Ticketing, concession changes at Faurot Field ahead of MU’s first home game

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The University of Missouri is reminding fans of changes to Faurot Field, ahead of the university's first home football game against Louisiana Tech.

The game,is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

When arriving to Faurot, MU officials are reminding fans to have their phones, as all home tickets this year will be mobile.

In an effort to get fans into the stadium quicker, there will also be self-service ticket scanning pedestals at all entry gates for the upcoming season.

Some fans will also see a decrease in ticket prices this year, as the university announced all ticket prices will either remain the same or decrease in all areas of the stadium.

Students attending a game this year will also most likely see their seat change, as the student section has changed to sections 107 through 110.

Fans are encouraged to download the Mizzou Tigers App, for the latest updates on tickets and concessions, as more information can also be found on the MU's website .

Mizzou is also reminding fans of changes to concessions for the upcoming football season as well.

The university will be introducing more concession options for the 2022 season, and it will also introduce grab-and-go items, a food locker system and mobile ordering through the Mizzou Tigers App.

Fans sitting in premium seats will now have the option to upgrade to an all inclusive buffet, with varying menu options each game.

