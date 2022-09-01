Storm Danielle has officially become a Category-1 hurricane, the first of the year in the Atlantic.The system became a tropical storm on Thursday, making it the fourth named storm of the season. On Friday, maximum wind speeds strengthened to nearly 75 miles per hour (120 kilometres per hour), officially hurricane status.Winds are expected to get stronger over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).The storm is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, about halfway between New Jersey and Portugal, and does not pose a threat to any coastal areas.Danielle is a late addition to...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO