Talking Tropics: Tropical Storm Danielle forms in Atlantic

After a long strom-less stretch in the Atlantic going all the way back to early July — the fourth named storm of 2022 has formed.

As of the advisory at 11AM Thursday, Tropical Storm Danielle has 40mph sustained winds and is moving slowly east at 2mph. The storm is located over the north central Atlantic, about 960 miles west of the Azores.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for it to become the first Hurricane of 2022 in the coming days as it slowly swirls northward. Thankfully, regardless of development this is no threat to the United States or SWFL.

