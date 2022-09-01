ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MN

willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Woman Facing Murder Charges In Camper Fire

(Bemidji, MN) -- A Minneapolis woman accused of setting a camper fire that left a man dead near Cass Lake is jailed on two million dollars bail. Beltrami County prosecutors are charging 34-year-old Cora Lee Quaderer with two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson. The criminal complaint says witnesses saw Quaderer yelling at a man inside the camper Tuesday before lighting a piece of cloth on fire and tossing it at the door. They told deputies she ran away when the fire began to spread. Quaderer was arrested the next day in Brooklyn Center.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ktoe.com

One Shot A Minnesota State Fair

(Falcon Heights, MN) — Minnesota State Fair Police are confirming that a shooting happened at the fairgrounds Saturday night. The shooting happened after a “large group of youths” began fighting near the Midway. Police say a shot was fired and a man suffered a non-life threatening leg wound. Officials say officers reacted quickly to secure the scene and evacuated the fairgrounds. Minnesota State Patrol officers have been doubled through today. The situation is under investigation.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot inside north Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot inside a north Minneapolis apartment early Sunday morning.Police responded to a reported shooting around 1:15 a.m. The man who had been shot approached officers when they arrived. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.Police said the victim knew the shooter, who left the scene before police got there and remains at large.The shooting is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 4 arrested after shots fired in Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were arrested early Saturday morning after a report of gunfire in south Minneapolis.Police say the incident took place at Lagoon and Hennepin avenues around 2 a.m. They found a large crowd at the scene. One woman and three men were arrested on various charges.A woman hurt her hand and was taken to Abbot Northwestern Hospital.The hospital restricted access to its emergency department. In a statement, Allina said it was taking steps to protect its staff and patients.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident

A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Minneapolis woman accidentally fatally shot boyfriend during argument

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman has been charged with allegedly accidentally fatally shooting her boyfriend during an argument.Janice Hawkins-Green is charged with manslaughter in connection to the shooting on Monday, which marked the 60th homicide in Minneapolis this year. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded around noon to the shooting on the 2400 block of Cole Avenue Southeast. Hawkins-Green allegedly called police after accidentally shooting her boyfriend in the stomach during an argument. She said she was handing the gun to him when it went off. The victim's mother and 15-year-old daughter were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, the complaint said.The victim, a man in his 30s, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Hawkins-Green is in custody.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Video shows dramatic end to wrong-way police chase in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Newly-released video shows a police chase coming to a dramatic end in the Twin Cities.Coon Rapids police say officers tried to stop an SUV that was traveling the wrong way down Highway 10 in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon – but the driver didn't give up, and nearly backed over an officer.A police truck then slammed into the SUV, and the driver ran away with officers close behind.When they caught up with him, they learned he had 34 warrants in four different states. He is now facing several more felonies.Police say all the chaos started with a shoplifting call.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BLAINE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Body Recovered From Minnesota Lake

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body located by a fisherman, floating near a pier on the north side of Lake O’Dowd around 7:30 a.m. According to a...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Mother covered in vomit left baby with random neighbor

A Mankato mother is facing charges after she allegedly left her baby with a random neighbor. Deanna Joy Geyer, 32, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with child neglect and child endangerment, both gross misdemeanors. A criminal complaint says Geyer knocked on her neighbor’s door just before 11...
MANKATO, MN

