FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Minnesota State Fair attendees will see an increased law enforcement presence Sunday and Monday after a shooting Saturday night caused hundreds to flee the area in a panic.The fair shut down early around 10:20 p.m. due to the shooting, which occurred near the entrance to the Midway at Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street. "It's senseless. It's outrageous. You hear the frustrations," Gov. Tim Walz said. "We love this place, we love the State Fair. Months of work went into this, all of these things. And we have this individual with a firearm that thinks it's OK to...

FALCON HEIGHTS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO