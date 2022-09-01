Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Labor Day Closings
The Labor Day holiday brings the closures of government offices around the county. Both the city halls in Russell Springs and Jamestown will be closed Monday, September 5th, as will the Russell County Courthouse and the Russell County Judicial Center. Schools will be closed in Russell County, as will the...
lakercountry.com
KSP hosting recruiting event in Campbellsville Wednesday
Kentucky State Police will be hosting a “Meet the Recruiter” event at Campbellsville University’s Winters Dining Hall on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trooper First Class Jonathan Houk of Post 15 Columbia and the Kentucky State Police Recruitment Branch will be available to answer questions and provide information about the application process, what it takes to be a Trooper, and what opportunities a career with the Kentucky State Police could provide.
WKYT 27
Flooding in Franklin County washes away road
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday night, heavy rain fell in Franklin and Shelby counties where water even overtook some roads. “I’ve never seen the water that high. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard that,” said Tom Russell, Director of Emergency Management for Franklin County.
wymt.com
COVID-19 pandemic inspires two Southeast Kentuckians to open 24-hour gym in Whitley County
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The pandemic was a catalyst for many Americans to start a project or business they have always wanted to, which is what happened for Tanner Broughton and Lauren Lambdin of Knox County. “When COVID really hit, especially for Southeastern Kentucky, health, diabetes, everything, especially mental health...
wnky.com
Officials searching for helicopter in Glasgow area after lost contact
GLASGOW, Ky. – Officials are asking the public’s help as they search for a helicopter after they lost contact. According to deputy director of Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Marcus Thurman, they have received reports of a helicopter flying in the Glasgow area yesterday before heading to Tennessee. Thurman...
lakercountry.com
Jamestown planning two special-called meetings this week
The Jamestown City Council has announced two special-called meetings this week. The city council will hold a special-called meeting Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. for the first reading of an annexation ordinance for Sonny’s Landing. Another special-called meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. for a second...
Wave 3
Kentucky Humane Society asking for donations as more animals from Eastern Ky. come in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more animals come in from Eastern Kentucky shelters, the Kentucky Humane Society is asking the public to consider donating. To compensate for the surplus of animals, KHS is in need of large towels and blankets (no sheets, pillowcases, or hand towels). In a Facebook post...
WKYT 27
New gaming hall opens in Ky. for historical horse racing machines
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new gaming hall is open in southern Kentucky, which lets people bet on historical horse racing on slot-like machines. The Mint Gaming Hall opened for the first time Wednesday, a day earlier than expected. It’s located just off Interstate 75 in Whitley County.
kentuckytoday.com
VBS, baptisms bring new spirit to Immanuel Baptist in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (KT) – Immanuel Baptist Church in Glasgow is showing signs of making a comeback. A Barren River Lake baptism of eight last Sunday, including the associate pastor’s mother and one woman who didn’t come to be baptized but felt the Holy Spirit move here to take the plunge despite not having another set of clothes.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Aug. 22, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 24 – Aug. 29, 2022. Lindsey A. Humphrey, 29, and Ryan M. Hughes, 29, both of Glasgow. Aug. 27, 2022:. Sarah E. Skaggs, 22, and Ty H. Burden, 23, both of...
953wiki.com
Stolen Vehicle out of Carroll County leads to Pursuit
CARROLLTON, Ky. (09/02/2022) – On Friday September 02, 2022 at approximately 1:18 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to a vehicle stolen out of Carroll County. A short time later a KSP Post 5 Trooper observed the vehicle...
lakercountry.com
Betty Jean Wooldridge Lawless Aaron, age 82, of Jamestown
Betty Jean Wooldridge Lawless Aaron, of Jamestown, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. She was 82 years of age. Betty was born in the Swan Pond Community of Russell County on December 30, 1939, daughter of the late Felix and Lura Hadley Wooldridge. She married Herbert Hue Lawless on August 3, 1957, and together, they raised two sons and two daughters. Betty was bookkeeper for her husband’s contracting business, Herb’s Construction. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Jamestown for over 50 years.
Bourbon, music, food: Music festival returning to Kentucky mid-September
Kentuckian have the chance to see Alanis Morissette, Kings of Leon, Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, and much more in Louisville this September.
WKYT 27
DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
lakercountry.com
Mary Irene Miller, age 94, of Russell Springs
Mary Irene Miller, of Russell Springs, passed away at her home Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was 94 years of age. Born July 11, 1928, in Jamestown, she was a daughter of the late Willie Claude and Bertha Coffey Blakely. Irene was a member of New Victory Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and spending time on her front porch watching traffic come and go. Irene was an excellent mother to her children and deeply loved all her family. After her dear husband, Russell, passed away in 1992, she saw the need to become independent. With the help of her granddaughter, Holly, Irene passed the exams and got her driver’s license at the age of sixty-six.
wdrb.com
Hack shuts down internet for thousands across Bardstown
BARDSTWON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hacked heading into a holiday weekend. The digital network went down in the Bourbon Capital of the World on Friday. Thousands of people across Bardstown lost internet access, crippling servers at city and county agencies. Around 8 p.m. Friday night, Bardstown Connect's Facebook page posted an...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TROOPER SEIZES FENTANYL, METHAMPHETAMINE, PILLS, CASH AND HANDGUN DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON PARKWAY IN ADAIR COUNTY
COLUMBIA, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a traffic stop Tuesday night on the Cumberland Parkway lead to a drug trafficking arrest of a Russell Springs man. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 11:27 P.M. a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on the Cumberland Parkway.
clayconews.com
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland opens in southeast Kentucky
The newly opened gaming hall features 450 historical horse racing machines, race stream viewing areas, a sports bar, and an array of food options.
wdrb.com
17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
