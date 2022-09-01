ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

NYS Fair concert guide: Go crazy for the '80s (Monday, Sept. 5)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! Monday marks the final day of the NYS Fair with a focus on ‘80s music. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Syracuse.com

Dropkick Murphys dis 'MAGA,' bring rowdy enthusiasm to the NYS Fair (review, photos)

There may be nowhere else in the world where you can rock out to an accordion, bagpipes and a banjo with a punk rock twist than a Dropkick Murphy’s concert. The Boston-based band returned to the New York State Fair on the last Saturday night of the 2022 season for their fourth appearance. This time was their first performance at the fairground’s more expansive Chevy Park, and the band seemed to like it.
newyorkupstate.com

Utica's Matt/Saranac brewery unveils new outdoor Biergarten

Utica, N.Y. — A brewery founded by a German immigrant more than 130 years ago now has an outdoor Biergarten. The F.X. Matt (Saranac) Brewing Co. this week opened the 18,000-square-foot outdoor space that will serve beer and food through late fall. The Biergarten seats up to 1,300 people.
96.1 The Breeze

Is This The Luckiest City In New York State?

Sometimes in life, you need a little bit of luck and it seems that this town in New York might be the luckiest place to be when it comes to the Take 5 Lottery. It is not often that you get one town to get back to back Take 5 Lottery big winners but that is exactly what happened in this New York town.
coasternation.com

EverHaunt – New York's Scariest Haunted House

Screams return to Western New York this October when EverHaunt Haunted Attraction re-opens for the Halloween Season with several new exciting attractions, including a “Earthquake: Thrill Experience”. Voted as one of the best haunted attractions in the country in our 2021 Top Haunts poll, EverHaunt is filled with...
localsyr.com

Camping at the fair is more than just an experience

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Families who bring motor homes to the New York State Fair say they’re not just there for the Fair, they go to also spend time with their loved ones. Josh Nicol has been coming from Lowville every year since 1993 because his horses compete at the State Fair. “We’ve often borrowed or rented in years past, but this year we just bought this RV because we like to travel,” said Nicol. “It worked out really good to bring it here and it’s another excuse to use it and it’s just a nice way to get away from the Fair.” He will be at the Fair for several days, and he says it’s a good way for him and his family to enjoy their break in between shows.
