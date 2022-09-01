ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Briefing: Trump still wants a special master

By Nicole Fallert, USA TODAY
Donald Trump's lawyers want a fair shake at reviewing seized Mar-a-Lago documents. Battle-ground state Pennsylvania sets the stage for a MAGA-bashing speech from President Joe Biden tonight. And keep reading for our review of  "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Happy September 🎃 I'm Nicole Fallert , writer of Daily Briefing, a morning news column from USA TODAY.

🌅 Up first: Nearly 27,000 pounds of over-ripe tomatoes were hurled in the “world’s largest food fight” in Buñol, Spain. Here are pics from the red-stained fight .

Judge to hear arguments from Trump's legal team on independent screener

Donald Trump's legal team has continued to press for the appointment of special master to review documents seized in the government's search of the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate, asserting that the law enforcement action was aimed at "criminalizing a former president." Trump's lawyers responded Wednesday night to a filing from prosecutors that opposed the demand for an independent screener. They said a special master was needed for the sake of fairness, asserting that “left unchecked, the DOJ will impugn, leak, and publicize selective aspects of their investigation." U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is to hear arguments on the matter Thursday. Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EgT1L_0hdpR1xD00
Pages from a Department of Justice court filing on Aug. 30, 2022, in response to a request from the legal team of former President Donald Trump for a special master to review the documents seized during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago, are photographed early Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Included in the filing was a FBI photo of documents that were seized during the search. Jon Elswick, AP

Biden to blast 'ultra-MAGA Republicans' in primetime speech

President Joe Biden is set to give a primetime speech Thursday night on "the continued battle for the soul of the nation" as early voting in the November midterm elections draws nearer. Biden is set to deliver the remarks at 8 p.m. ET outside Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia in what will be the president's second of three trips to Pennsylvania – a crucial Senate battleground – over a one-week stretch. Biden and Democrats are out to label Republicans as increasingly extreme. It's why Biden adopted a new name to define the opposition: "ultra-MAGA Republicans" – a reference to the political movement spawned by his predecessor. Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upt25_0hdpR1xD00
People listen as President Joe Biden speaks on his Safer America Plan at the Marts Center on August 30, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

More news to know now:

A new law bans guns from Times Square and other 'sensitive' spots.

New York City residents and visitors to the infamous Times Square in Manhattan are greeted by newly erected "Gun Free Zone" signs. City officials were putting up the signs in anticipation of a new state law going into effect Thursday that restricts where guns may be carried in public. The law was passed in reaction to a June decision by the Supreme Court that struck down a law regulating gun ownership. The law is drawing fresh legal challenges, with opponents arguing it puts too many restrictions on where people have a right to carry guns. Here's what the law says

  • Policing : Ohio police fatally shoot unarmed Black man in bed during failed arrest attempt, video shows.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnMHT_0hdpR1xD00
People walk past a "Gun Free Zone" sign posted on 40th Street and 7th Avenue on August 31, 2022 in New York City. Signs announcing a "gun-free zone" were posted at every entry and exit point of the Times Square area as a New York law limiting where firearms can be legally carried in public is set to go into effect on Thursday. Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Just for subscribers:

Where abortion access stands one year since SB 8 took effect in Texas

Where does abortion access stand today, one year after Texas' six-week abortion ban, known as SB 8, took effect? Numerous state-level bans were either introduced or passed across the nation in reaction to SB 8, attempting to curb or protect the right to abortion. Then came the leaked Supreme Court decision in May — and the actual decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in June — that reversed Roe v. Wade, catalyzing state-level battles over abortion and propelling the issue front-and-center ahead of the midterm elections. Read more

One thing to know: There's a lot happening in state legislatures involving abortion that can be hard to keep up with, but voters care about the issue now more than ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXpdT_0hdpR1xD00
Protesters gather outside the state house in opposition to a proposed abortion ban debated Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 by the South Carolina House of Representatives in Columbia, South Carolina. State lawmakers voted Tuesday evening to pass an amended version of its near-total abortion ban. James Pollard, AP

'Largest score decline' in reading for nation's 9-year-olds, first-ever drop in math

Experts are starting to understand the effects of the pandemic on education. New federal data reveals that 9-year-olds’ reading and math scores have declined significantly across the board since the start of the pandemic. The results show the largest average score decline in reading since 1990, and the first ever score decline in mathematics, the National Center for Education Statistics said. In other words, no group of high- or low-performing students was spared from a decline in performance by the pandemic and remote schooling. Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28psoH_0hdpR1xD00
A third-grade student reads to the rest of her class at Beecher Hills Elementary School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Third-graders are at a particularly delicate moment. This is the year when they must master reading or risk school failure. Everything after third grade will require reading comprehension to learn math, social studies and science. Students who don’t read fluently by the end of third grade are more likely to struggle in the future, and even drop out, studies show. (AP Photo/Ron Harris) ORG XMIT: GARH107 Ron Harris, AP

📷 Photo of the day: Venice Film Festival 2022 📷

The 79th Venice Film Festival kicked off with plenty of star power as celebrities, decked in designer, arrived to fête their new films. Glitz and glam were all in focus as stars including Regé-Jean Page, Adam Driver and Tessa Thompson descended on the northern Italian city.

Click here to see more of the glam at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fjlv7_0hdpR1xD00
Adam Driver, from left, director Noah Baumbach, Don Cheadle, Greta Gerwig, Jodie Turner-Smith, May Nivola, Raffey Cassidy, and Sam Nivola pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'White Noise' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Joel C Ryan, Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

A little less heavy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Awqfv_0hdpR1xD00
USA's Serena Williams celebrates her win against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles second round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 31, 2022. COREY SIPKIN, AFP via Getty Images

