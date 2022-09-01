ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Bristol Zoo in pictures: Attraction shuts after 186 years

One of the world's oldest zoos has closed after 186 years. Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world. Due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity,...
TRAVEL
BBC

Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom

Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice

The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Funerals in Northern Ireland 'at risk of delay' unless laws extended

Funerals in Northern Ireland are at risk of delay unless laws to ease the death management process are extended, Stormont has been warned. The legislation was introduced during the Covid pandemic to allow electronic certification instead of paper-based. But without a functioning government it will expire on 24 September. BBC...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs Trust#Energy Crisis#Nhs England#Nhs Foundation Trust#Leeds Nhs Trust#Leeds General Infirmary#Sheffield Children#Bmj
BBC

Actress Kate Copstick attacked and robbed of charity money

An actress was attacked outside her home by two men in balaclavas who stole £8,500 in charity money she had raised. Kate Copstick, from Glasgow, was a short distance from her property in Shepherd's Bush, London, when the men ran after her on Saturday. The 66-year-old said they put...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Meghan and Harry's UK trip follows interview row

Although constantly resident on the front pages of UK newspapers, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be appearing in person in the UK for the first time since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The duchess will be speaking at the One Young World summit in Manchester later on Monday. It...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Chiswick gym-goer has bank account emptied after locker raid

A woman has described how criminals raided her gym locker, stole her wallet and went on an £8,000 shopping spree while she was exercising. Charlotte, from west London, who did not want her full name published, told the BBC how she felt blamed by her bank and made to feel like a "criminal".
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Liz Truss: New PM's past and future dealings with Northern Ireland

May 2016, and a lesser-known Liz Truss was at Northern Ireland's Balmoral Show, arguing that the UK is stronger staying in the EU. During the referendum campaign, the then environment secretary was no fan of Vote Leave. Explaining her decision at the time, she said: "I don't want us to...
POLITICS
BBC

Liz Truss: A quick guide to the UK's new prime minister

Liz Truss is the UK's next prime minister. Here's what you need to know about her if you don't regularly follow politics. She's won a leadership contest, not a general election. She's succeeded Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative party, winning the most votes from members of that party....
POLITICS
BBC

MrBeast Burger sees thousands fill shopping centre

Top YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson filled a shopping centre in the US with thousands of fans, on Sunday, at the opening of his first burger restaurant. Donaldson is one of the most popular people on the video-sharing platform, with more than 100 million subscribers. He used that fame to open...
RESTAURANTS
BBC

Entrance to forgotten square revealed by huge fire in Edinburgh

The entrance to a forgotten square which was once home to upper-class society has been found inside a pub during renovation work following a huge fire. Using old maps and directories, experts have discovered the goods entrance led through slum dwellings into an area where physicians, advocates and writers lived.
U.K.
BBC

Next UK prime minister to be announced at lunchtime

A freeze on energy bills is one of a number of options for tackling the soaring cost of gas and electricity due to be presented to the new prime minister this week. BBC News has been told a menu of options has been worked up in Whitehall to help struggling households.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy