New York’s Kathy Hochul is playing it smart, very smart. As governor, she has moved up to the top spot in state government. Before that, she played second fiddle in the orchestra under then-governor Andrew Cuomo. It really hasn’t been easy for her. She has defied most of the political conventional New York wisdom. She was a Niagara-Buffalo governor which defies the old “you-gotta-come-from the five boroughs” wisdom in the state. She’s the first woman to hold the top office and not only has she attained that lofty perch, she hasn’t let it go. It isn’t only that she’s a woman, but she has demonstrated that she knows how to exercise power and then keep that power. That raises the question of sexism in New York State government. Why has it taken so long to install and keep a woman in the top executive office? She’ll run again and she’ll win again in Democratic New York. Maybe she’s just lucky that she came on the heels of former governor Andrew Cuomo who, himself, shows absolutely no signs of a political resurgence and who left us an appreciation for Hochul, her feminine perspective, and her ability compared to Andrew’s.
New York State is home to the #1 most polluted lake in America. Actually, we have two lakes among the top 5 most polluted in the United States. We're also the only state with two (in my opinion, three) lakes on the list. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. The reason I believe we actually have three lakes on the list is that Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but we also share the lake. I'm no scientist, but any pollution from Michigan most likely makes its way to other areas of the lake, including our side.
Starting today, Thursday, September 1, 2022, there are major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. The new changes include an educational piece to the application process, as well as testing. What Has Changed With New York's Pistol Application?. Gun Training Course Requirement. Any...
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
An electronic sign across from Gov. Kathy Hochul's Manhattan office ahead of the bulk of the state's new gun laws set to take effect Thursday. There’s a long list of “sensitive places” where firearms will be banned, regardless of whether the gun owner has a concealed carry permit. [ more › ]
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– On Thursday, New York’s new concealed carry law goes into effect. https://www.news10.com/news/scotus-strikes-down-new-york-gun-restriction/ If you already have your concealed carry permit and it was issued outside of New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties you do not have to take a firearm safety training course. But you will if you’re a new […]
New York state is one of the top states in the country for reported cases of unidentified flying objects. But many times these sightings have perfectly logical explanations. And while some of these objects in the night sky may indeed come from space, they're not necessarily piloted by otherworldly beings.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Stevens Avenue Friday afternoon in Buffalo. The shooting happened on Stevens Avenue, just before 3:50 p.m. near Northland Avenue where officers found two dead males, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked...
