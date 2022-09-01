Read full article on original website
Pat Aakjer
4d ago
get this creep... so sad a mom with children how pathetic this guy would attack a mom WITH HER KIDS, how scary for her and especially her children.
Reply(8)
59
Stephanie Butts
3d ago
the way he had no respect or care that he took down not only the mother but also a small child. this is why law abiding citizens need to be able to have firearms readily available.
Reply
23
Jim Adamson
3d ago
Some groups of people seem to favor beating women and ganging up on old people. They we're taught this level of hate, jealousy whatever you want to call it at home
Reply(1)
10
