Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Officials: Teen dies after road rage argument leads to shooting at West Philly restaurant

MILL CREEK - Police say a teenager was shot to death in broad daylight at a West Philadelphia fried chicken restaurant on Sunday. The 19-year-old victim was sitting in his car with a passenger in the chicken restaurant drive-thru line when a person in another vehicle, also in the drive-thru line, reportedly got into some sort of argument with the 19-year-old, on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue Sunday afternoon, just before 1:45.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Southwest Philadelphia#Police#Violent Crime#Presbyterian Hospital
fox29.com

Man critically shot in the head and back in Wissinoming, police say

WISSINOMING - A 23-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday evening, just after 7:30, on the 5700 block of Tacony Street. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in his head and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Decomposed body pulled from Cobbs Creek in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA - The 14th Philadelphia Police District Marine Unit pulled a body found in Cobbs Creek. Investigators say the body is a man. The body is badly decomposed and he was missing his right hand. The body was found under the bridge at 63rd and Spruce, in West Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Labor Day weekend shootings: 27 shot, 8 killed as gun violence continues across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A holiday weekend in Philadelphia has been riddled with gun violence after 27 people were shot across the city, eight of them killed. A double shooting in Kingsessing reportedly claimed the lives of two men. Police say a one man was pronounced at the scene, while the other died at a local hospital. A woman was shot 10 times in the same location less than 24 hours later, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 2 girls injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA - A man and two children were hospitalized after police say they were struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday afternoon in West Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of 56th and Vine streets around noon. Police said two girls, ages 5...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGMD Radio

Man with Car Trouble Robbed in Dover Parking Lot

Dover Police say a man having car trouble was robbed in the parking lot of the Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning. The victim was working on his vehicle when he was approached by two black men – one with a gun – who demanded money. The suspects took the victim’s cash and ran off on foot. One suspect wore all black and a face covering. The other is a light-skinned black man with an Afro and wore a beige long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a mask. Any information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
DOVER, DE
fox29.com

Police: Man critically injured after attempted theft leads to shooting

TACONY - A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street late Friday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. 15th District officers found a gunshot victim in the street when they arrived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

