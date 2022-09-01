Read full article on original website
Related
violetskyadventures.com
Michigan’s Largest Covered Wooden Bridge
Officially named “Holz Brücke” for wooden bridge in German, this covered bridge in Frankenmuth is the largest in Michigan. It has stood as a cross point over the Cass River since 1980 and the story of how it came into place is fascinating. About. The idea for...
Detroit News
Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest winners draw from state's splendor
Penelope McGinty was outdoors with her daughter on a sunny winter day when she spotted some icicles hanging from a tree outside her Clinton Township home. "They looked like they would be a crown for a queen or princes," McGinty said. "We started out taking pictures of them on her head, as a crown, and I just directed her to move them to her face."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s when fall colors will peak in Michigan this year -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Best viewing of 2022 fall colors varies by Michigan region -- here’s what you need to know. Ask any Michigander and they’d be able...
Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula
From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ahealthiermichigan.org
Peak Times for Fall Color Across Michigan
While every season in Michigan has something to appreciate, the multi-colored beauty of fall is truly magical. If you’re planning a fall color tour, you’ll want to know when your destination will hit its peak color. Although the timing of the most vibrant fall colors varies from year to year, this chart provides typical peak color times in the state:
wsgw.com
Transcript: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on “Face the Nation”
▶ Watch Video: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson: Election officials worried about “violence and disruption”. The following is the transcript of an interview with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that aired Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”. MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back. We turn now...
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
Dangerous Documentaries: Totally Binge-Worthy Shows About Michigan’s Worst Killers
Michigan is well known for its picturesque beauty. But make no mistake, there's also an ugly side. We've assembled a collection of binge-worthy documentaries - in-depth looks at 15 men and women from Michigan who took other humans' lives. They Thought They Could Get Away With it. There's a common...
IN THIS ARTICLE
awesomemitten.com
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
Warmer trend for September, CPC places West Michigan in 'Above Normal'
A warmer trend is anticipated for September, the CPC places West Michigan in 'Above Normal' category
Why is Jesus Inside a Dinosaur at This Michigan Attraction?
Let me make this clear: yes, I will be poking fun at this a bit but, I am genuinely looking for an explanation. A video out of Ossineke, Michigan has gone viral with over one million views after it shows what appears to be a portrait of Jesus inside a dinosaur statue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When Is The Best Time To Visit Michigan's Apple Orchards?
Speaking of the Lions, many in Michigan probably think the best time to visit that apple orchard is around week 3 or 4 of the NFL season when you realize it's about to be another year of the 'Same Old Lions', but depending on what type of apples you like, you may want to plan your trip accordingly.
You’ll Find Michigan’s Most Expensive Homes in These Top 10 Cities
There's no doubt that the housing market in not only Michigan, but the entire country has been off the rails over the past few years. Prices have been high, and inventory low in many areas making house hunting a bit of a task at times. Those Michiganders looking to change...
WILX-TV
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something on the ground could be worth a fun family trip and maybe a pretty penny too!. Through the end of September, the hunt is on for red pine cones with the state paying $100 for a bushel. The pine cones will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
WLUC
DNR raises sturgeon to reintroduce into Lake Michigan
CEDARVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake sturgeon grow to be the oldest fish in Lake Michigan but the DNR says populations in the lake have decreased. “I love sturgeon so it’s nice to actually see them grow from these little, tiny things to about six inches or so now,” said Jennifer Johnson, a fish biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Michigan Woman Finds Rare U.P. Rock That Looks Just Like a Jelly Donut!
When I scrolled past this photo on my timeline I had to do a double take-- it looks just like a jelly donut!. Although the object in these photos may look like a delicious pastry that you would find at Sweetwaters Donut Mill, if you went in for a bite you would get quite the surprise. The object in question is in fact hard as stone because, well, it is one.
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
Comments / 0