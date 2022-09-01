Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flare
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Fox11online.com
Take in the joys of Fox Jazz Fest in Menasha
(WLUK) -- Fox Jazz Fest is underway at Jefferson Park in Menasha this Labor Day weekend. Music lovers from around Northeast Wiscosnin are welcomed to this free event. Enjoy local, national, and international Jazz artists. There will be food, beverage and fun around as you listen. Fox Jazz Fest starts...
Fox11online.com
WWII Veteran and Green Bay native Herman Van Beckum turns 100 years old
MORRISON (WLUK)-- World War II Veteran and Green Bay native Herman Van Beckum turns 100 years old September 5th, 2022. He has four kids, nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Herman Van Beckum has a lot to celebrate, surrounded by five generations of his family, he...
Fox11online.com
As a new school year begins, watch for these signs of bullying
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Many school districts began the new year this past week in Northeast Wisconsin, the Appleton Area School District among them. Assistant Superintendent Sheree Garvey says that's why schools in Appleton have a new way to fight bullying. “We take bullying very seriously," Garvey said. "In every situation.”
Fox11online.com
Herbert Kohler, Jr. dies at 83
KOHLER - Herbert Kohler, Jr., Kohler Co. executive chairman, passed away Sept. 3, 2022, in Kohler, Wisconsin at the age of 83. The Kohler Co. released Kohler's obituary Sunday afternoon. Dynamic leader and Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herbert Vollrath Kohler, Jr. passed away on September 3, 2022, in Kohler, Wisconsin....
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay parents give thoughts on loan forgiveness during move in day
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- It comes just over a week since President Joe Biden announced a plan to waive $10,000 dollars in federal loans for individuals earning less than $125,000 dollars a year. Students moved in to UW-Green Bay Saturday, FOX 11 talked with parents on campus for their thoughts on...
Fox11online.com
ATV and UTV safety in Oconto County ahead of busy Labor Day Weekend
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- It is expected to be a busy weekend for outdoor fun, and that includes hitting the trails on ATVs and UTVs. But it can also be deadly. So far this season, 11 people have died in ATV-related crashes. Forty-seven people died in all of last season.
Fox11online.com
$23,000 worth of drugs seized in Pulaski
PULASKI (WLUK) -- The Brown County Drug Task Force seized over $23,000 worth of drugs in Pulaski on September 1. According to a Facebook post by the Village of Pulaski Police Department, the task force seized 71.85 grams of fentanyl (approximately $13,000 street value) and 334.35 grams of meth (approximately $10,000 street value), as well as $13,000 cash and a handgun.
Fox11online.com
Florida man accidentally shoots 2 people in Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Grand Chute police say two people are being treated after a Florida man accidentally shot them Friday. Police responded to a call about an accidental shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive. Police say the 67-year-old man accidentally fired a rifle,...
Fox11online.com
Trial in Green Bay shooting death postponed to February
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The trial for a June 2020 murder will not go ahead as planned next week. Robert Bowsky, 30, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting at Seymour Park which resulted in the death of Deanthony Odum. Two others were injured. Prosecutors asked for the...
Fox11online.com
Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
Fox11online.com
Traffic blocked near Sheboygan Falls following crash
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. ---- SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on WIS 32 at Miley Road, going north and southbound due to a crash. A report from WisDOT said the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m....
Fox11online.com
One person dead in Oshkosh, after pedestrian vs. train accident
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian vs. train accident. It occurred near the area of Pioneer Drive just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old male. If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police...
Fox11online.com
Appleton North smothers Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Entering this season there wasn't a lot of talk about Appleton North being a contender in the Fox Valley Association, but that might be changing. Even though North opened the season with wins over Green Bay Southwest and Green Bay Preble -- non-contenders in the Fox River Classic Conference North -- there was a question of how good the Lightning would be after losing many key players from last year's team.
Fox11online.com
St. Norbert Loses Defensive Battle at Ripon
RIPON - St. Norbert College opened the 2022 season with a defensive struggle in a non-conference game against former Midwest Conference archrival Ripon College and dropped a tough 13-10 decision at Ingalls Field. Ripon's Erik Flores converted a 36-yard field goal with 1:28 remaining to put the Red Hawks out...
Fox11online.com
Woman pleads not guilty in mail fraud and theft case
CHILTON (WLUK) – Danika Viasana pleaded not guilty to nine fraud-related counts – including theft of mail. Viasana also waived a preliminary hearing in the case, which includes 29 counts of bail jumping. No trial date was set. She returns to court Oct. 20, court records show. Viasana...
