Middletown, CT

NBC Connecticut

Several Firefighters Injured While Battling Newington Blaze

Several firefighters had to be taken to the hospital after a roaring house fire in Newington Saturday afternoon. It created such a tremendous amount of smoke people across the area could see it. “The trees were on fire. The flames were really high in the sky," Brenda Belanger, of Newington,...
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man in Critical Condition After Drive-By Shooting in Hartford: PD

A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Hartford on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to Oakland Terrace around 2:15 p.m. after getting a report of someone shot. When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Injured in Waterbury Shooting

One person is injured after a shooting in Waterbury over the weekend. Police were called to the area of Kingsley Court and Society Hill Road shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they said they found a 37-year-old man with...
WATERBURY, CT
longisland.com

Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in North Bay Shore yesterday. Bryant Castro was driving a 2018 Cadillac westbound on Delaware Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and a tree in front of 138 Delaware Ave. at approximately 3:35 p.m. The vehicle then caught fire.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Eyewitness News

Man dies, two people injured in Waterbury lounge shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Police say they were called to the lounge around 1:55 am for a shots fired complaint. “Oh I hear gunshots all the time,” said Danielle Davis, Waterbury resident.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police respond to multiple crashes over Labor Day Weekend

GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham @ E.O. Smith, East Hartford @ Maloney, Platt @ Berlin. Channel 3's Game of the Week nominees for the week of Sept. 5 include Windham @ E.O. Smith, East Hartford @ Maloney, and Platt @ Berlin. Heavy rain, possible flash flooding to affect holiday travel.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Couple Gets Numerous Charges

On September 1, 2022, police responded to Big Y for a shoplifting complaint. The Loss Prevention officer. stated that they observed Martin Geldreich load beer into a shopping cart and walk out of the store without paying. They followed him out into the parking lot and the male, later identified...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday

WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday

Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden man gets 18 months in fatal Ansonia crash

DERBY — A Hamden man was sentenced to serve a year and a half behind bars this summer in connection to a 2018 crash in Ansonia that killed a 78-year-old man. But as one of the victim’s children said this week, no amount of jail time could truly compensate — especially in light of what happened after the crash.
ANSONIA, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in Southington early Saturday morning. Police said a vehicle was traveling south on Queen Street around 2 a.m. while the motorcycle was traveling north. At one point, the vehicle attempted to make a left turn into Cumberland Farms and then collided with the motorcycle.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Three Madison police officers fired amid months-long investigation: Officials

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three police officers have been fired in Madison, according to officials. The New Haven Register said they were fired following a months-long investigation into alleged “harassment and unprofessional conduct.” Officer Daniel Foito, Officer Natasha Pucillo, and Sergeant Kimberly Lauria were reportedly dismissed at a police commission meeting on Friday night. They […]
MADISON, CT

