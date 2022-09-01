ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Death Valley could hit 125 degrees on Labor Day as heat roasts the West

By Courtney Travis
 4 days ago
Death Valley, Calif., is expected to set a new heat record on Monday, forecasters say. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Sept. 1 -- A scorching heat wave that AccuWeather forecasters have been warning about for days will peak in the Northwest by Thursday, but it will grow stronger in parts of the Southwest and Great Basin through the Labor Day weekend.

The dangerous late-summer heat wave is forecast to send temperatures soaring past 100 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of the West, including in California, where officials have already been discussing ways to protect against blackouts.

In the Desert Southwest, temperatures well over 110 degrees are forecast, and highs could even reach an astonishing 125 degrees in Death Valley.

Excessive heat warnings are in place from parts of Arizona, Nevada and Southern and Central California and were expected to remain through Thursday, an indicator of just how intense and long-lasting forecasters say the heat will be.

An impressive ridge of high pressure will build across the West and allow temperatures to rise steadily over time. Daily high temperature records are forecast to fall as days of dry conditions prolong the intense heat across the area, endangering millions.

"The risks associated with this heat wave are even more concerning than other heat waves because this will be happening through the Labor Day weekend, a holiday weekend when many people are spending additional time outdoors and may be less aware of the heat risks," explained AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter.

Porter also noted that many tourists and vacationers are expected to visit the impacted areas through the holiday weekend, and these visitors may be less accustomed to extreme heat precautions.

The heat wave is already underway across the Northwest, with the peak expected as the calendar changed to September on Thursday.

Spokane, Wash., tied the daily high record of 100 degrees Wednesday, which was established back in 1967. It was the sixth 100-degree day in the city this year, tying a record for the amount of days at that temperature. In Boise, Idaho, a temperature of 106 was recorded Wednesday, which broke the daily record of 102 that had stood for 18 years, and was 20 degrees higher than normal.

Above-normal temperatures were expected to continue into the start of the holiday weekend. Although high temperatures may not be as extreme as earlier in the week, they will remain well above normal, as much as 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit into Saturday. These temperature levels are more akin to the norm in July rather than in the first days of September.

AccuWeather meteorologists say the prolonged nature of the heat will make people more susceptible to heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Remaining well hydrated and spending time in the shade or cooler locations can help people stay safe in the heat.

The hot weather is also likely to worsen the drought that has held across the region.

In Portland, Ore., temperatures averaged more than 4 degrees above normal for August. Similar numbers were reported in other cities such as Seattle. The combination of high heat and little rain has led to the spread of wildfires as well, with several major blazes burning in the region.

The dry weather and heat will likely exacerbate these issues into early September. However, AccuWeather long-range meteorologists expect the autumn to gradually turn wetter and cooler as the fall progresses.

Forecasters say a persistent heat wave is also on the way for southwestern portions of the United States -- and it won't be in a hurry to leave.

In an area that normally observes temperatures in the 90s or triple digits in late August and early September, meteorologists predict that afternoon high temperatures could be as much as 15-30 degrees above normal. This feat is not expected for only a day or two but could occur for a full week.

"The heat wave will be notable due to its persistence -- day after day of extreme heat with temperatures, in some locations such as California's capital of Sacramento, near or exceeding 110 for three or more days in a row," said Porter.

Death Valley, Calif., which holds the record for the highest air temperature ever recorded on Earth, is forecast to reach 125 degrees on Monday.

Such a feat would tie not only the daily temperature record, set in 2020, but also the all-time September record for the national park. The days leading up to the Labor Day holiday in Death Valley may even exceed that value, with a temperature of 127 degrees forecast on Friday.

The all-time September record in Fresno, Calif., is 111 degrees, which has been reached twice in 1955 and 1888. These long-standing records will be challenged over the weekend, as temperatures are forecast to be near this record from Saturday through Tuesday. The city has never had any consecutive days of 110-degree temperatures in September.

Palm Springs hit 115 on Wednesday, a temperature just shy of the city's existing daily record of 118 from 1950. Temperatures were forecast to remain at 110 or higher there through the weekend.

In Las Vegas, temperatures are forecast to reach 110 throughout the holiday weekend, challenging daily records each day.

In recent days and weeks, many Western states have avoided prolonged periods of intense heat that have been common this summer. The frequent rainfall and humidity provided by the North American monsoon have helped keep temperatures in check across the region.

The rainfall helped to lessen the intensity of the drought across portions of Arizona and New Mexico. However, the drought remains rampant in portions of California, Nevada and northern Utah, where the heat is likely to be the most extreme.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor report last week, nearly all of California, Nevada and Utah are under some stage of drought, with many places elsewhere in the West and much of the Plains also experiencing drought conditions.

In the absence of rainfall, much of the ground has been able to dry out, contributing to the heat potential into early September.

"Associated with the heat wave, AccuWeather meteorologists are also warning of further intensification of the significant drought occurring in much of the West, a noted increase in wildfire risk during the heat wave and the possibility of the electrical grid in some communities notwithstanding huge spikes in demand driven by increased cooling demands resulting in rolling occurrences of utilities shuttering power," explained Porter.

The Sacramento Bee reported that Californians could be asked to conserve energy during the heat wave as energy officials hope to avoid blackouts.

Although there have been frequent rounds of flooding rainfall in the Southwest due to the ongoing North American monsoon, much more rain is needed to break the drought. With this change in the pattern, that relief is unlikely to arrive anytime soon, forecasters say.

However, there will be a chance of some additional moisture during September. AccuWeather meteorologists will watch for tropical development in the eastern Pacific Ocean during the Labor Day weekend.

"There is a chance a tropical storm or hurricane could swing northward and not only bring wind and rain to the Baja Peninsula of Mexico, but [a tropical system] could [also] inject more moisture into the southwestern U.S. sometime during the second week of September," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

