PHILADELPHIA - A holiday weekend in Philadelphia has been riddled with gun violence after 27 people were shot across the city, eight of them killed. A double shooting in Kingsessing reportedly claimed the lives of two men. Police say a one man was pronounced at the scene, while the other died at a local hospital. A woman was shot 10 times in the same location less than 24 hours later, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO