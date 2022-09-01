Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week
Meteorologists are watching two disturbances on Wednesday — one that is brewing near the Windward Islands, the other which was expected to move off the west coast of Africa later this week. However, both systems have a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
Typhoon Hinnamnor, strongest tropical cyclone in the world this year, is on the move
Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, the most powerful tropical cyclone on Earth so far this year, is forecast to gain strength over the West Pacific Ocean and remain a threat to multiple countries in the coming days, AccuWeather forecasters say. As of Wednesday afternoon, local time, the powerful Hinnamnor was classified a...
Hurricane Kay Is About To Make California's Horrendous Heatwave Even Worse
The hurricane, currently heading north along the Mexican coast, is expected to dump more scorching air on southern California.
Developing Atlantic tropical system may snap historic stretch with no named storms
A budding tropical system over the central Atlantic, dubbed Invest 91L, is likely to become a tropical depression or storm over the next several days, potentially ending a historic run with no named storms in the basin, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The system was spinning several hundreds of miles east of...
Tropical Storm Earl strengthens into a hurricane
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Earl strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night, but forecasters at the moment do not expect it to make landfall anywhere on the U.S. East Coast. Earl formed in the Caribbean over the weekend and became the fifth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane...
Hurricane Danielle named first major Atlantic storm of the year
Storm Danielle has officially become a Category-1 hurricane, the first of the year in the Atlantic.The system became a tropical storm on Thursday, making it the fourth named storm of the season. On Friday, maximum wind speeds strengthened to nearly 75 miles per hour (120 kilometres per hour), officially hurricane status.Winds are expected to get stronger over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).The storm is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, about halfway between New Jersey and Portugal, and does not pose a threat to any coastal areas.Danielle is a late addition to...
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
Read CNN's 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts to learn about tropical storm systems that develop during the summer and fall.
Tropical depression could form in southwestern Gulf of Mexico
A new tropical depression could form as soon as Friday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, AccuWeather forecasters say. Satellite imagery indicated that a broad area of showers and thunderstorms associated with low pressure that was located over the southwestern Gulf and the Bay of Campeche was becoming better organized.
Hurricane Danielle on ‘slow decline,’ Tropical Storm Earl a ‘bit disheveled,’ forecasters say
Tropical weather remained active in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday as forecasters were watching three systems -- a hurricane, a tropical storm and a patch of rough weather that appears likely to strengthen during the week. None of the systems poses an immediate threat to Florida. Hurricane Danielle is “on...
Hurricane Danielle to head toward Europe following Atlantic adventure
Danielle, the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, continued to churn in the open ocean on Wednesday. The hurricane has yet to be a threat to any country during its lifetime, but that is set to change as early as this weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say. Danielle, after taking...
Hurricane Earl intensifies as it heads toward Bermuda
Hurricane Earl continued to strengthen early Thursday as forecasters expect it will become a major hurricane later in the day as it heads near Bermuda.
Super Typhoon Hinnamnor to Merge with Local Storm Intensifying the Impact
According to weather predictions made by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), tropical depression Gardo and super typhoon Hinnamnor, both of which are currently outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), may merge within the next few days, bringing with them strong winds brought on by habagat.
Tropical Storm Earl upgraded to hurricane, threatens Bermuda
Though the Atlantic hurricane season was slow to start, a new major storm is poised to slam the shores of Bermuda. Tropical Storm Earl, which appeared on Sept. 3 near the Caribbean, has been upgraded to a hurricane as of Wednesday morning. Meteorologists predict that Hurricane Earl will become a...
Tropical Storm Earl could dump heavy rain on Puerto Rico, northeastern Caribbean
The National Hurricane Center said Sunday that Tropical Storm Earl could dump heavy rains with the potential for flooding in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Leeward Islands through Sunday night. The storm, which had 50 mph winds as of 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, is turning northward...
Forecasters watch Earl and Danielle, tropical storm watch issued in Bermuda
Forecasters are watching four systems in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Earl which formed Tuesday night ahead of forecaster’s predictions. None of the storms are currently a threat to Florida or the United States, models show. Newly-formed Hurricane Earl was nearly 500 miles south of Bermuda. moving north at 6...
Kay strengthens into hurricane as it eyes Mexico, southwestern U.S.
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Kay strengthened into a hurricane overnight, the eight of the East Pacific basin's hurricane season, as it nears the Mexican coast. In its 3 a.m. MDT advisory Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said Kay was about 330 miles west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and 415 miles south of the southern tip of Baja California. It packed maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, an increase of 5 mph throughout the night, and was traveling northwest at 13 mph.
