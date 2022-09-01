Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Several Firefighters Injured While Battling Newington Blaze
Several firefighters had to be taken to the hospital after a roaring house fire in Newington Saturday afternoon. It created such a tremendous amount of smoke people across the area could see it. “The trees were on fire. The flames were really high in the sky," Brenda Belanger, of Newington,...
NBC Connecticut
Man in Critical Condition After Drive-By Shooting in Hartford: PD
A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Hartford on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to Oakland Terrace around 2:15 p.m. after getting a report of someone shot. When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
Police: Several seriously injured in fiery car accident in Trumbull
Connecticut State Police say several people were seriously injured after a car crashed and caught fire in Trumbull.
Eyewitness News
Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Five teenagers from New Britain were involved in a car accident on Sunday, one sustaining a serious injury. Driver Vincente Pablo Estrada was in the left lane of Route 72 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail on the left shoulder.
NBC Connecticut
Crash on Route 72 in New Britain Sends Two Teens to the Hospital
Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning in New Britain. It happened just after 3:30 on the eastbound side of Route 72 prior to Route 9 South. State Police say a Toyota Camry was in the left lane when it suddenly struck the guardrail...
NBC Connecticut
1 Injured in Waterbury Shooting
One person is injured after a shooting in Waterbury over the weekend. Police were called to the area of Kingsley Court and Society Hill Road shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they said they found a 37-year-old man with...
longisland.com
Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in North Bay Shore yesterday. Bryant Castro was driving a 2018 Cadillac westbound on Delaware Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and a tree in front of 138 Delaware Ave. at approximately 3:35 p.m. The vehicle then caught fire.
NBC Connecticut
Serious Injuries Reported in Crash, Car Fire on Route 15 North in Trumbull
Serious injuries have been reported after a crash and car fire on Route 15 north in Trumbull early Saturday morning. State police were called to a vehicle fire on Route 15 northbound near exit 48 around 2:30 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a 2017 Ford Fusion...
Eyewitness News
Man dies, two people injured in Waterbury lounge shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Police say they were called to the lounge around 1:55 am for a shots fired complaint. “Oh I hear gunshots all the time,” said Danielle Davis, Waterbury resident.
Eyewitness News
Police respond to multiple crashes over Labor Day Weekend
GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham @ E.O. Smith, East Hartford @ Maloney, Platt @ Berlin. Channel 3's Game of the Week nominees for the week of Sept. 5 include Windham @ E.O. Smith, East Hartford @ Maloney, and Platt @ Berlin. Heavy rain, possible flash flooding to affect holiday travel.
NBC Connecticut
5-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From Waterbury Found, Father Still Missing
A 5-year-old girl who was missing from Waterbury has been found safe, but her father remains missing. Troopers issued a Silver Alert for Arica McCray, who they said had been missing since Sunday. Police said Arica's father, 51-year-old Aric McCray, was also reported missing. He has not yet been found.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Couple Gets Numerous Charges
On September 1, 2022, police responded to Big Y for a shoplifting complaint. The Loss Prevention officer. stated that they observed Martin Geldreich load beer into a shopping cart and walk out of the store without paying. They followed him out into the parking lot and the male, later identified...
Serious Injuries Reported After Fiery Merritt Parkway Crash In Trumbull
Several serious injuries were reported after a fiery single-vehicle crash on a stretch of the Merritt Parkway. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 on the northbound side of Route 15 in the Town of Trumbull. Upon arriving, Connecticut State Police troopers observed a 2017 Ford Fusion facing the...
Register Citizen
Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday
WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
Eyewitness News
Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus...
Disabled Bridgeport woman's house condemned due to 'unlivable' conditions
A disabled Bridgeport woman's home is set to be condemned by the Health Department due to mold, water damage and infestation. The property is owned by a former Bridgeport Fire official.
Cars Allowed Again In East Rock Park — On Sundays
Drivers can steer their cars to the summit of East Rock Park again for now — on Sundays, from only the Davis Street entrance on the Hamden side. That change is an experiment that began Sunday as New Haven’s Elicker administration seeks to balance the needs of different constituents who love the park.
Register Citizen
Hamden man gets 18 months in fatal Ansonia crash
DERBY — A Hamden man was sentenced to serve a year and a half behind bars this summer in connection to a 2018 crash in Ansonia that killed a 78-year-old man. But as one of the victim’s children said this week, no amount of jail time could truly compensate — especially in light of what happened after the crash.
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in Southington early Saturday morning. Police said a vehicle was traveling south on Queen Street around 2 a.m. while the motorcycle was traveling north. At one point, the vehicle attempted to make a left turn into Cumberland Farms and then collided with the motorcycle.
Three Madison police officers fired amid months-long investigation: Officials
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three police officers have been fired in Madison, according to officials. The New Haven Register said they were fired following a months-long investigation into alleged “harassment and unprofessional conduct.” Officer Daniel Foito, Officer Natasha Pucillo, and Sergeant Kimberly Lauria were reportedly dismissed at a police commission meeting on Friday night. They […]
