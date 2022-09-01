Read full article on original website
One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo
Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
Gorillaz Announce Star-Studded Album, Share ‘New Gold’ Featuring Tame Impala
Gorillaz’s musical misfits, Murdoc, Noodle, Russel, and 2D, are back with a new album. Joined by a star-studded cast of collaborators from Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny to Beck and many more, the virtual band’s eighth album, Cracker Island, is set for release on Feb. 24, 2023. With...
NME
Eliza Rose becomes first female DJ to top the Official Singles Chart in 20 years
Eliza Rose has become the first female DJ to top the Official Singles Chart in more than 20 years with her dance hit ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)’. The last female DJ to top the Official Singles Chart was Sonique with the single ‘It Feels So Good’ in 2002. The club anthem entered the UK Singles Chart three weeks ago and jumped to the top today overtaking Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’, David Guetta’s ‘What Love Can Do’, and Central Cee’s ‘Doja’.
NME
ONEUS return with sultry ‘Same Scent’ music video and eighth mini-album ‘Malus’
K-pop boyband ONEUS have made a comeback with their new mini-album ‘Malus’, led by its lead single ‘Same Scent’. In the dance-focused ‘Same Scent’ music video, ONEUS don smart burgundy and black suits while performing the song’s sultry choreography across several stunning sets. The members also appear in individual shots, where they shoot longing gazes to the camera.
NME
Brian May and Roger Taylor join Foo Fighters for Queen set at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Both active founding members of Queen – lead guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor – joined the Foo Fighters to perform a five-song set of their own hits at the first Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. The special gig – which took place at Wembley Stadium last night...
NME
Watch Liam Gallagher perform with surviving members of Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher kicked off the music at today’s (September 3) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert with the help of the surviving members of Foo Fighters. The former Oasis frontman is part of a star-studded line-up at the gig, which is taking place at Wembley Stadium now. Gallagher was the first...
NME
These are the latest bookies odds for the winner of the Mercury Prize 2022
The latest bookies odds for the forthcoming winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize have been released, with Self Esteem, Little Simz and Wet Leg among the favourites. The 12 albums that have been shortlisted for the Album Of The Year award were announced earlier this summer. Self Esteem’s ‘Prioritise Pleasure’...
NME
Jockstrap: visionary duo behind one of the year’s greatest debut albums
When Jockstrap released their single ‘50/50’ back in November, misty-eyed ravers were full of praise. “I’ve been collecting, listening and loving techno/acid/trance for 30 years,” one YouTube commenter wrote. “This, though, is one of the freshest tracks I’ve heard for ages.”. That’s the...
musictimes.com
Angus Gaye Cause of Death: Aswad Lead Vocalist Dead at 62
Reggae band Aswad revealed that its vocalist, Angus "Drummie Zeb" Gaye, died. He was 62. On Friday, Aswad penned a statement on Instagram to deliver the heartbreaking news about its lead vocalist. Gaye was reportedly loved and respected by everyone because of his inspiring life and career. It also uploaded...
Gorillaz Dig Up Some ‘New Gold’ With Tame Impala, the Pharcyde’s Bootie Brown
Gorillaz have linked up with Tame Impala and the Pharcyde’s Bootie Brown for a new song, “New Gold,” that will appear on their next album, Cracker Island, out Feb. 24, 2023, via Warner Records. “New Gold” is classic Gorillaz, with a psychedelic haze floating over otherwise energetic alt-pop production. Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker delivers the song’s swooning hook while Bootie Brown blazes through a pair of verses, the second one culminating with the sign-off, “Bullshit keeps comin’, baby I’m a Matador/What are we living for?” Before announcing Cracker Island, Gorillaz shared the album’s title track — which features Thundercat — back...
NME
The Weeknd abruptly ends his Los Angeles show
The Weeknd abruptly ended his performance in Los Angeles last night (September 3), stopping the sold-out stadium show just three songs in. Early on in the concert at Sofi Stadium – the second in a row at that venue and coming as part of The Weeknd’s current ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ global tour – the artist told fans he was cancelling the show, having lost his voice in the middle of a performance of ‘Can’t Feel My Face’.
NME
Brendan Fraser gets emotional during six-minute standing ovation at ‘The Whale’ premiere
Brendan Fraser has received a hugely positive reception following the premiere of his new film The Whale at the Venice International Film Festival. The new film from Darren Aronofsky sees the actor play a reclusive English teacher who lives with life-threatening obesity. Since the film premiered over the weekend, footage...
Ernest Hood Announces Archival Recordings Collection Back to the Woodlands
RVNG Intl. and Freedom to Spend have announced that they’ll be releasing a previously unheard album from ambient pioneer Ernest Hood. Back to the Woodlands is due out November 11. The album collects previously-unreleased material recorded between 1972 and 1982—the same period documented on Hood’s celebrated 1975 album Neighborhoods.
How Amon Amarth’s Johan Hegg Learned to Scream
Amon Amarth’s Johan Hegg is the latest guest on Loudwire’s “How I Learned to Scream” series. The viking metal band just released their 12th studio album, The Great Heathen Army, marking 30 years since Amon Amarth formed in Tumba, Sweden. Amon Amarth came to be shortly after the popularization of the death growl in underground metal, so Hegg actually didn’t hear the brutal vocal technique until he was 18.
HipHopDX.com
Raekwon & Ghostface Killah Reunite For New Song Following Funk Flex Challenge
Raekwon and Ghostface Killah have successfully completed the Funk Flex challenge after reuniting for a new song. The long-serving Hot 97 DJ premiered the untitled track from the Wu Gambinos during his radio show on Thursday (September 1). It finds the veteran rappers trading bars over slick, early ’90s-inspired production from Scram Jones.
British Reggae Band Aswad Announces Death of Vocalist Angus 'Drummie Zeb' Gaye at 62
"Drummie has left us to join our ancestors and leaves a huge void both personally and professionally," read a statement from the band on Friday Angus "Drummie Zeb" Gaye, the lead vocalist for the British reggae band Aswad, has died, according to a statement from the band on Friday. Gaye was 62 years old. "It is with deepest regret and profound loss that we have to announce the passing of our brother Angus 'Drummie' Gaye," the statement read. "Drummie was the lead vocalist for the iconic band...
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
NME
BRIT Awards announce date for 2023 ceremony
Details of next year’s BRIT Awards have been announced with the event set to be staged for the first time on a Saturday. The bash will be held on February 11 at the O2 Arena and will be broadcast on ITV again for the 30th year. Award organisers also...
John Legend And Saweetie Surprise Dancers In “All She Wanna Do” Music Video
12-time Grammy-winning artist (and the first Black man to obtain EGOT status) John Legend has debuted the music video for “All She Wanna Do.” The single, featuring Saweetie, arrives ahead of his anticipated eighth studio album, LEGEND, which drops Friday (Sept. 9). The vibrant, disco-inspired Christian Breslauer-directed visual captures dancers who think they are at an open casting call until Legend and Saweetie show up on set. The audition actually turns out to be the official music video shoot for the song, leaving the auditionees shocked.More from VIBE.comJohn Legend And J.I.D. Team Up For A "Dope" Music VideoJazmine Sullivan Tapped As...
