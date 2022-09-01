ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY



cnycentral.com

Two people stabbed during dispute on James Street in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people, a man and a woman, were stabbed during an altercation involving multiple people on the 900 block of James Street near the Chestnut Crossing Apartments, police said. A 24-year-old woman suffered a laceration to her back. She was transported to the hospital where she...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Two motorcyclists hospitalized after crash in downtown Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — Two Motorcyclists were hospitalized Friday night following a crash on Fayette St. in Downtown Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, two motorcycles were involved. The operators of both were taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash. Police describe the injuries as hip and extremity injuries. Their condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Man stabbed by girlfriend in domestic dispute

Syracuse, NY — A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the arm by his girlfriend during a domestic dispute early Sunday morning. Syracuse Police responded to a residence on the 600 block of Catherine Street around 2:20 a.m. where they found Reginald Bradwell with a stabbing wound to the arm.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Man stabbed in altercation at New York State Fair

A 27-year-old man was stabbed at the New York State Fair on Saturday. Troopers said the victim was stabbed in a physical altercation with 34-year-old Richard J. Killins outside of gate 11. Killins was charged with 2nd-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police department discusses burglary issues, crossing crime scenes and bus safety

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed burglary issues, crossing crime scenes and bus safety. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski will appear...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Troopers: Two brothers dead in murder-suicide in Oswego County

HASTINGS, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating what troopers have ruled a murder-suicide in the Town of Hastings. Troopers responded to a residence at 7 Speach Drive Saturday just before 1:00 p.m., troopers said. There, they found two individuals dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators determined Colin Teeter,...
HASTINGS, NY
cnycentral.com

38-year-old facing arson charges arraigned, to appear in court again

Syracuse, NY — Over one month after he caused an explosion in the Vinette Towers apartment complex, Scott Dimond has been arraigned. The 38-year-old Dimond was said to have caused an explosion inside the complex while he was making homemade fireworks. Dimond came away from it with burns to over half of his body.
SYRACUSE, NY
#911#Violent Crime#Syracuse Police
Public Safety
cnycentral.com

Flooding likely for parts of the area Sunday night through Labor Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The risk for flooding is looking likely as a soggy system brings widespread rain to CNY Sunday night through Labor Day. The latest forecast models now show an increased total amount of rainfall. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST and RAINFALL TOTALS) Let's start with the...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

ORANGE WIN: Syracuse upsets Louisville 31-7

SYRACUSE — It was a night to remember in the newly renamed JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse football dominated Louisville in all four quarters to start the season with a bang. A Cardinal offense that torched the Orange 41-3 one year ago, couldn't get anything going against a rock-solid SU defense. A unit that only forced 7 turnovers in 2021 (good for 129th out of 130 FBS teams) caused 3 turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble recovery) that sealed an Orange victory.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Football kicks off 2022 season at home against ACC foe Louisville

Your hometown team is, and they open their 2022 season in the newly-christened JMA Wireless Dome against an ACC foe in the Louisville Cardinals. The last time these teams met was late last season at Louisville, and nothing went the way of the men in Orange. Cardinal quarterback Malik Cunningham threw for four touchdowns and ran in another on the way to a 41-3 rout. This year's Orange team says it recognizes the challenge and are ready to take it head on.
SYRACUSE, NY



