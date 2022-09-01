ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

coloradosun.com

Denver woman dies after 900-foot fall while hiking Capitol Peak

A Denver woman died Saturday morning after falling roughly 900 feet while making a solo ascent of Capitol Peak near Aspen. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said the fall happened at about 8 a.m. and was witnessed by another person hiking in the area. The woman fell after a handhold — a rock she was attempting to grab onto — gave way, authorities said.
DENVER, CO

