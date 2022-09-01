ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittanning, PA

Man accused of sexually assaulting, strangling several women taken into custody

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hsNnt_0hdpZ5CR00

KITTANNING, Pa. — A man police say is responsible for multiple sexual assaults was taken into custody late Wednesday night.

There was a be-on-the-lookout alert issued for Zachary William Baum after new charges were filed that accused him of strangling and sexually assaulting several women over several years.

Previous coverage >>> Pennsylvania State Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting, strangling several women

The 24-year-old Kittanning man was released after an arrest in March.

According to criminal complaints, one victim was just 16 years old at the time. Documents show the two began a relationship in 2019.

Baum is accused of sexually assaulting her multiple times including at Community Park in Kittanning. He’s also accused of taking pictures and a video of her performing sex acts and sharing them with other women to “brag.”

Court documents show the other alleged victim was someone Baum knew from high school. The two started a relationship in March 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, in September that year, after leaving the Wick City Saloon, the victim claims Baum pulled her out of a car at a stop sign by the Honey Bear convenience store and sexually assaulted her in the street.

Baum was taken into custody around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. He is in the Armstrong County Jail.

©2022 Cox Media Group

