Tampa child finds gun, shoots and wounds 5-month-old baby
(TAMPA, Florida)– An infant is in the hospital for a gunshot wound after a 3-year-old found a gun and discharged the weapon, police said Sunday. A Florida woman who was in the house at the time, 25-year-old Paula Marie Concepcion Santos, is now facing charges of neglect with great bodily harm.
Intense rain causes flash flooding in northwest Georgia
(SUMMERVILLE, Georgia)– Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received more than 10-inches of rain in the past 12 hours. The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing urban areas, streams, creeks, and roadways to experience unusually high levels of water.
