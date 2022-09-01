Read full article on original website
CFB world reacts to Illinois-Indiana catch controversy
Was it a catch or not? It’s become one of the most consistently asked questions throughout all levels of football in recent years. And as Big Ten rivals Illinois and Indiana opened their 2022 season against each other in a dramatic, down-to-the-wire game on Friday night, a catch controversy emerged.
PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Football Defeats Illinois
Take a peek at 30 photos from Indiana's season opener win over Illinois, the Hoosiers' first Big Ten victory in two seasons! Relive the magic inside Memorial Stadium under the Friday night lights.
Top247 OL Ian Moore has quickly evolved into one of America's most coveted recruits
YORKTOWN, Ind. - Shortly after helping pave the way to another New Palestine (Ind.) High blowout victory, this time a 50-13 romp over host Yorktown (Ind.) High, Top247 2024 offensive lineman Ian Moore took a minute to think about the fact that he almost gave up football as a freshman.
IU adds in-game DJ for football and men’s basketball
DJ Gno (pronounced know) announced Thursday on Fox 59 that he’s now the official DJ for IU football and men’s basketball. He said he’ll be at every home game this year. Gno DJs at Lucas Oil Stadium before Indianapolis Colts games and has also worked with the Indiana Pacers.
Labor Day weekend rain continues for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with scattered thunderstorms remain present through the holiday weekend across Indiana and neighboring states. Scattered rain showers with another chance for thunderstorms will be present Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will get the morning and early afternoon stared. It doesn’t look like Sunday will be a total wash out, but isolated thunderstorms will present brief, heavy downpours that will be present on and off throughout the day.
Operation Football scores - Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022:
Indiana Woman Spots Unique Fungus That’s “Out of This World”
Barb Martin was strolling through a wooded area in Vigo County, Indiana when she spotted one of Mother Nature's most unique creations. I don't know if I would have thought twice about it, but luckily for us, Barb knew exactly what it was and that she needed to take a picture of it.
Group considered to be white nationalists seen marching through Indianapolis
What appears to be a group of people part of the Patriot Front movement marched Saturday through downtown Indianapolis.
‘Unlikely to see a big drop’ – AES customers feel the heat as electricity prices rise
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brace yourself for higher electric bills in the winter. According to a university economist, prices are likely going to keep rising. This is due to a recent surge in fuel costs, and Applied Energy Sources customers are beginning to feel the heat. “It seems very unlikely...
This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun
Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
2 injured in train vs car accident
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
Have never seen tombstones like these
It is always fun to find a different cemetery to explore. Even more so when you find very different tombstones than you normally see. This was the case at the Ross Cemetery in Decatur County, Indiana. Three stones were apparently hand inscribed in wet concrete at some late date, with names and birth/death dates. These might be replacement stones.
Indiana State Police trooper helps deliver a baby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State Police Trooper helped deliver a baby. "It is a little nerve-racking at first but kind of have to calm yourself and you know, we're actually doing this," ISP Trooper Mackenzi Alexander said. "It's two lives that are in your hands at this point, so you really have to zone in and focus on what matters."
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
You Can Get a Campsite For Free at This Indiana Campground, But There’s a Christmas Themed Catch
You can enjoy a free campsite, but there's a Christmas-themed catch!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
Search for missing 17-year-old in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old. Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The 17-year-old is possibly headed to […]
