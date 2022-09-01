Read full article on original website
WSFA
Legacy of Tuskegee Airmen honored at Red Tails Classic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee and Fort Valley State wrapped up the second annual Red Tails Classic Sunday night at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Many came out to the Capital City for the game. For the early arrivers, organizers put on the Boeing fan fest. It was a chance to...
WSFA
Montgomery school devastated by flooding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Christian School is cleaning up after heavy rains flooded the building. It affected all but one classroom. “When I walked into my classroom, it’s truly devastating,” said teacher Leisa Harrison. Harrison has taught for over 28 years; she lost more than 200 children’s...
WSFA
Prattville restaurant owner optimistic of reopening after fire
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A downtown Prattville business owner is on the road to recovery. Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Cafe caught fire on the evening of Aug. 19 over an hour after closing. “I was already at home,” owner Michael Thompson said. “We closed at 7:30, and my...
WSFA
Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Rizing Starz Childcare Center, LLC in Montgomery County Circuit Court asserting claims of negligence against an 11-month-old child. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Candace Towns Brown with the Alexander Shunnarah Injury Law Firm. It claims that on August 10,...
WSFA
State fire marshal urges caution when grilling near stadiums
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From Alabama and Auburn games on Saturday to fans at the Red Tails Classic in Montgomery on Sunday - with more people cooking on grills, the state’s top fire official is urging caution. A packed Jordan-Hare Stadium filled with Auburn fans - that is the...
WSFA
First Alert: Scattered showers, thunderstorms on Labor Day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hope you have enjoyed your holiday week so far! Labor Day will look and feel a lot like Saturday and Sunday did... that means the forecast features a mix of sun and clouds along with afternoon highs in the 80s. Not as hot as it could be, but with a ton of moisture in the atmosphere most towns will feel like they are in the 90s. Scattered showers and storms will populate across the area, linger into the afternoon and evening hours but will not bring wet weather to everyone; coverage of rain is near 50%, so make sure to keep that First Alert weather app handy if you plan on being outside at all today.
WSFA
Hit-and-run driver sought by Prattville police
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver. Details are limited, but police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Gin Shop Hill Road around 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information on this incident...
WSFA
Selma woman killed in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma woman was killed in a Dallas County weekend crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA officials said Tamica Donaldson, 42, was driving a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 85 and Highway 41 when it struck a tree. According to...
WSFA
Troy truck driver hits 5 million miles
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - He’s one of the few that continued to work during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been on the road now for nearly 30 years. Richard Doggrell at Wiley Sanders Truck Lines said he did what he had to do to support his family. To his co workers, he was an American hero.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday. A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and...
WSFA
2 Montgomery men killed in Elmore County crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An early Tuesday morning crash has claimed the lives of two Montgomery men, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with a 2015 Kia Optima, killing the drivers of both vehicles. The driver of the Chevy has since been identified as 19-year-old Waymond D. McWilliams while the driver of the Kia was 31-year-old Quentin T. Rhodes.
WSFA
Prattville police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday evening. Police responded to the hit-and-run in the 700 block of Gin Shop Hill Road just before 7:30 p.m. A witness at the scene told police that the driver continued north on Gin Shop Hill Road in the direction of 4th Street after the incident. The witness also gave a description of the vehicle.
