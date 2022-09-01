ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week

Meteorologists are watching two disturbances on Wednesday — one that is brewing near the Windward Islands, the other which was expected to move off the west coast of Africa later this week. However, both systems have a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico

There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

Tropical Storm Earl strengthens into a hurricane

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Earl strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night, but forecasters at the moment do not expect it to make landfall anywhere on the U.S. East Coast. Earl formed in the Caribbean over the weekend and became the fifth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hurricane Danielle named first major Atlantic storm of the year

Storm Danielle has officially become a Category-1 hurricane, the first of the year in the Atlantic.The system became a tropical storm on Thursday, making it the fourth named storm of the season. On Friday, maximum wind speeds strengthened to nearly 75 miles per hour (120 kilometres per hour), officially hurricane status.Winds are expected to get stronger over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).The storm is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, about halfway between New Jersey and Portugal, and does not pose a threat to any coastal areas.Danielle is a late addition to...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Tropical depression could form in southwestern Gulf of Mexico

A new tropical depression could form as soon as Friday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, AccuWeather forecasters say. Satellite imagery indicated that a broad area of showers and thunderstorms associated with low pressure that was located over the southwestern Gulf and the Bay of Campeche was becoming better organized.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor to Merge with Local Storm Intensifying the Impact

According to weather predictions made by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), tropical depression Gardo and super typhoon Hinnamnor, both of which are currently outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), may merge within the next few days, bringing with them strong winds brought on by habagat.
ENVIRONMENT
The Week

Tropical Storm Earl upgraded to hurricane, threatens Bermuda

Though the Atlantic hurricane season was slow to start, a new major storm is poised to slam the shores of Bermuda. Tropical Storm Earl, which appeared on Sept. 3 near the Caribbean, has been upgraded to a hurricane as of Wednesday morning. Meteorologists predict that Hurricane Earl will become a...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Kay strengthens into hurricane as it eyes Mexico, southwestern U.S.

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Kay strengthened into a hurricane overnight, the eight of the East Pacific basin's hurricane season, as it nears the Mexican coast. In its 3 a.m. MDT advisory Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said Kay was about 330 miles west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and 415 miles south of the southern tip of Baja California. It packed maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, an increase of 5 mph throughout the night, and was traveling northwest at 13 mph.
ENVIRONMENT

