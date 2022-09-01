Having taken what became an 11-win Cranford team to the brink almost a year to the day, the North Hunterdon High School Lions finished the job and then some this time around. Top rusher Kente Edwards and quarterback Luke Martini were each responsible for two touchdowns, as the Lions triumphed in a 34-7 decision on Friday night at Memorial Field. Last September, North Hunterdon (2-0) nearly spoiled what became a perfect regular season for Cranford before falling in a 43-37 heartbreaker. Keeping the offensive fireworks purely on their side this time around, the Lions rolled to their second victory in a row after topping Hunterdon Central 29-8 last week.

CRANFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO