Boys soccer preview 2022: Who are the championship contenders in Group 4?

Group 4 will once again be a dogfight this year, as several boys soccer teams on this list have a strong case to be the favorites within their section or even the entire group. While our NJ Advance Media staff picked Kearny as our preseason Group 4 favorite, teams like West Orange and Elizabeth gave the Cardinals a run for their money last year and will be hungry to avenge those losses.
West Side shows off well-balanced game in shutout win over Shabazz

Promise was alive and well for Newark West Side on its first two possessions of the game, though tangible rewards for those efforts would have to be put on hold. The Roughriders had a significant gain on each of their first two drives negated by a a holding call, and that left the game scoreless and fellow Newark rival Shabazz still full of optimism after one quarter.
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Lenape vs. Wayne Valley, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

The Rumble at the Raritan concludes on Sunday with three games, kicked off with a North-South showdown between Wayne Valley and Lenape. The event at Rutgers includes eight games over three days. Wayne Valley opened the season at another showcase last Sunday with a 17-13 win over Delran, while Lenape...
Football: Robert Fuerst helps Ramsey cruise past Pascack Valley

It was a banner opening night for Ramsey as it defeated Pascack Valley 35-0 in Hillsdale. Robert Fuerst finished the day 16-for-19 for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Ramsey got on the board in the opening quarter thanks to a three-yard run from Luca Gemma before a 59-yard pass from Fuerst to Dillon Kelly and a 39-yarder to Joey Lis extended its lead to 21-0.
Somerville must forfeit season-opening victory due to ineligible player

Somerville’s dominating win over Mastery Charter of Camden last week to open the season is now a loss in the record books. The Pioneers had to forfeit that 31-7 decision because they had participated with an ineligible player in violation of the New Jersey State Athletic Association’s transfer rule. The forfeit was acknowledged Saturday by Somerville athletic director Tim Davis.
Boland scores four touchdowns as Caldwell downs Morris Catholic for 16th-straight win

Harry Boland scored four touchdowns - all in the first half - as Caldwell rolled to a 47-14 victory over Morris Catholic in Denville. With the victory, Caldwell extends its winning streak to 16 games. This was the first of the 16 under new head coach Todd Romano. Romano, a former star and 17-year assistant at Caldwell became the program’s fourth head coach in 50 years when he was hired after Tom Lamont retired in January.
