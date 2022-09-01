ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

McLean Project for Arts exhibition to feature works by educators

McLean Project for the Arts will open its fall exhibition – “Continuum: Artists Teaching Artists” – on Sept. 16, with an opening reception slated for Sept. 22 and an artist talk planned for Oct. 13. The exhibition includes the work of artists and educators from institutions...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Around Prince William: Let’s build bridges, not perpetuate hate

Hate is a business. Politicians, candidates, religious leaders and philosophy entrepreneurs seeking power – or a buck – are masters of recognizing easy targets to bring together people looking for a common enemy. Targets of hate evolve as society and government policy is written to protect the “target of the day.” The haters simply move on to a new group.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

NEIGHBORS: Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company celebrates lifetime member Rev. Winter's 100th birthday

The Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company hosted a surprise 100th birthday celebration for lifetime member and longtime chaplain, Rev. John R. Winter, on Aug. 20. Winter, the first person in the station's history to live to 100 years, was the spiritual leader of Warrenton Presbyterian Church for 36 years, chaplain of the town fire department, football coach and community hospital supporter, according to company representatives.
WARRENTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Reston, VA
Business
City
Reston, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Business
Inside Nova

Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board

(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Key Liberty District golf match postponed

Bad weather was the winner at a much-anticipated nine-hole match that could have determined the regular-season standings and hierarchy in the Liberty District. Most of the players for the Langley Saxons, McLean Highlanders and Yorktown Patriots already were on the course at Arlington’s Washington Golf & Country Club last week when a lingering thunderstorm postponed play until another day.
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Police: Man acting erratically at elementary school didn't have gun

On Aug. 30 at 12:50 p.m., officers responded to Cunningham Park Elementary School for a report of a suspicious person who possibly had a gun and was pointing it at students, Vienna police said. Upon investigation, officers determined that no firearm was present, but that the man had picked up...
VIENNA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Space Exploration#Simulations#George Mason University
Inside Nova

Charges levied in Seven Corners crash that killed pedestrian

A 26-year-old Falls Church woman has been charged in connection with a chain-reaction incident that left a 62-year-old Maryland man dead in the Seven Corners area. Following investigation, Fairfax police charged Yansi Martinez Gonzalez with reckless driving and driving without a license in connection with the Aug. 18 incident, police said.
SEVEN CORNERS, VA
Inside Nova

Madison falls to 0-2 with another close loss

For the second straight week, a game’s outcome was determined by a final field-goal attempt, with neither going in the favor of the Madison Warhawks, resulting in an 0-2 start for the high-school football team. Madison’s most recent loss was 34-31 to the host Lake Braddock Bruins on Sept....
VIENNA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy