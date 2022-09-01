Read full article on original website
Boys soccer preview 2022: Who are the championship contenders in Group 4?
Group 4 will once again be a dogfight this year, as several boys soccer teams on this list have a strong case to be the favorites within their section or even the entire group. While our NJ Advance Media staff picked Kearny as our preseason Group 4 favorite, teams like West Orange and Elizabeth gave the Cardinals a run for their money last year and will be hungry to avenge those losses.
Times of Trenton girls soccer preview, 2022: prep schools look set to dominate
When you take a look at the list of NJISAA Prep A girls soccer titles over the last two decades, there is one name that dominates the list. The Red Hawks have been omnipresent at the top of the prep ranks, but the 2021 campaign was one that ended with another name on the trophy.
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: No. 18 Northern Highlands vs. Winslow, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2012
It is the final of eight games at Rutgers at this year’s Rumble at the Raritan event. No. 18 Northern Highlands and Winslow met up in a matchup of 2021 sectional champions. Above check out the photos from the highly anticipated matchup at Rutgers.
No. 18 Northern Highlands stuns Winslow with late score at Rumble on the Raritan
The No. 18 Northern Highlands High School football team took advantage of a rain-induced turnover, then beat the elements and Winslow Township with a late score in a 21-17 victory in the final Rumble on the Raritan game on Sunday night. The win capped an exciting final day at the...
Union , September 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Malcolm X Shabazz High School football team will have a game with West Side High School on September 04, 2022, 14:00:00. Malcolm X Shabazz High SchoolWest Side High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
West Side shows off well-balanced game in shutout win over Shabazz
Promise was alive and well for Newark West Side on its first two possessions of the game, though tangible rewards for those efforts would have to be put on hold. The Roughriders had a significant gain on each of their first two drives negated by a a holding call, and that left the game scoreless and fellow Newark rival Shabazz still full of optimism after one quarter.
Wayne Valley wins another showcase game, tops Lenape at Rumble on the Raritan
The Wayne Valley High School football team is set on making its mark in every section of the state this year. Last Sunday, the Indians made the long ride from Passaic County to the doorstep of the Atlantic Ocean, defeating Delran, 17-13, at the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City.
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Lenape vs. Wayne Valley, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
The Rumble at the Raritan concludes on Sunday with three games, kicked off with a North-South showdown between Wayne Valley and Lenape. The event at Rutgers includes eight games over three days. Wayne Valley opened the season at another showcase last Sunday with a 17-13 win over Delran, while Lenape...
Football: Robert Fuerst helps Ramsey cruise past Pascack Valley
It was a banner opening night for Ramsey as it defeated Pascack Valley 35-0 in Hillsdale. Robert Fuerst finished the day 16-for-19 for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Ramsey got on the board in the opening quarter thanks to a three-yard run from Luca Gemma before a 59-yard pass from Fuerst to Dillon Kelly and a 39-yarder to Joey Lis extended its lead to 21-0.
HS FOOTBALL PHOTOS: No. 13 Toms River North vs. Rumson-Fair Haven, Sept. 3, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Football: Who headlined Week 1′s top statistical performances across the state?
Week 1 brought a loaded schedule and it ended with plenty of loaded stat sheets. In all three phases, across all five conferences and Thursday-Sunday, teams racked up impressive numbers. It was the season debut for most programs, so the extra motive to light it up was prevalent.
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Camden vs. No. 19 Salem, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
Last year, Salem stunned Camden, 22-20, with a late field goal at the Battle at the Beach. This Sunday, the Rams will be trying to repeat the feat with another victory in the matchup of South Jersey powers at the Rumble on the Raritan. Above check out the photos from...
No. 13 Toms River North puts up staggering rushing, penalty statistics
In only its second game of the season, against a team that has as fine a defensive reputation as any program in the Shore Conference, Toms River North put up astronomical numbers at Rutgers Stadium Saturday.
Karriem’s two touchdowns lift No. 15 West Orange past Montclair - football recap
Saboor Karriem showed why he is considered one of the state’s top prospects as he caught two touchdown passes to help lead West Orange, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 13-7 victory over Montclair at the Zone6ix Kickoff Classic at Sprague Field on the campus of Montclair State University.
No. 6 Red Bank Catholic shuts down Freehold Borough - Football recap
After a decisive win last week by sophomore quarterback Frankie Williams, the Caseys continued to roll scoring seven touchdowns in the first half in a 63-0 victory over Freehold Borough in Red Bank. Red Bank Catholic, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated St. John Vianney, 33-7, in the season...
Ruffin shows what he’s made of as Camden tops No. 19 Salem in Rumble on the Raritan
The chemistry started to build in the summer with new teammates. Having not thrown the football too much last year as a freshman at West Deptford, Deante Ruffin Jr. was coming into a passing offense as a Camden transfer. Being able to throw the ball with authority was a top priority, in addition to being able to slip out of the pocket and take off when necessary.
Somerville must forfeit season-opening victory due to ineligible player
Somerville’s dominating win over Mastery Charter of Camden last week to open the season is now a loss in the record books. The Pioneers had to forfeit that 31-7 decision because they had participated with an ineligible player in violation of the New Jersey State Athletic Association’s transfer rule. The forfeit was acknowledged Saturday by Somerville athletic director Tim Davis.
Football: No. 2 Bergen Catholic brings ‘Jersey football’ to Arizona desert
With more than 700 fans and students chanting “Jersey football” from start to finish Friday night, Bergen Catholic brought East Coast football to the Arizona desert and left No. 2 Saguaro in the dust in Scottsdale. Bergen Catholic traveled 2,138 miles to get the 28-7 victory, but it...
Boland scores four touchdowns as Caldwell downs Morris Catholic for 16th-straight win
Harry Boland scored four touchdowns - all in the first half - as Caldwell rolled to a 47-14 victory over Morris Catholic in Denville. With the victory, Caldwell extends its winning streak to 16 games. This was the first of the 16 under new head coach Todd Romano. Romano, a former star and 17-year assistant at Caldwell became the program’s fourth head coach in 50 years when he was hired after Tom Lamont retired in January.
Students’ mental health goes to the head of the class for Jersey City school district
The psyche of the American student has never been more fragile, according to parents, experts and most studies on the effects of the coronavirus school shutdown on children. With that in mind, the Jersey City public school district is taking steps to help its student body bounce back strong now that a sense of normalcy has returned.
