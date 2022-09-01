Read full article on original website
BBC
Bristol Zoo in pictures: Attraction shuts after 186 years
One of the world's oldest zoos has closed after 186 years. Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world. Due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity,...
BBC
Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom
Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
BBC
South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice
The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
BBC
Funerals in Northern Ireland 'at risk of delay' unless laws extended
Funerals in Northern Ireland are at risk of delay unless laws to ease the death management process are extended, Stormont has been warned. The legislation was introduced during the Covid pandemic to allow electronic certification instead of paper-based. But without a functioning government it will expire on 24 September. BBC...
BBC
Actress Kate Copstick attacked and robbed of charity money
An actress was attacked outside her home by two men in balaclavas who stole £8,500 in charity money she had raised. Kate Copstick, from Glasgow, was a short distance from her property in Shepherd's Bush, London, when the men ran after her on Saturday. The 66-year-old said they put...
BBC
Thornton Heath: Residents evacuated over deadly blast unable to return home
Dozens of residents evacuated after a gas explosion killed a child on their street have not been able to go home almost one month on. Sahara Salman, a four-year-old girl, died when one of the houses on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, collapsed. About 500 people had to leave their homes...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
BBC
Meghan and Harry's UK trip follows interview row
Although constantly resident on the front pages of UK newspapers, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be appearing in person in the UK for the first time since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The duchess will be speaking at the One Young World summit in Manchester later on Monday. It...
BBC
Chiswick gym-goer has bank account emptied after locker raid
A woman has described how criminals raided her gym locker, stole her wallet and went on an £8,000 shopping spree while she was exercising. Charlotte, from west London, who did not want her full name published, told the BBC how she felt blamed by her bank and made to feel like a "criminal".
BBC
Liz Truss: New PM's past and future dealings with Northern Ireland
May 2016, and a lesser-known Liz Truss was at Northern Ireland's Balmoral Show, arguing that the UK is stronger staying in the EU. During the referendum campaign, the then environment secretary was no fan of Vote Leave. Explaining her decision at the time, she said: "I don't want us to...
BBC
Liz Truss: A quick guide to the UK's new prime minister
Liz Truss is the UK's next prime minister. Here's what you need to know about her if you don't regularly follow politics. She's won a leadership contest, not a general election. She's succeeded Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative party, winning the most votes from members of that party....
BBC
Highway Code: 61% of drivers have not read new guidance, AA survey suggests
More than three-fifths of UK motorists have not read recent updates to the Highway Code, according to the AA. The motoring group's survey of 13,327 members suggested 8,090 (61%) drivers had not read changes made in January. Some 6,972 motorists had heard about the new rules but had not read...
BBC
MrBeast Burger sees thousands fill shopping centre
Top YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson filled a shopping centre in the US with thousands of fans, on Sunday, at the opening of his first burger restaurant. Donaldson is one of the most popular people on the video-sharing platform, with more than 100 million subscribers. He used that fame to open...
BBC
Entrance to forgotten square revealed by huge fire in Edinburgh
The entrance to a forgotten square which was once home to upper-class society has been found inside a pub during renovation work following a huge fire. Using old maps and directories, experts have discovered the goods entrance led through slum dwellings into an area where physicians, advocates and writers lived.
BBC
Next UK prime minister to be announced at lunchtime
A freeze on energy bills is one of a number of options for tackling the soaring cost of gas and electricity due to be presented to the new prime minister this week. BBC News has been told a menu of options has been worked up in Whitehall to help struggling households.
