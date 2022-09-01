ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump lawyers and DOJ return to court Thursday in West Palm Beach

By Linnie Supall
 4 days ago
It’s been another busy week in federal court in West Palm Beach related to the FBI search for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Lawyers for the former president and the U.S. Justice Department will be in federal court Thursday for a hearing regarding the possible appointment of a special master.

A special master is a third party appointed to review a case to determine if both parties are abiding by the judge’s order.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, is set to hear arguments on the matter Thursday.

"I think it's becoming more and more serious, and I think the public is seeing more and more information that should cause public concern," Mark Schnapp, who spent more than seven years in the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Florida said.

Schnapp said the new filing presents new information on the documents at Mar-a-Lago that were supposedly taken from the White House and how much trouble the feds had trying to get them back.

"What the pleadings really show is the effort by the government to get those documents back and the alleged efforts by former President Trump to withhold the documents," Schnapp said.

The DOJ said the former president has no legal claim to the records and that having a special master come in and sort through the documents would harm national security and impede the investigation.

"If what the Trump lawyers are arguing, in part, is that he has an executive privilege against withholding documents from the current administration, in my view that's absurd," Schnapp said.

In August, the FBI seized nearly three dozen boxes containing about 100 classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

