seattleschild.com
Angling adventures: 10 best places to go fishing around Seattle
NOTE: Watch for beach closures before planning your fishing adventure. Fishing can be enjoyable, but kids often have shorter attention spans. It may help to combine a fishing trip with a playground—either fishing first with the promise of a playground afterward, or getting the wiggles out before settling into fishing. Visit 10 of the best places to go fishing around Seattle and head to the park after.
Float plane crashes in Puget Sound, 1 dead, 9 missing
One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County business announcements
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. Floating Lantern Pet Memorial scheduled for September 11th. The Floating Lantern Pet Memorial at Blodel Donovan Park is returning on Sunday, Sept. 12. The event starts at 6 p.m. and features memorial lanterns set afloat on Lake Whatcom at dusk and takes place on National Pet Memorial Day.
These three Bellingham businesses are closing this month
“Food service has always been a low-margin affair fueled by diligent management, long hours, and a desire to succeed,” one owner wrote.
travelswithelle.com
15 Fun-Filled Road Trips From Seattle, Washington
We understand why summertime road trips are popular–the sun is out, the weather is excellent, and there is so much adventure on the roads that exit Seattle, Washington!. From Seattle, you can take a journey to a peaceful island, the mountains, the forest, or perhaps a combination of these places. Seriously, the number of activities and adventures you can get into in this area is endless.
urbnlivn.com
Private NW contemporary on Squak Mountain
You don’t have to go far to live on a mountain! 890 Wildwood Blvd SW in Issaquah perches on a large, secluded lot (a shy 3/4 acre!) on the side of Squak Mountain. Recently remodeled, this three bedroom and two and a quarter bath features 1,720 square feet inside and ample space out for enjoying the PNW forests, especially on the oversized deck.
‘Confused’ and ‘slightly outraged’: Joel McHale raises concern over some Vashon Island mail service
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The U.S. Post Office has decided to end door-to-door mail delivery for some residents living on Vashon Island as the residents have had that type of delivery for more than 60 years. That change has hit a nerve with Hollywood comedian, actor and Mercer Island...
1 dead after float plane carrying 9 crashes off Whidbey Island
South Whidbey Fire and EMS marine crews are responding to a float plane crash west of Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, the department tweeted just before 4 p.m. Sunday. One person died in the crash, according to South Whidbey Fire. According to the United States Coast Guard, eight adults and...
Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades
DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle crash occurred near the Alger exit at around 12:26 p.m. The crash happened when the Washington State Department of Transportation was replacing some guardrails. According to the officials, the crash involved two motorcycles and a 2019 Ford Transit Van. The Van driver...
wallyhood.org
OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey
King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
myeverettnews.com
Lowell Riverfront Walking Trail To Close For A Month Beginning Monday
A heads-up from the Everett Parks Department for those who like to use the Lowell Riverfront Trail. A portion of the Lowell Riverfront Trail, stretching .7 miles, north of the new Lowell Riverfront dog park, will be completely closed to the public for trail maintenance starting Sept. 5. The trail is expected to open by Oct. 14.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Video composite of early morning Northern Lights
Taken by Tom St. John from 3:20-4 a.m. Sunday. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can verify your identity before...
Chronicle
Death of Woman Found Buried in Cascades Stumps Detectives, But They Have Theories
More than two years have passed since the body of a missing Auburn woman was found buried in the Cascade mountains of King County, days after her car was torched in downtown Tacoma. The killing has stumped Tacoma detectives determined to find who is responsible, but they have theories about...
At least one dead and eight missing after seaplane crash near Seattle
At least one person was dead and eight others were missing after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday. The US Coast Guard tweeted that the plane was flying from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The...
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
KING-5
A retail and manufacturing store in Georgetown creates handcrafted, durable kitchenware
SEATTLE — One of the things you often hear about the "good old days" is that things were made to last. Two Seattle brothers have made the same commitment with their business, Hardmill. Owner Ryan Barrie used to work in a restaurant in college, which helped him realize his...
kpug1170.com
Fishing boat sinks in Squalicum Harbor
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Cleanup is underway after a boat sank in Squalicum Harbor earlier this week. The state Department of Ecology says the boat began sinking on Tuesday. Crews immediately placed booms around the vessel to soak up any leaking fuel or oil. Over the past few days, divers...
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Burlington (Burlington, WA)
The Washington State Department reported that 2 vehicles were involved in the wreck. Due to this, all lanes on eastbound state Route 20 had been blocked. At around 10:30 a.m, the lanes were once again reopened. No information about the identity of the victim is available at present. Further investigation...
