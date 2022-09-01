Read full article on original website
News to Know: Man arrested for Boone County, Missouri murder and South Range Line Bridge construction begins
Boone County, MO. — Boone county deputies arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly killing a 52-year-old Hartsburg, Missouri man. At around 8 PM on September 2nd — Boone county communications received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the 18-thousand block of south Old Route A. Police say the victim had apparent injuries indicative of an assault and homicide. According to the media release — officers quickly located a 23-year-old suspect and made an arrest at a nearby residence. Deputies requested these charges: first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Franklin County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near St. Clair, Mo. Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road. Hugh Campbell, 53, of Villa Ridge, was clearing timber when he was shot and killed, deputies say.
No charges filed against Sedalia officers in deadly May shooting
The Sedalia Police Department said Friday that the Pettis County prosecutor decided not to file charges against the officer who shot and killed a man in May. The post No charges filed against Sedalia officers in deadly May shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Burglars ram car into Osage County Guns
A car drove into the front of Osage County Guns in Wright City around 1:40 a.m.
Suspect lifts woman off the ground by her neck; attacks dog
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County jail on charges of Kidnapping, Domestic Assault, and Animal Abuse after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend Thursday. According to court documents, officers were called by the former girlfriend of 24-year-old Jordan Londo who told them Londo had...
4-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Lake Area Highway
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon when a Jeep Wrangler crashed on Route W. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, Mo., was driving the vehicle southbound on Route W at around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned. Lunnin and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries, but a 4-year-old child in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police chase through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY − A police chase in south Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. Southbound Highway 63 is down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies clean up the scene. The crash happened just after the...
Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County
The Labor Day Holiday weekend starts on a deadly note in the lake area when a Versailles man was killed in a head-on collision with alcohol being called a factor. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened shortly before 8:30 Friday night along Rte-5 north of Rte-MM in Morgan County. 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, from Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly passed several vehicles before striking a car, head-on, driven by 25-year-old Steven Stafford, of Versailles. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene while Luttrell suffered serious injuries. Luttrell also faces a pending felony charge for drunk driving resulting in a death.
Homicide Investigation near Camdenton, Mo.
UPDATE: “Late Thursday night, 09-01-22, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies received word from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office that they had Jordan F Jones in custody. Jones is wanted by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for the Tuesday night homicide of 43-year-old Michael S Varney at his home north of Camdenton. Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Laclede County where Jones...
PEDESTRIAN KILLED ON I-70 IN COOPER COUNTY
A 29-year-old Moberly woman was struck and killed in Cooper County on Friday, September 2. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a motorist struck and killed Belinda Hendricks, who was standing in the roadway. Hendricks was pronounced dead at the scene by...
Man threatens people at bank; gets into pursuit with cops
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police were in pursuit of a man who threatened patrons of a bank with guns Friday morning, according to a spokesperson. According to police, officers received a call at around 11:00 Friday morning about a man at the U.S. Bank located in the parking lot of Parkade Plaza threatening to shoot people "with guns."
UPDATED: One man arrested after shooting in Phelps County
UPDATE: Court documents state the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. The victim, Timmothy Eckert's brother, suffered a serious gunshot wound to one of his legs. The gun believed to be used in the shooting, a 12-gauge shotgun, was recovered at the scene as well as a spent shotgun shell near the bedroom where the shooting occurred. According to court records, there's no evidence that the victim was armed with any type of weapon when the shooting took place.
Man sought in deadly hit and run near Camdenton
A Camden County man is on the run after being accused in a fatal hit and run at the Lake of the Ozarks. Deputies say 32 – year old Jordan Jones is suspected of running over and killing 43 – year old Michael Varney at a home north of Camdenton Tuesday. Witnesses told officers the two had been in an argument that day.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 2, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. As previously reported, on the night of August 31st, a Deputy from the Pettis County Sheriff's Department met with a Warrensburg Police Officer at the Pettis and Johnson County line. Deputies took custody of Stewart Kimbrell, 49, of Sedalia. Kimbrell was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be held on 10 different warrants. Three Failure to Appear warrants were out of Pettis County. Two were for Possession of a Controlled Substance ($7500 cash or surety bond) one for Speeding (Over 11-15 MPH, $60 cash only bond). Three were Sedalia Municipal Failure to Appear warrants for Property Damage, Littering, and Trespassing ($60 cash only bond each). One warrant was out of Stewart County for Larceny (Parts from a Motor Vehicle, no bond). One Failure to Appear warrant was from the Laurie Police Department for Stealing ($100 cash only bond). Kimbrell also had a Probation Violation warrant from Henry County for Possession of a Controlled Substance ($10,000 cash or surety bond).
Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County
A Moberly woman was hit and killed while standing on Interstate 70 eastbound in Cooper County on Friday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The post Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
