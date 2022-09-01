Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Troopers: Two brothers dead in murder-suicide in Oswego County
HASTINGS, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating what troopers have ruled a murder-suicide in the Town of Hastings. Troopers responded to a residence at 7 Speach Drive Saturday just before 1:00 p.m., troopers said. There, they found two individuals dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators determined Colin Teeter,...
localsyr.com
waynetimes.com
Sodus man charged with possessing and firing assault rifle
On Monday (8/29) at 11:37 a.m. State Troopers out of Williamson responded to a report of shots fired on South Geneva Road in Sodus. It was reported that James G. Wright, age 69, of 5965 South Geneva Road in Sodus had illegally purchased a 223 Assault Rifle in violation of New York Safe Act laws that had a detachable magazine and pistol grip.
cnycentral.com
cnycentral.com
Man stabbed by girlfriend in domestic dispute
Syracuse, NY — A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the arm by his girlfriend during a domestic dispute early Sunday morning. Syracuse Police responded to a residence on the 600 block of Catherine Street around 2:20 a.m. where they found Reginald Bradwell with a stabbing wound to the arm.
cnycentral.com
38-year-old facing arson charges arraigned, to appear in court again
Syracuse, NY — Over one month after he caused an explosion in the Vinette Towers apartment complex, Scott Dimond has been arraigned. The 38-year-old Dimond was said to have caused an explosion inside the complex while he was making homemade fireworks. Dimond came away from it with burns to over half of his body.
Syracuse man who sold crack to undercover deputies sentenced to 8 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who sold crack cocaine to undercover deputies was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Marquail Jones, 33, previously admitted to trafficking drugs from Syracuse to towns in the North Country, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York.
Man who killed brother, then himself in Oswego County posted haunting message online
Hastings, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who fatally shot his brother before killing himself this weekend posted a message on Facebook minutes before the shootings were reported to police. Colin Teeter on Saturday afternoon posted on his Facebook page: “I’m (sic) been tortured too long.”. Four...
Man arrested after allegedly running over teen with UTV
In late June, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to Holtmart Road in the Town of Willet for reports that a 15 year old had been run over by a UTV at a graduation party.
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man arrested for possession of illegal weapon
A Cortland man was arrested earlier this week after he was found to be in possession of an illegal weapon, according to a city police report. The report states that city police responded to a dispute on Rickard Street. During the incident, Shawn M. Schaap was discovered to be in possession of an illegal stun gun.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County resident charged with endangering welfare of child after police located pair of unattended children inside truck
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County resident is accused of endangering the welfare of a child after police investigated reports of a pair of unattended children left inside of a truck. On Friday, Lowville Village Police answered complaints about a pair of children that were witnessed inside of a truck, with no one there watching by. The tip came in from a motorist who noticed the unattended truck on South State Street.
Man stabbed by girlfriend on Syracuse’s North Side; both charged by police
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was stabbed by his girlfriend Sunday in the city’s North Side, police said. Reginald Bradwell, 40, was found with a stab wound to his arm at about 2:22 a.m. at a house in the 600 block of Catherine Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
RPD find weapons in vehicle, 4 teens arrested
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested overnight Saturday at Durand Eastman Park, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. Officers said they were dispersing a group shortly after midnight on Lakeshore Boulevard. “While doing so, an officer observed a handgun and a rifle (in plain view) in an unoccupied vehicle,” officials said. “Several […]
localsyr.com
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
Alleged Fight Between Two Juveniles in Clayville Sends One to Hospital
A domestic incident in Oneida County is under investigation. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says deputies were called to a location on Main Street in Clayville on Friday, September 2, 2022 after receiving a call about a stabbing and domestic incident. In addition to the OCSO, the New York State Police, Clayville Fire Department, and Edwards Ambulance also assisted with the case.
cnycentral.com
Marcus Jackson taken into custody on active arrest warrant from Manlius Police
MANLIUS, NY — Marcus Jackson has been taken into custody, according to Manlius Police and Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick. An arrest warrant had been issued for Marcus Jackson, a level two sex offender who was employed by Vera House as a victim advocate, after he missed a court appearance.
localsyr.com
2 adults, 1 child dead in Oneida County crash
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Three people are dead, including a child, after a two-car crash on Route 20 in the town of Bridgewater. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene on Route 20 around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, about a half mile east of Route 8.
WKTV
Oneida County Overdose Response Team warns of increasing overdoses ahead of holiday weekend
Oneida County’s Overdose Response Team says data shows 11 people died from overdoses in August, an updated number from what was reported when the latest spike alert was issued on Aug. 26. The alert was issued after four overdoses were reported in a 24-hour period, one of which was...
