Boys soccer preview 2022: Who are the championship contenders in Group 4?

Group 4 will once again be a dogfight this year, as several boys soccer teams on this list have a strong case to be the favorites within their section or even the entire group. While our NJ Advance Media staff picked Kearny as our preseason Group 4 favorite, teams like West Orange and Elizabeth gave the Cardinals a run for their money last year and will be hungry to avenge those losses.
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Lenape vs. Wayne Valley, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

The Rumble at the Raritan concludes on Sunday with three games, kicked off with a North-South showdown between Wayne Valley and Lenape. The event at Rutgers includes eight games over three days. Wayne Valley opened the season at another showcase last Sunday with a 17-13 win over Delran, while Lenape...
West Side shows off well-balanced game in shutout win over Shabazz

Promise was alive and well for Newark West Side on its first two possessions of the game, though tangible rewards for those efforts would have to be put on hold. The Roughriders had a significant gain on each of their first two drives negated by a a holding call, and that left the game scoreless and fellow Newark rival Shabazz still full of optimism after one quarter.
Somerville must forfeit season-opening victory due to ineligible player

Somerville’s dominating win over Mastery Charter of Camden last week to open the season is now a loss in the record books. The Pioneers had to forfeit that 31-7 decision because they had participated with an ineligible player in violation of the New Jersey State Athletic Association’s transfer rule. The forfeit was acknowledged Saturday by Somerville athletic director Tim Davis.
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep suffers first loss, falls to Edgewater in Orlando - Football recap

Don Bosco Prep’s night in Florida began with a lightning delay. Edgewater’s Cedric Baxter Jr. ensured that things wouldn’t improve even after the weather cleared. Baxter, a University of Texas commit ran for 274 yards on 26 carries, highlighted by a pair of long second half touchdown runs as Edgewater (FL) defeated Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, 34-10, in Orlando.
