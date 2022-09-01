ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL

Tip line prevents students from bringing guns onto Hillside High campus

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Tip line prevents students from bringing guns onto Hillside High campus. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead and Chip Sudderth with Durham Public Schools are glad...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

NC State researchers test safety benefits of self-driving cars

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Self-driving cars could be the way of the future, and that future may be in the next few years. An NC State University researcher is digging into the technology, helping ease hesitations and concerns on safety. “It takes some time to adopt a new technology,...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Families of Orange County Students Can Apply for Free or Reduced Meals

As children across Orange County returned to the classroom this week, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and Orange County Schools alerted families and students about a policy change for meals. For the last two academic years, a USDA federal waiver allowed students to receive free school breakfasts and lunches, regardless of...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 students found with guns at Hillside High School in Durham, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were found with guns at a high school in Durham Thursday, officials said. The incident was first discovered after deputies were told by school security staff that a student was “planning” to bring a weapon to Hillside High School on Thursday, according to a news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 shot by paintball gun in drive-by attack at NC State, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted for assault after shooting paintballs at a pedestrian early Sunday morning, according to NC State University Police. On Sunday at 1:50 a.m., NC State University Police issued a crime warning regarding an assault. Police say an assault occurred on Hillsborough Street west of North Hall. Police say two suspects in different vehicles shot paintballs at a pedestrian as they drove by.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham YouTuber raising money to replace stolen trailer and help community

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Clarence Garner isn’t just your average car guy. “I fell in love with cars when I was a kid. And so, when I saw that a lot of guys were talking about cars on YouTube, it was something that I actually wanted to do as well. I found that it was a way to meet new people that were not just in my local area but people I could talk to across the world,” Garner said.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 dead in Johnston County house fire near Four Oaks

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials are investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Johnston County Sunday. The fire broke out Sunday morning at a mobile home in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, east of Four Oaks and just off U.S. 701, officials said. One...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
DURHAM, NC
#Back To School#School Resource Officer#Security Systems#Police#K12#Durham Public School
cbs17

Woman dead in Moore County mobile home shooting, sheriff says

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a shooting in a neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday at approximately 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of someone going door to door in the area of Sunset mobile home park in Robbins.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Chatham County Schools mandates Critical Race Theory training

Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County Schools recently implemented a required 2-day “white privilege” training for senior administrators, and a mandatory 2.5 hour equity training for all teachers and counselors. Compulsory racially-focused training takes center stage, under the pretense of “Equity”. Since their “first full group equity...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

