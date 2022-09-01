Read full article on original website
Group 4 will once again be a dogfight this year, as several boys soccer teams on this list have a strong case to be the favorites within their section or even the entire group. While our NJ Advance Media staff picked Kearny as our preseason Group 4 favorite, teams like West Orange and Elizabeth gave the Cardinals a run for their money last year and will be hungry to avenge those losses.
Having taken what became an 11-win Cranford team to the brink almost a year to the day, the North Hunterdon High School Lions finished the job and then some this time around. Top rusher Kente Edwards and quarterback Luke Martini were each responsible for two touchdowns, as the Lions triumphed in a 34-7 decision on Friday night at Memorial Field. Last September, North Hunterdon (2-0) nearly spoiled what became a perfect regular season for Cranford before falling in a 43-37 heartbreaker. Keeping the offensive fireworks purely on their side this time around, the Lions rolled to their second victory in a row after topping Hunterdon Central 29-8 last week.
It was a banner opening night for Ramsey as it defeated Pascack Valley 35-0 in Hillsdale. Robert Fuerst finished the day 16-for-19 for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Ramsey got on the board in the opening quarter thanks to a three-yard run from Luca Gemma before a 59-yard pass from Fuerst to Dillon Kelly and a 39-yarder to Joey Lis extended its lead to 21-0.
It is the final of eight games at Rutgers at this year’s Rumble at the Raritan event. No. 18 Northern Highlands and Winslow met up in a matchup of 2021 sectional champions. Above check out the photos from the highly anticipated matchup at Rutgers.
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
The No. 18 Northern Highlands High School football team took advantage of a rain-induced turnover, then beat the elements and Winslow Township with a late score in a 21-17 victory in the final Rumble on the Raritan game on Sunday night. The win capped an exciting final day at the...
Mike Miller scored three touchdowns to help Somerville take a 42-33 road win over Old Bridge in Matawan. Miller delivered a 33-yard scoring strike to Wes Hack and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chase Insabella in the first half to help the Pioneers take a 21-19 halftime lead, and then punched in a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it a 35-26 game.
Dan Evans’ US Open run came to an end with a four-set defeat by former champion Marin Cilic in the third round.Evans was hoping to match last year’s string of performances at Flushing Meadows when he reached the last 16, but on Saturday he came out on the losing side of a near four-hour tussle on Court 17, going down 7-6 (11) 6-7 (3) 6-2 7-5.The British number two will rue the three set points he missed in the first-set tie-break, with Cilic just proving the stronger at the big moments.Cilic rising 💪Don't look now but our 2014 champion is...
