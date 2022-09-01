With the Labor Day holiday coming up there are some closures in Dallas County that residents should be aware of. For Perry residents, the Perry City Hall, Perry Water Works, Perry Public Library and McCreary Community Building will be closed on Monday for the holiday. As a reminder the 24-hour fitness room will still be available for those members who are 18-years-old and over. Also, garbage routes for pickup on Monday will instead be picked up on Tuesday and those for Tuesday will be picked up on Wednesday.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO