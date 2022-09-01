ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, OK

Spencer Cold Case Revival After 10 Years Of No Answers

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago

Police say 23-year-old Ciar Pierce was killed in the parking lot of Shakers Sports Bar and Grill during a massive fight of about 200 people on Aug. 12, 2012.

Pierce's mother, Sarah Burdine, said she hoped they would have been able to learn something since her son was killed.

I'm thinking in ten years, surely someone would've come forward to help solve this case," Burdine said.

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Aaron Brilbeck said it's time the family get some answers.

"It's been ten years this family suffered without answers," Brilbeck said. "Ten years that his daughter has grown into a little girl from an infant."

Pierce's mother said for now, she's left with senseless gun violence and a case that remains open in her son's murder.

