Gov. Hochul holds 4-point lead over Zeldin in New York governor's race: poll
A new poll shows New York Governor Kathy Hochul's lead is shrinking against her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin.
theberkshireedge.com
I Publius: Can New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provide political entertainment so many voters crave?
New York’s Kathy Hochul is playing it smart, very smart. As governor, she has moved up to the top spot in state government. Before that, she played second fiddle in the orchestra under then-governor Andrew Cuomo. It really hasn’t been easy for her. She has defied most of the political conventional New York wisdom. She was a Niagara-Buffalo governor which defies the old “you-gotta-come-from the five boroughs” wisdom in the state. She’s the first woman to hold the top office and not only has she attained that lofty perch, she hasn’t let it go. It isn’t only that she’s a woman, but she has demonstrated that she knows how to exercise power and then keep that power. That raises the question of sexism in New York State government. Why has it taken so long to install and keep a woman in the top executive office? She’ll run again and she’ll win again in Democratic New York. Maybe she’s just lucky that she came on the heels of former governor Andrew Cuomo who, himself, shows absolutely no signs of a political resurgence and who left us an appreciation for Hochul, her feminine perspective, and her ability compared to Andrew’s.
The Most Polluted Lake In U.S. Is Located In New York State
New York State is home to the #1 most polluted lake in America. Actually, we have two lakes among the top 5 most polluted in the United States. We're also the only state with two (in my opinion, three) lakes on the list. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. The reason I believe we actually have three lakes on the list is that Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but we also share the lake. I'm no scientist, but any pollution from Michigan most likely makes its way to other areas of the lake, including our side.
wxxinews.org
Cornell University poll shows the cost of living is the most important issue for New Yorkers
A new poll conducted by Cornell University’s School of Labor and Industrial Relations shows that the cost of living is the most important issue for New York state residents. The Empire State Poll, conducted between May and mid-August, found that 28% of respondents ranked the cost of living first, followed by crime at just over 20%.
Erie County Sheriff on new N.Y. gun laws: 'I'm angry about it'
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has some serious concern over Governor Kathy Hochul’s new gun laws in New York State that will take effect on Sept. 1. Read more here:
Want A Pistol Permit In New York State? These Are The New Requirements
Starting today, Thursday, September 1, 2022, there are major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. The new changes include an educational piece to the application process, as well as testing. What Has Changed With New York's Pistol Application?. Gun Training Course Requirement. Any...
Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
These are the new NY gun laws taking effect this week
An electronic sign across from Gov. Kathy Hochul's Manhattan office ahead of the bulk of the state's new gun laws set to take effect Thursday. There’s a long list of “sensitive places” where firearms will be banned, regardless of whether the gun owner has a concealed carry permit. [ more › ]
fox61.com
How New York gun control law may affect Connecticut
The new gun control law went into effect Thursday. The law now requires training and review of social media accounts for applicants.
New concealed carry law to go into effect Thursday
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– On Thursday, New York’s new concealed carry law goes into effect. https://www.news10.com/news/scotus-strikes-down-new-york-gun-restriction/ If you already have your concealed carry permit and it was issued outside of New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties you do not have to take a firearm safety training course. But you will if you’re a new […]
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This Year
This year, Texas bussed nearly 7,600 migrants to New York City which Mayor Eric Adams calls a sanctuary city. But the thousands of migrants who have entered have overwhelmed the city and its immigration center.
Polio Detected In More New York State Water; Is Upstate At Risk?
The Centers for Disease Control confirm that polio is now actively spreading north to new areas across New York, after more public wastewater tested positive for the virus. This news comes after New York reported the first polio paralysis case in the United States since 2014. Local and state officials...
Is It Illegal To Throw Away Your Old Batteries In New York State?
Can you legally toss out your batteries in New York State? Does it matter what type of batteries you're throwing out? Let's take a look at what New York State law says. For legal purposes, New York classifies batteries as rechargeable or single-use,. Rechargeable batteries are commonly found in cordless...
Meteor Spotted Falling Over Parts of New York State [VIDEO]
New York state is one of the top states in the country for reported cases of unidentified flying objects. But many times these sightings have perfectly logical explanations. And while some of these objects in the night sky may indeed come from space, they're not necessarily piloted by otherworldly beings.
Search for missing wounded victim
Buffalo Police are searching for 23-year-old William Morin of Oneida Street, who was shot early Friday morning on Urban Street in the City of Buffalo. Read more here:
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
WIVB
Two dead in Stevens Avenue shooting in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Stevens Avenue Friday afternoon in Buffalo. The shooting happened on Stevens Avenue, just before 3:50 p.m. near Northland Avenue where officers found two dead males, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked...
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
New York Man Who Murdered 2 In Hudson Valley Released From Prison
A man who murdered two women in their Hudson Valley home was released from prison. In 1987, Paul Leon of Pelham, New York was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for killing two women in Westchester County. The now 53-year-old was most recently in the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County.
