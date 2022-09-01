ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

NJ.com

Boys soccer preview 2022: Who are the championship contenders in Group 4?

Group 4 will once again be a dogfight this year, as several boys soccer teams on this list have a strong case to be the favorites within their section or even the entire group. While our NJ Advance Media staff picked Kearny as our preseason Group 4 favorite, teams like West Orange and Elizabeth gave the Cardinals a run for their money last year and will be hungry to avenge those losses.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Martini, Edwards, North Hunterdon shake up new-look Cranford’s season debut

Having taken what became an 11-win Cranford team to the brink almost a year to the day, the North Hunterdon High School Lions finished the job and then some this time around. Top rusher Kente Edwards and quarterback Luke Martini were each responsible for two touchdowns, as the Lions triumphed in a 34-7 decision on Friday night at Memorial Field. Last September, North Hunterdon (2-0) nearly spoiled what became a perfect regular season for Cranford before falling in a 43-37 heartbreaker. Keeping the offensive fireworks purely on their side this time around, the Lions rolled to their second victory in a row after topping Hunterdon Central 29-8 last week.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Robert Fuerst helps Ramsey cruise past Pascack Valley

It was a banner opening night for Ramsey as it defeated Pascack Valley 35-0 in Hillsdale. Robert Fuerst finished the day 16-for-19 for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Ramsey got on the board in the opening quarter thanks to a three-yard run from Luca Gemma before a 59-yard pass from Fuerst to Dillon Kelly and a 39-yarder to Joey Lis extended its lead to 21-0.
RAMSEY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Former champion Marin Cilic ends Dan Evans’ US Open run in four sets

Dan Evans’ US Open run came to an end with a four-set defeat by former champion Marin Cilic in the third round.Evans was hoping to match last year’s string of performances at Flushing Meadows when he reached the last 16, but on Saturday he came out on the losing side of a near four-hour tussle on Court 17, going down 7-6 (11) 6-7 (3) 6-2 7-5.The British number two will rue the three set points he missed in the first-set tie-break, with Cilic just proving the stronger at the big moments.Cilic rising 💪Don't look now but our 2014 champion is...
TENNIS
NJ.com

NJ.com

