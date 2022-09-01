Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Innocent bystander critically wounded after shooting at SW Philadelphia intersection, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in Southwest Philadelphia injures two people, one critically, in two separate vehicles. According to officials, The shooting happened at Elmwood Avenue and Gross Street Sunday afternoon, around 4:30. A vehicle with young people, either in their teens, or possibly early 20s, pulled up alongside another...
Police: 19-year-old shot dead after argument in restaurant drive-thru lane
The 19-year-old victim is now one of six people killed this Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times and killed outside South Philly corner store
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A 37-year-old man is dead, shot multiple times outside a corner store in South Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday night, about 9:30, at 7th and Ritner Streets. The man was outside the store when a sedan with two, or possibly three, men got out and...
Innocent victim wounded during gang-related hit in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
A bullet went into a car and hit a driver in the back as he was waiting for a red light. Police say he was an unintended target.
Police: 2 people shot in separate incidents in Philadelphia overnight
Philadelphia police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents overnight.
fox29.com
Teen dies after being shot 8 times at gas station in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a teenager was shot to death in broad daylight at a West Philadelphia gas station on Sunday. The 19-year-old victim was reportedly shot in the parking lot of the Global Gas Station on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue around 1:40 p.m. He suffered at least...
fox29.com
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured - including 2 teens - after sextuple shooting erupts in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Shots rang out in the early hours of Labor Day, leaving two people dead and another four injured in North Philadelphia. Police say the sextuple shooting occurred between West Russel and North 8th streets around 1 a.m. Monday. A 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene after...
fox29.com
Officials: Teen dies after road rage argument leads to shooting at West Philly restaurant
MILL CREEK - Police say a teenager was shot to death in broad daylight at a West Philadelphia fried chicken restaurant on Sunday. The 19-year-old victim was sitting in his car with a passenger in the chicken restaurant drive-thru line when a person in another vehicle, also in the drive-thru line, reportedly got into some sort of argument with the 19-year-old, on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue Sunday afternoon, just before 1:45.
fox29.com
Man critically shot in the head and back in Wissinoming, police say
WISSINOMING - A 23-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday evening, just after 7:30, on the 5700 block of Tacony Street. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in his head and...
5 arrested after gunfire rings out in Center City Philadelphia
Video obtained by Action News shows people running from the area as officers chase down one suspect.
fox29.com
Decomposed body pulled from Cobbs Creek in West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - The 14th Philadelphia Police District Marine Unit pulled a body found in Cobbs Creek. Investigators say the body is a man. The body is badly decomposed and he was missing his right hand. The body was found under the bridge at 63rd and Spruce, in West Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Man charged with shooting his kids' mom in the face with them in next room, Philadelphia DA says
TACONY - Officials say a man who shot the mother of his children in the face with them just feet away is now off the streets for a "violent domestic assault." Karell Young is charged with attempted murder, endangering the welfare of children and other related charges. Young is accused...
Police: 10 people shot, 3 dead in string of overnight gun violence in Philadelphia
Police are investigating after 10 people were shot, leaving three dead, during a night of gun violence in Philadelphia.
DA: Man shoots mother of his 3 children following argument inside home
While all four children were in another room, authorities say Karell Young shot the mother of his three children following an argument inside the home.
fox29.com
Labor Day weekend shootings: 27 shot, 8 killed as gun violence continues across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A holiday weekend in Philadelphia has been riddled with gun violence after 27 people were shot across the city, eight of them killed. A double shooting in Kingsessing reportedly claimed the lives of two men. Police say a one man was pronounced at the scene, while the other died at a local hospital. A woman was shot 10 times in the same location less than 24 hours later, according to police.
fox29.com
Woman shot in the face by child's father inside Tacony apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot by the father of her child Saturday morning. Police responded to the 6700 block of Jackson Street for a shooting inside a third-floor apartment around 4:30 a.m. The 29-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the face,...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 35, found shot to death in basement of Philadelphia home, 2 sought
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in the basement of a Philadelphia home. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6200 block of Marsden Street just after 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 35-year-old man dead...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 2 girls injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA - A man and two children were hospitalized after police say they were struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday afternoon in West Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of 56th and Vine streets around noon. Police said two girls, ages 5...
WGMD Radio
Man with Car Trouble Robbed in Dover Parking Lot
Dover Police say a man having car trouble was robbed in the parking lot of the Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning. The victim was working on his vehicle when he was approached by two black men – one with a gun – who demanded money. The suspects took the victim’s cash and ran off on foot. One suspect wore all black and a face covering. The other is a light-skinned black man with an Afro and wore a beige long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a mask. Any information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
fox29.com
Police: Man critically injured after attempted theft leads to shooting
TACONY - A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street late Friday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. 15th District officers found a gunshot victim in the street when they arrived...
