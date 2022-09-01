ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
Accidents
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers ‘extensive’ injuries, cops say

A woman suffered extensive injuries, including to her head, when she was struck by an SUV early Monday in Ocean County, police said. The 21-year-old woman from Oakland, in Bergen County, was with a group of friends attempting to cross Route 72 at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township around 12:45 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Harvey Cedars woman who was traveling east on 72 in the right lane, according to township police.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Police shoot, kill 1 person responding to Englewood, NJ domestic call

ENGLEWOOD — One person was shot and killed by police responding to a domestic dispute call at a Bergen County home over the weekend, authorities said. The state attorney general's office said Englewood officers were called to the home just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning by someone who said a person had been stabbed inside.
PIX11

Multiple fire emergencies in 6-hour span keep Paterson firefighters busy

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — It was a late night and busy morning for firefighters in Paterson. The department was pulled in several directions after multiple fire emergencies unraveled across town late Wednesday into Thursday. Firefighters first battled an aggressive fire at a vacant three-story structure on East 32nd Street near 12th Avenue at around 10:30 […]
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman shot while in a car on a New York City bridge, cops say

A woman from New Jersey was shot in the neck Saturday night while in a car on a New York Bridge, the NYPD said. The 21-year-old victim, from Elizabeth, was sitting in the passenger seat and her 24-year-old husband was driving when the incident occurred on the Williamsburg Bridge, police said. The husband called police at 10:52 p.m. to report the shooting and then drove her to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Police identify 4 killed in rollover van crash on N.J. highway

The driver of a work shuttle van that overturned in Bergen County early Friday - killing him and three others - apparently suffered a medical emergency before the crash, police told NJ Advance Media. Statements from van passengers led investigators to believe that driver George Massey experienced an unspecified medical...
NBC New York

4-Alarm Inferno Guts NJ Apartments, Leaving 9 Families Homeless

A raging fire in New Jersey gutted at least three apartments in multiple buildings early Thursday, though no injuries were reported. Firefighters in Paterson say they responded to the blaze on Marshall Street around 4 a.m. The fire started in one home and quickly spread to two others, intensifying to a fourth-alarm blaze, meaning additional reinforcements were needed, by daybreak.
NJ.com

N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident

A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Dump truck driver dies after crash in northern Warren County

A 76-year-old dump truck driver has died following an accident Friday in northern Warren County. The man appeared to suffer a medical emergency before his truck went off Knowlton Road, between Auble and Koeck roads, and hit a tree shortly before 5 p.m. Friday in Knowlton Township, a New Jersey State Police spokesperson told lehighvalleylive.com.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
