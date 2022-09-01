Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger to Attend World Premiere of San Sebastian Closer ‘Marlowe’

Neil Jordan’s “Marlowe,” which stars Liam Neeson and Diane Kruger , is set to close the San Sebastian Festival next month. It will be the film’s world premiere.

Jordan, who is known for writing features including “The Crying Game” (for which he won an Oscar) and directing “Interview with the Vampire,” which featured Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, will be in attendance at the Kursaal Auditorium on Sept. 24 for the “Marlowe” premiere alongside the film’s stars.

Based on John Banville’s novel “The Black Eyed Blonde,” “Marlowe” is set in 1930s Los Angeles where private eye Philip Marlowe (played by Neeson) is tasked with finding a beautiful heiress’s missing former lover. The character of Marlowe was originally created by Raymond Chandler almost a century ago.

Jessica Lange (“American Horror Story”), Danny Huston (“Succession”), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (“His Dark Materials”), Daniela Melchior (“The Suicide Squad”) and Alan Cumming (“The Good Wife”) also star in the feature, which was shot in Barcelona and Dublin.

Alan Moloney, Gary Levinsohn, Mark Fasano, Billy Hines, Philip Kim and Patrick Hibler produce “Marlowe,” which is a co-production between Parallel Films, Hills Productions and Davis Films, with support from Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland. Production services in Barcelona were provided by Sur Film.

The 70th edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival runs from Sept. 16-24. The festival will open with “Modelo 77,” from Spanish filmmaker Alberto Rodríguez, which stars Miguel Herrán (“Money Heist”) and Javier Gutiérrez (“Marshland”).

Neeson will next be seen in “Charlie Johnson in the Flames” and “Retribution” while Kruger is set to appear in “Joika” and is attached to “Butterfly in the Typewriter.”