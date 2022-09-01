ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camano Island, WA

seattleschild.com

Angling adventures: 10 best places to go fishing around Seattle

NOTE: Watch for beach closures before planning your fishing adventure. Fishing can be enjoyable, but kids often have shorter attention spans. It may help to combine a fishing trip with a playground—either fishing first with the promise of a playground afterward, or getting the wiggles out before settling into fishing. Visit 10 of the best places to go fishing around Seattle and head to the park after.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Whatcom County business announcements

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. Floating Lantern Pet Memorial scheduled for September 11th. The Floating Lantern Pet Memorial at Blodel Donovan Park is returning on Sunday, Sept. 12. The event starts at 6 p.m. and features memorial lanterns set afloat on Lake Whatcom at dusk and takes place on National Pet Memorial Day.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Camano Island, WA
travelswithelle.com

15 Fun-Filled Road Trips From Seattle, Washington

We understand why summertime road trips are popular–the sun is out, the weather is excellent, and there is so much adventure on the roads that exit Seattle, Washington!. From Seattle, you can take a journey to a peaceful island, the mountains, the forest, or perhaps a combination of these places. Seriously, the number of activities and adventures you can get into in this area is endless.
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Private NW contemporary on Squak Mountain

You don’t have to go far to live on a mountain! 890 Wildwood Blvd SW in Issaquah perches on a large, secluded lot (a shy 3/4 acre!) on the side of Squak Mountain. Recently remodeled, this three bedroom and two and a quarter bath features 1,720 square feet inside and ample space out for enjoying the PNW forests, especially on the oversized deck.
ISSAQUAH, WA
KING 5

Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades

DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
DARRINGTON, WA
wallyhood.org

OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey

King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
KING COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Lowell Riverfront Walking Trail To Close For A Month Beginning Monday

A heads-up from the Everett Parks Department for those who like to use the Lowell Riverfront Trail. A portion of the Lowell Riverfront Trail, stretching .7 miles, north of the new Lowell Riverfront dog park, will be completely closed to the public for trail maintenance starting Sept. 5. The trail is expected to open by Oct. 14.
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Video composite of early morning Northern Lights

Taken by Tom St. John from 3:20-4 a.m. Sunday. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can verify your identity before...
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
SEATTLE, WA
kpug1170.com

Fishing boat sinks in Squalicum Harbor

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Cleanup is underway after a boat sank in Squalicum Harbor earlier this week. The state Department of Ecology says the boat began sinking on Tuesday. Crews immediately placed booms around the vessel to soak up any leaking fuel or oil. Over the past few days, divers...
BELLINGHAM, WA

