Bloomington, IN

thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Illinois-Indiana catch controversy

Was it a catch or not? It’s become one of the most consistently asked questions throughout all levels of football in recent years. And as Big Ten rivals Illinois and Indiana opened their 2022 season against each other in a dramatic, down-to-the-wire game on Friday night, a catch controversy emerged.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU adds in-game DJ for football and men’s basketball

DJ Gno (pronounced know) announced Thursday on Fox 59 that he’s now the official DJ for IU football and men’s basketball. He said he’ll be at every home game this year. Gno DJs at Lucas Oil Stadium before Indianapolis Colts games and has also worked with the Indiana Pacers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend rain continues for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with scattered thunderstorms remain present through the holiday weekend across Indiana and neighboring states. Scattered rain showers with another chance for thunderstorms will be present Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will get the morning and early afternoon stared. It doesn’t look like Sunday will be a total wash out, but isolated thunderstorms will present brief, heavy downpours that will be present on and off throughout the day.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun

Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
Josh Henderson
WTHI

Indiana woman charged with murder of husband

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

2 injured in train vs car accident

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
roadtirement.com

Have never seen tombstones like these

It is always fun to find a different cemetery to explore. Even more so when you find very different tombstones than you normally see. This was the case at the Ross Cemetery in Decatur County, Indiana. Three stones were apparently hand inscribed in wet concrete at some late date, with names and birth/death dates. These might be replacement stones.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana State Police trooper helps deliver a baby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State Police Trooper helped deliver a baby. "It is a little nerve-racking at first but kind of have to calm yourself and you know, we're actually doing this," ISP Trooper Mackenzi Alexander said. "It's two lives that are in your hands at this point, so you really have to zone in and focus on what matters."
FRENCH LICK, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One charged with murder in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
wakoradio.com

KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION

Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Search for missing 17-year-old in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old. Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The 17-year-old is possibly headed to […]
BROWN COUNTY, IN

