NYS Fair concert guide: Go crazy for the ‘80s (Monday, Sept. 5)
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! Monday marks the final day of the NYS Fair with a focus on ‘80s music. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Day 13 at the NY State Fair: Our final handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — Despite what the calendar says, we’re saying goodbye to summer at the close of the State Fair tonight, and we’re offering autumn a big ‘Helloooo!’. We will do that after we give the State Fair one more go-around before bidding it farewell until Aug. 23, 2023.
Dropkick Murphys dis ‘MAGA,’ bring rowdy enthusiasm to the NYS Fair (review, photos)
There may be nowhere else in the world where you can rock out to an accordion, bagpipes and a banjo with a punk rock twist than a Dropkick Murphy’s concert. The Boston-based band returned to the New York State Fair on the last Saturday night of the 2022 season for their fourth appearance. This time was their first performance at the fairground’s more expansive Chevy Park, and the band seemed to like it.
Day 12 at the NY State Fair: Today’s menu combines the best from two stands to create glorious surf & turf (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — Too often at the New York State Fair we roam from stand to stand, picking a sandwich from here, a snack from there, and a drink from over there, there and there. By the end of the day, we’re stuffed, but we’re often not satisfied. It’s...
Alec Baldwin seen visiting late mother’s charity booth at the New York State Fair
Alec Baldwin was spotted Sunday at the New York State Fair. Baldwin was in the Center of Progress building by a booth for The Baldwin Fund — his late mother’s charity that supports breast cancer research. Jeff Forsyth, who took photos of his mom meeting the actor, said...
No more strawberry milk at the NY State Fair; popular treat sells out after 1 day
Geddes, N.Y. — After just more than a day, it’s time to say farewell to the strawberry milk at this year’s New York State Fair. The milk bar at the fair’s dairy building put up a sign Sunday afternoon that the popular treat was sold out.
City Girls not worth the wait, play just 28 minutes in the rain at the NY State Fair (review)
The City Girls, a rap duo from Miami, drew a massive crowd to the Chevy Park stage on Sunday night, but performed for just 28 minutes. It was a disappointing show with lackluster energy and minimal crowd engagement. The concert was set to begin at 8 p.m., but the City...
New York State Fair attracts more than 100k in single day for first time in 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — For the first time this year, more than 100,000 people visited the New York State Fair in a single day, according to organizers. On Sunday, attendance was 103,924. That’s up from last year’s pandemic-challenged fair (57,875) and above the average for the day since 1990 (98,000), according to fair attendance records.
Here’s your chance to stand with Syracuse’s famous ‘passengers’ on historic train platform
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The public is finally getting a chance to stand with the famous ghost people who have been waiting for decades on an abandoned Syracuse railroad platform for the trains that no longer come. Businessman Tom Hornstein bought the former New York Central mail building at 400 Burnet...
Hey parents, your 20-somethings packed the NYS Fair to see COIN. You should have joined them! (video, photos)
Geddes, N.Y. — Somehow this band has been around for 10 years, and we oldsters knew nothing about them. Thousands of our kids certainly did. They crowded Chevy Park at the New York State Fair for an afternoon concert that lasted exactly 1 hour. The all-energy pop band from...
Axe: Fans brought the noise against Louisville. Can they keep the Dome roaring all season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — There were fewer conversations than normal in church pews, the produce section at Wegmans or at your local coffee shop on Sunday morning in Central New York. You’ll have to forgive all the hoarse voices that were in recovery.
newyorkupstate.com
Utica’s Matt/Saranac brewery unveils new outdoor Biergarten
Utica, N.Y. — A brewery founded by a German immigrant more than 130 years ago now has an outdoor Biergarten. The F.X. Matt (Saranac) Brewing Co. this week opened the 18,000-square-foot outdoor space that will serve beer and food through late fall. The Biergarten seats up to 1,300 people.
NYS Fair: light painting on the midway, and how you can try it yourself (photos)
The New York State Fair comes alive at night with flashing lights and sound hitting from every direction. Rides with repetitive movements allow for long camera exposures to drag out the lights and create patterns. When a cameras shutter is left open it keeps collecting light blending into continuous lines....
Is This The Luckiest City In New York State?
Sometimes in life, you need a little bit of luck and it seems that this town in New York might be the luckiest place to be when it comes to the Take 5 Lottery. It is not often that you get one town to get back to back Take 5 Lottery big winners but that is exactly what happened in this New York town.
Overnight with the NYS Fair’s beef farmers: Potluck dinners, rowdy auctions, and trolling dairy farmers
Things started winding down in the beef cattle barn at the New York State Fair around four o’clock on Sunday afternoon. It was the third, and last, rotation of beef cattle at the fair, featuring Simmental and White Park breeds. Although the show ring was closed for the day,...
24kGoldn brings ‘main character energy’ to the NYS Fair (review, photos)
There were no pyrotechnics, or elaborate stage visuals, or backup dancers, but they weren’t missed as 24kGoldn filled the New York State Fair’s Chevy Park stage with charisma and energy. The California rapper/singer, named Golden Landis Von Jones, blasted onto the stage singing “Valentino,” and the crowd went...
NYS Fair 2022: 5 things to see at the Indian Village, dedicated to the Haudenosaunee since 1928
What started off as small groups gathering on a mildly warm day soon turned into a full crowd at the Indian Village at the New York State Fair for Native American Day, otherwise known among the Haudenosaunee as “Ind’n Day.”. Tucked away near gate four, the village greets...
coasternation.com
EverHaunt – New York’s Scariest Haunted House
Screams return to Western New York this October when EverHaunt Haunted Attraction re-opens for the Halloween Season with several new exciting attractions, including a “Earthquake: Thrill Experience”. Voted as one of the best haunted attractions in the country in our 2021 Top Haunts poll, EverHaunt is filled with...
localsyr.com
Camping at the fair is more than just an experience
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Families who bring motor homes to the New York State Fair say they’re not just there for the Fair, they go to also spend time with their loved ones. Josh Nicol has been coming from Lowville every year since 1993 because his horses compete at the State Fair. “We’ve often borrowed or rented in years past, but this year we just bought this RV because we like to travel,” said Nicol. “It worked out really good to bring it here and it’s another excuse to use it and it’s just a nice way to get away from the Fair.” He will be at the Fair for several days, and he says it’s a good way for him and his family to enjoy their break in between shows.
Who Drinks Their Beer Warm?! Everyone At This Utica Beer Fest Does
For most Americans, the idea of drinking a warm beer isn't too appetizing. But in Europe, it's actually quite common-- it's called "cask ale," and it's meant to be drunk that way. Utica's Woodland Farm Brewery is looking to bring a little bit of that European flair to Central New...
