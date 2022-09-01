Read full article on original website
September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?
As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
2 Killed in Dorchester Shooting, DA Confirms
Police in Boston responded to an early morning shooting in Dorchester in which three people were shot, two fatally, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed. A woman told NBC10 Boston that multiple people were shot, including one of her loved ones, a 29-year-old military veteran and father of a 4-year-old girl. The woman said that she and her daughter had to come by the scene on Melbourne Street to identify one of the victims.
Two Jet Skis Collide in South Boston
Two jet skis out on the water as people enjoyed the beautiful start to Labor Day weekend crashed into each other in South Boston, police said, sending at least one person to the hospital. Boston police received a call around 5:33 p.m. Saturday and confirm two jet skis collided near...
House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers
The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
‘You Lost My Son': Boston Mom Seeks Answers After School Bus Mishap
A Boston mother wants to understand how her son's charter school and the Boston Public Schools Transportation Department lost track of her son on a school bus this week. Sahory Rodríguez said she's asked about what happened to her 9-year-old on Tuesday by phone and email, but that the responses leave much to be desired.
Neighbor Credited With Rescuing Mom, 2 Kids From Burning Building in Boston
A Roslindale man is being hailed as a hero after helping his neighbors successfully escape an early morning fire at a residential building in the Massachusetts neighborhood. According to the Boston Fire Department, which initially responded to a fire on Delford Street in Roslindale shortly after midnight, the neighbor set up a mattress outside of a second floor window of the residence which a mother and her two children were forced to jump out of. According to the fire department, the man caught a 5-year-old from the second floor window after the mother dropped the child down for him to catch.
Pedestrian in Swansea Hit By Car
Police say a 33-year-old man was hit by a car at Route 195 on Route 6 in Swansea, Massachusetts Sunday evening. According to police, the man was badly injured and taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.
Firefighters Batting Blaze in Medford, Multiple Roads Closed
Firefighters in Medford, Massachusetts, are battling a blaze Monday morning that has forced the closure of multiple streets. The fire started around 6 a.m. on Forest Street. Medford police said multiple roads are closed, including Forest Street from Lawrence Road to Water Street. People are being asked to avoid the area.
Man Finds Woman's 1979 Tewksbury Class Ring, Missing 4 Decades
A class ring from Tewksbury, Massachusetts, missing for more than four decades, is finally going back to its owner. Back before Jon Richards got married and started a family, he says he had nothing but time on his hands. "I bought a metal detector in 1980 and I took it...
Roxbury Shooting Under Investigation
There was a shooting Saturday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, police confirm. There was no immediate word from Boston police on any injuries or possible arrests in connection to the Creston Street shooting. Video from the scene showed multiple officers and police vehicles, while evidence markers littered the ground nearby.
Person Critically Injured in Stabbing at McDonald's in Quincy
A person suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were stabbed by someone they knew at a McDonald's in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Quincy police were called to the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street for a reported stabbing around 12:20 p.m. The victim received aid from first responders on scene and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There was no immediate update on their condition.
Teen Charged in Assault on Orange Line Shuttle Driver
A 15-year-old was arraigned Friday on accusations he was among a group of young people who attacked an Orange Line shuttle at the Jackson Square MBTA station in Boston Thursday, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's office. The teen, who was not identified because of his age, faces assault charges.
Orange Line Work Is 50% Done, MBTA Says
The MBTA announced Friday that the work being done along the Orange Line during the ongoing 30-day shutdown is 50% complete. The project is on schedule, the transportation agency said. Overall, work teams have completed 44% of scheduled rail replacement, 49% of track renewal and tie replacement, 84% of special...
New Green Line ‘Supercars' in the Works After MBTA Awards $810 Million Contract
The MBTA is one step closer to rolling out more than 100 new Green Line train cars, after awarding a contract worth over $810 million to a train manufacturing company out of Upstate New York. The public transit agency awarded an over-$810 million contact to CAF USA, which will cover...
Driver Suspected of OUI Rear Ends Trooper in Milton
A Massachusetts State Trooper was rear-ended in his cruiser by a driver suspected of an OUI who allegedly hit and ran, police said. The incident, which occurred around 10:36 p.m. on Insterstate 93 southbound near Adams Street in Milton, resulted in the trooper being transported to South Shore Hosptial, police said. No word has been given on his condition.
After Gorgeous Saturday, Labor Day Weekend Weather Deteriorates Sunday Evening
It's been a gorgeous Saturday in which our temperatures remained seasonable along some more clouds through the afternoon. The crisp air remains as a high pressure system is still in control, but as it heads east, our wind direction shifts and our humidity will begin to creep in by late Sunday morning.
Sweet Treats the Whole Family Will Love
Whether it's summer or fall, fruit-forward desserts are sure to leave everyone wanting more. Executive Pastry Chef Alyx Abreu from The Banks Fish House stopped by the Hub Today with some delicious treat ideas. She suggests taking advantage of seasonal fruit such as berries, peaches, and rhubarb before it's too...
Mass. Announces 2nd Human Case of West Nile Virus This Year
Massachusetts health officials announced the second human case of West Nile virus of the year Friday. The Massachusetts department of Public Health said a man in his 70s had been exposed to the virus in Suffolk County, noting that the Boston area is at moderate to high risk of human infection.
Wandering Goats Set Off Investigation Into Conditions at Mass. Dog Kennel
A small herd of goats that escaped from their enclosure on Saturday and walked along Route 1 in Rowley, Massachusetts, led police to a nearby dog kennel where they found about 30 animals in unsanitary and unsafe conditions. The discovery led police to launch a criminal investigation on Monday, when...
Drone Credited With Locating Missing Child Safely in Duxbury
Modern technology had an assist in helping to safely located a boy who'd gone missing from his family at a beach party in Duxbury on Saturday, according to police. Moments after a child had been reported missing by his family at Duxbury Beach, officers said that the department's drone was deployed to aid in the search.
