New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel Maven
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
WRAL
Tip line prevents students from bringing guns onto Hillside High campus
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Tip line prevents students from bringing guns onto Hillside High campus. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead and Chip Sudderth with Durham Public Schools are glad...
cbs17
NC State researchers test safety benefits of self-driving cars
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Self-driving cars could be the way of the future, and that future may be in the next few years. An NC State University researcher is digging into the technology, helping ease hesitations and concerns on safety. “It takes some time to adopt a new technology,...
chapelboro.com
Families of Orange County Students Can Apply for Free or Reduced Meals
As children across Orange County returned to the classroom this week, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and Orange County Schools alerted families and students about a policy change for meals. For the last two academic years, a USDA federal waiver allowed students to receive free school breakfasts and lunches, regardless of...
When parents refused to send kids back to school amid COVID, this Triangle school sued
The school sued six families for more than $100,000 while claiming nearly $600,000 in federal COVID relief money.
cbs17
Raleigh firefighter association to distribute yard signs seeking support for better pay, staffing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) As election day gets closer, they will be just about everywhere — yard signs urging people to vote for a candidate. Chances are you will see another type of yard sign urging people to support Raleigh firefighters. “It has been our priority this election season to...
cbs17
2 students found with guns at Hillside High School in Durham, deputies say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were found with guns at a high school in Durham Thursday, officials said. The incident was first discovered after deputies were told by school security staff that a student was “planning” to bring a weapon to Hillside High School on Thursday, according to a news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
‘A lot of wrong’: Family of Ned Byrd accuses sheriff of retaliatory, improper behavior
Three deputies in the department reportedly were reassigned from the K-9 unit in which slain Deputy Ned Byrd worked.
cbs17
1 shot by paintball gun in drive-by attack at NC State, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted for assault after shooting paintballs at a pedestrian early Sunday morning, according to NC State University Police. On Sunday at 1:50 a.m., NC State University Police issued a crime warning regarding an assault. Police say an assault occurred on Hillsborough Street west of North Hall. Police say two suspects in different vehicles shot paintballs at a pedestrian as they drove by.
Guilford County EMT saves three people who flatlined in one week
GREENSBORO, N.C. — She's only been an EMT for four years but Chelsea Dye has set the bar for other EMTs. Recently, Chelsea and her EMT partner Tena Maher were starting an average week, not knowing that in the upcoming days they would be responsible for a third of all lives saved that week in Guilford County.
cbs17
Durham YouTuber raising money to replace stolen trailer and help community
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Clarence Garner isn’t just your average car guy. “I fell in love with cars when I was a kid. And so, when I saw that a lot of guys were talking about cars on YouTube, it was something that I actually wanted to do as well. I found that it was a way to meet new people that were not just in my local area but people I could talk to across the world,” Garner said.
cbs17
1 dead in Johnston County house fire near Four Oaks
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials are investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Johnston County Sunday. The fire broke out Sunday morning at a mobile home in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, east of Four Oaks and just off U.S. 701, officials said. One...
cbs17
12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
cbs17
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in Johnston County
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic was blocked for more than an hour after a tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded along Interstate 95 north of Benson in Johnston County Sunday night. The incident was reported in the southbound lanes near mile marker 83 around 8:30 p.m. about two miles north...
cbs17
Mom thanks officers who helped her deliver baby after she went into labor while driving in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders on Friday reunited with a mother who they helped when she recently give birth after going into labor while driving in Chapel Hill. Chapel Hill police said Maria Mugweru reached out and thanked Officers German Barcenas and Timothy Christensen who offered their...
cbs17
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen Wake Co. Deputy Ned Byrd blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against. “Why did you fail to maintain integrity by lying to...
Hired mover ghosts Raleigh grad, makes off with all her possessions
A Raleigh family appears to have unknowingly paid someone $1,200 to steal from them.
Have you seen this girl? Greensboro teen with cognitive disabilities missing since Wednesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl with cognitive disabilities who has been missing since Wednesday. Greensboro police said Miracle Graves was last seen at home with her mother on Beckford Drive. Officers said she is between 5' 3'' tall to 5' 4'' tall, weighing around...
cbs17
Woman dead in Moore County mobile home shooting, sheriff says
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a shooting in a neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday at approximately 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of someone going door to door in the area of Sunset mobile home park in Robbins.
chathamjournal.com
Chatham County Schools mandates Critical Race Theory training
Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County Schools recently implemented a required 2-day “white privilege” training for senior administrators, and a mandatory 2.5 hour equity training for all teachers and counselors. Compulsory racially-focused training takes center stage, under the pretense of “Equity”. Since their “first full group equity...
2 charged with 25 counts of property damage in North Carolina, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are being charged with over 20 counts of property damage after a destructive spree, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 25, the ACSO began to receive calls about damage to numerous mailboxes near the intersection of Friendship Rock Creek Road and Spanish Oak Hill Road […]
