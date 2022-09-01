MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hope you have enjoyed your holiday week so far! Labor Day will look and feel a lot like Saturday and Sunday did... that means the forecast features a mix of sun and clouds along with afternoon highs in the 80s. Not as hot as it could be, but with a ton of moisture in the atmosphere most towns will feel like they are in the 90s. Scattered showers and storms will populate across the area, linger into the afternoon and evening hours but will not bring wet weather to everyone; coverage of rain is near 50%, so make sure to keep that First Alert weather app handy if you plan on being outside at all today.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO