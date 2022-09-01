Read full article on original website
Abbott Northwestern restricts access to ER early Saturday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis hospital had to restrict access to its emergency department early Saturday morning after an incident there, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight that was updated to shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.
One Shot A Minnesota State Fair
(Falcon Heights, MN) — Minnesota State Fair Police are confirming that a shooting happened at the fairgrounds Saturday night. The shooting happened after a “large group of youths” began fighting near the Midway. Police say a shot was fired and a man suffered a non-life threatening leg wound. Officials say officers reacted quickly to secure the scene and evacuated the fairgrounds. Minnesota State Patrol officers have been doubled through today. The situation is under investigation.
Fisherman finds body on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Authorities say a fisherman discovered a body floating in a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning.The Scott County Sheriff's Office worked with the Shakopee police and fire departments to remove the man's body from Lake O'Dowd just after 7:30 a.m.The deceased man has not been identified. Officials do not suspect foul play. "The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time," Sheriff Luke Hennen said.
Man shot inside north Minneapolis apartment
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot inside a north Minneapolis apartment early Sunday morning.Police responded to a reported shooting around 1:15 a.m. The man who had been shot approached officers when they arrived. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.Police said the victim knew the shooter, who left the scene before police got there and remains at large.The shooting is under investigation.
"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
Search continues for man who went missing at Minnesota State Fair
Authorities continue to search for a vulnerable man who went missing at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday. The State Fair Police Department says there is little to update regarding the search for Brian Nienstadt, who became separated from his group on the state fairgrounds and hasn't been seen since.
Report: 3M Planning Layoffs To Adjust To Slowing Economy
(Maplewood, MN) — One of Minnesota’s largest employers is expected to conduct layoffs. Bloomberg reports that 3M officials announced the move in an internal memo. The Maplewood-based company says that is adjusting to a slowing economy. No word yet on how many of the nearly 100 thousand workers will be laid off.
What is this nasty thing in our lawn?? #809390
We discovered this mass in our lawn and would like to know what it is?? It appears to be some kind of pre-birth animal sac, however one of the sac appears to have hardened. It has a slimy substance around the sacs. I did not get close enough to detect any odor. No flies or maggots on it. Please help me solve this mystery.
Website Names “Minnesota’s Best Sandwich”, But it Isn’t a Sandwich At All
A food website has released a list of all the states and the best sandwiches that come from them. The item named for Minnesota is technically a sandwich, but also not at the same time. A sandwich is defined by Dictionary.com as an item of food consisting of two pieces...
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
State Fair to increase law enforcement presence after Saturday night shooting
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Minnesota State Fair attendees will see an increased law enforcement presence Sunday and Monday after a shooting Saturday night caused hundreds to flee the area in a panic.The fair shut down early around 10:20 p.m. due to the shooting, which occurred near the entrance to the Midway at Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street. "It's senseless. It's outrageous. You hear the frustrations," Gov. Tim Walz said. "We love this place, we love the State Fair. Months of work went into this, all of these things. And we have this individual with a firearm that thinks it's OK to...
Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
Threats at Fairview Riverside sparks Minneapolis police response
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man threatening staff at Fairview Riverside in Minneapolis, who may have been armed with a knife, sparked a police response Thursday night. According to police, the man was reportedly held up in a room, threatening staff and security at the hospital off Riverside Avenue. The man also threatened to harm officers when they arrived around 9:30 p.m.
St. Louis Park collectibles store receives potentially rare photo album
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — St. Louis Park Gold and Silver became the unassuming place where history and TikTok met in a big way this week. The owner of the store, Evan Kail, said he did not expect what he had in possession to become an international phenomenon. Kail,...
Quadruple shooting outside Minneapolis liquor store leaves 4 critical
Two men and two women are fighting for their lives after a quadruple shooting in Minneapolis Friday evening outside a liquor store that has been a hotspot for violent crime. The Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to 700 West Broadway – home to Merwin Liquors – and arrived to find four people with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Bloomington, Minnesota
Bloomington is a suburban city just 10 miles south of downtown Minneapolis and 20 miles south of St. Paul, Minnesota. Bloomington sits on the Minnesota and Mississippi River’s north bank. A bustling suburb where 85,225 residents call home. It is optimally placed near the larger Fortune 500 company headquarters...
Body Recovered From Minnesota Lake
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body located by a fisherman, floating near a pier on the north side of Lake O’Dowd around 7:30 a.m. According to a...
Sunshine Factory to Hold Sept. 6 Fundraiser for Employee Injured By Suspect Fleeing Police
A Plymouth restaurant is trying to help one of its employees who was severely injured in a crash caused by a suspect accused of ingesting heroin, stealing a truck and fleeing from police. That employee’s husband, Dan Fisher, 57, of Maple Grove, was killed in the crash. The Sunshine...
