-to-be has died after being struck by lightning as he was posing for engagement photos at a popular tourist spot. The tragedy happened on Wednesday at China's Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in the Yunnan province. The man- who has been named by local media as Ruan - was hit...
Violent hailstorm kills toddler, leaves at least 50 injured in Spain
Hailstones the size of softballs and tennis balls fell from the sky on Wednesday in the Catalonia region of Spain, with one city official describing the storm as “10 minutes of terror.”. A 20-month-old girl died after being hit by a hailstone during a violent storm that wreaked havoc...
Toddler dies after being hit by a car in horror driveway accident as helicopter and paramedics rush to the scene
A toddler has tragically died after they were hit by a car in a horror driveway incident. Multiple emergency crews and a Westpac rescue helicopter rushed to Rathmines - a suburb of Lake Macquarie in NSW's Hunter region - just after 2.30pm on Monday. There were reports a young child...
Horror as at least 20 people burn to death after speeding bus rams into oil tanker ‘while racing two other coaches’
AT least 20 people have died after a speeding bus smashed into an oil tanker while allegedly racing two other coaches. The bus packed with passengers rammed into the back of the tanker on a motorway near the central city of Multan in Pakistan. Police official Imran Shaukat said: "Three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toddler killed as intense storm brings hailstones the size of softballs in Spain
Madrid — A 20-month-old girl died after being hit by a hailstone during an intense storm in northeast Spain, local officials said Wednesday. A hailstone "fell on her head" and "she did not survive," Carme Vall, a city councilor in the Catalan town of La Bisbal de l'Emporda, told radio RAC1.
Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry
The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
The woman who fell to Earth: ‘As we continued to plummet, a sudden terror ripped through me’
The deafening beats of the propellers matched the thundering of my heart. I felt electric as the ground shrank beneath us, snow-capped mountains disappearing into the landscape – a patchwork of green, brown and white as the grey sky yawned open around me, large and endless. The town below looked like a dollhouse, and then an oil painting, as we rose.
Horrifying footage shows cement truck that crashed from overpass and landed on SUV below killing 22-month-old twin
A HORRIFYING video has shown a cement truck that had crashed from an overpass and landed on an SUV below, killing a 22-month-old twin. The 36-year-old woman was driving the truck on the main lanes of Beltway 8 in Harris County, Texas when she lost control of the vehicle, police say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police name three young siblings killed in violent incident in Dublin
Irish police have named the three young siblings who died after a violent incident at a house in Dublin. They said that Lisa Cash, 18, and eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley died at a property in the Rossfield estate in Tallaght. Police were called there at about 12.30am on Sunday.
A 4-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler were left for dead in Arizona desert by smugglers, Border Patrol says
"This is not just another example of smugglers exploiting migrants for money. This is cruelty," the local border patrol chief said.
Head Injuries, Spine Trauma & A Car Engulfed In Flames: Inside The Mysteries Of Paul Walker's Tragic Death
The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker shot to fame for his role as Brian O'Connor in the beloved action film franchise, but his journey to stardom abruptly ended when the actor was tragically killed in a shocking car accident alongside business partner Roger Rodas in late 2013. As new details emerge, fans and medical experts alike continue to unravel the mysteries of Walker's sudden passing."I can see from the crash investigation reports that both Paul and Roger were wearing their seatbelts and that they were securely fastened. All the car's airbags had also been deployed correctly," Dr. Michael...
Boy, 4, who 'loved fire trucks and the colour blue' was found dead in a pond after disappearing while playing in sandpit near his home, inquest hears
A four-year-old boy was found dead in a pond after he disappeared while playing in a sandpit near his home, an inquest heard today. Ifan Wedros Owen-Jones, from Crymych, Pembrokeshire, who had autism, was described as a 'happy and healthy child' who had been 'enjoying life to the full'. Emergency...
Rampaging crocodile sparked plane crash that killed 20 after being smuggled on board and bursting out of bag
A RAMPAGING crocodile reportedly sparked a horror plane crash that killed 20 people after being smuggled on board. The airborne animal caused pandemonium on the propeller plane after bursting out of a bag en route to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Petrified travellers onboard the fateful Filair Let L-410 flight...
Tragic toddler, 3, dies in 37C car after ‘dad left him to go for drink with his brother’
A THREE-year-old baby died after his dad left him in a 37C car while he went for a drink, according to reports. Sifeddin Malahaji, 34, was devastated when he found his son unresponsive after returning from having a drink with his brother on Monday. He travelled to Adana, Turkey with...
People
14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Electrocuted After Mistaking Downed Power Line in Backyard for Stick
A teenage girl was fatally electrocuted after coming in contact with a downed power line, which fell as a result of a heavy thunderstorm in Michigan on Monday, according to authorities. The Monroe Public Safety Department said on Facebook that the 14-year-old girl, who has not been identified, was walking...
Woman falls 100ft to her death on hiking trial in front of horrified pals after suffering serious head injury
A WOMAN has died after plunging 100 feet to her death on a hiking trial in front of her horrified friends. She was walking near Columbia River Gorge in Oregon on Friday when she suffered a serious head injury after falling near Wisendanger Falls. The woman, who has not been...
Woman, 57, falls 26ft to her death from rollercoaster after ‘slipping from her seat’ as cops probe death
A WOMAN has died after she plunged 26ft from a moving rollercoaster when she “slipped from her seat”. The 57-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified, was at the Klotti wildlife and leisure park in Klotten, Germany, when the tragedy happened at around 4.30pm on Saturday. The...
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Five friends killed in wrong-way car crash on Florida highway: ‘They didn’t deserve such a short life’
Five young friends travelling to New York City from Florida who were killed after a driver going the wrong way on a freeway slammed into their vehicle head-on have been named, while authorities confirmed the suspect in the deadly crash is in custody.Florida Highway Patrol officials told Local10 that Maiky Simeon, 30, will face five counts of vehicular homicide, after he was suspected of causing the fatal accident on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning.“Troopers are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine if impairment was a contributing factor,” the FHP told CBS Miami in a statement, adding...
Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders
The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
Comments / 0