ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahway, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Man killed in Englewood police-involved shooting, officials say

A man was shot and killed by police in Englewood Saturday morning during a domestic dispute call, the Attorney General’s Office said. Englewood Police Department officers responded about 8:30 a.m. to a 911 call at a residence on West Englewood Avenue, official said in a news release. The caller reported an individual had been stabbed inside the home, officials said.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
PennLive.com

Police answering N.J. domestic call shoot, kill 1 person

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — One person was shot and killed by police responding to a domestic dispute call at a New Jersey home over the weekend, authorities said. The state attorney general’s office said Englewood officers were called to the home just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday by someone who said a person had been stabbed inside.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman shot while in a car on a New York City bridge, cops say

A woman from New Jersey was shot in the neck Saturday night while in a car on a New York Bridge, the NYPD said. The 21-year-old victim, from Elizabeth, was sitting in the passenger seat and her 24-year-old husband was driving when the incident occurred on the Williamsburg Bridge, police said. The husband called police at 10:52 p.m. to report the shooting and then drove her to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.
ELIZABETH, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rahway, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Rahway, NJ
NJ.com

Dump truck driver dies after crash in northern Warren County

A 76-year-old dump truck driver has died following an accident Friday in northern Warren County. The man appeared to suffer a medical emergency before his truck went off Knowlton Road, between Auble and Koeck roads, and hit a tree shortly before 5 p.m. Friday in Knowlton Township, a New Jersey State Police spokesperson told lehighvalleylive.com.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Nab Trio In Stolen Vehicle Crash Near Willowbrook Mall

A stolen vehicle pursuit ended with the arrests of three suspects after a crash on Route 46 in Wayne. Two suspects were immediately seized, including a rear-seat passenger who suffered serious injuries in the crash near the Essence Express motel shortly before midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, responders said. An EMS...
WAYNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident

A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man sought in domestic violence stabbing charged with attempted murder

Authorities are looking for a Gloucester County man who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic dispute in a car. The 27-year-old woman was driving her vehicle on Tuckahoe Road in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, on Friday night when her passenger, Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the face, neck, chest, back and arms with a folding knife, according to a criminal complaint filed by police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Police investigating Friday night shooting in Bergen County

A 30-year-old man was shot in Englewood and hospitalized for treatment Friday night, city police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Saturday. Authorities said officers were called around 8:36 p.m. to the intersection of Humphrey Street and West Linden Avenue after reports of a shooting. Officers located...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
207K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy