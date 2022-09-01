Read full article on original website
Vilified, sanctified, politicized, humanized: The Colorado prairie dogs controversy explained
Prairie dogs are such cute and anthropomorphized mascots that a constituent called a Longmont City Council member on her first day in office wailing about the death of “the babies.” Councilmember Marcia Martin whipped her car around, thinking she was responding to an accident at a preschool. Instead,...
Over 60 at Colorado Springs apartment complex displaced by fire possibly sparked by lightning
COLORADO SPRINGS — Dozens of residents in a Colorado Springs apartment complex have been displaced after a fire Friday night that was possibly caused by a lightning strike, fire officials said. Fifty firefighters responded to a blaze at the Apex Apartments around 11:40 p.m. Friday and had it under...
Denver woman dies after 900-foot fall while hiking Capitol Peak
A Denver woman died Saturday morning after falling roughly 900 feet while making a solo ascent of Capitol Peak near Aspen. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said the fall happened at about 8 a.m. and was witnessed by another person hiking in the area. The woman fell after a handhold — a rock she was attempting to grab onto — gave way, authorities said.
