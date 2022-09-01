ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan’s Largest Covered Wooden Bridge

Officially named “Holz Brücke” for wooden bridge in German, this covered bridge in Frankenmuth is the largest in Michigan. It has stood as a cross point over the Cass River since 1980 and the story of how it came into place is fascinating. About. The idea for...
Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest winners draw from state's splendor

Penelope McGinty was outdoors with her daughter on a sunny winter day when she spotted some icicles hanging from a tree outside her Clinton Township home. "They looked like they would be a crown for a queen or princes," McGinty said. "We started out taking pictures of them on her head, as a crown, and I just directed her to move them to her face."
Peak Times for Fall Color Across Michigan

While every season in Michigan has something to appreciate, the multi-colored beauty of fall is truly magical. If you’re planning a fall color tour, you’ll want to know when your destination will hit its peak color. Although the timing of the most vibrant fall colors varies from year to year, this chart provides typical peak color times in the state:
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience

Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports

Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something on the ground could be worth a fun family trip and maybe a pretty penny too!. Through the end of September, the hunt is on for red pine cones with the state paying $100 for a bushel. The pine cones will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan

Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
DNR raises sturgeon to reintroduce into Lake Michigan

CEDARVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake sturgeon grow to be the oldest fish in Lake Michigan but the DNR says populations in the lake have decreased. “I love sturgeon so it’s nice to actually see them grow from these little, tiny things to about six inches or so now,” said Jennifer Johnson, a fish biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Michigan Woman Finds Rare U.P. Rock That Looks Just Like a Jelly Donut!

When I scrolled past this photo on my timeline I had to do a double take-- it looks just like a jelly donut!. Although the object in these photos may look like a delicious pastry that you would find at Sweetwaters Donut Mill, if you went in for a bite you would get quite the surprise. The object in question is in fact hard as stone because, well, it is one.
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

