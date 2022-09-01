Read full article on original website
Zeldin campaigns on bail reform debate
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bail reform continues to be a big topic on the campaign trail in the race for Governor. Republican candidate Lee Zeldin and his running mate made stops in Buffalo on Thursday, and also in Rochester, trying to draw attention to the issue as they call for cashless bail reform.
Some WNY religious leaders question new state law on concealed carry for parishioners
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York state's new gun reforms took effect on Thursday with new requirements for permit applications and restrictions on areas where concealed weapons cannot be carried. With the changes an interesting question popped up for some groups that are now categorized as a "sensitive location." That...
Erie County Clerk's Office busy as people seek pistol permits in bid to beat deadline
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For gun owners across Western New York and the rest of the state it's a race to get in under the wire before new laws take effect Thursday, Sept. 1. The laws were a response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that struck down the state's restrictions on pistol permits.
Sidewalks, taxes, and seat licenses top concerns from the public on new Bills stadium, according to documents obtained by WGRZ
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — There was only one public scoping session regarding the new Bills stadium. That was held on July 14. However, the public had until July 28 to let their voice be heard through submitted comments via the Buffalo Bills SEQR website. 2 On Your Side filed...
Western New York leaders address tourism industry challenges
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — With travel at the border still below pre-pandemic levels, leaders from several industries got together Wednesday afternoon to figure out ways to boost tourism in Western New York. A lot of the issues have been brought up before: not enough workers, restrictions at the border,...
Flash Flood Warning expires in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Areas in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties were under a Flash Flood Warning until 10:45 p.m. Sunday. It was allowed to expire on time. Training storms have been the main culprit here, and that means the storms have been repeatedly hitting the same area over and over again with consistent and heavy rain. Radar estimates peg this at around 1 to 2 inches of rainfall that could have potentially fallen.
Gas prices continue to drop in WNY over Labor Day weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall, according to data from AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 6 cents from last week, decreasing to $3.79, according to AAA. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.19.
As new Bills season nears, Depew store holds kickoff party
DEPEW, N.Y. — Store716 held a kickoff party Sunday, with the Bills' season opener in mind. The Depew store offered special deals and giveaways, pop-up shops from other retailers, and even a beer tent thanks to Community Beer Works. Event organizers said they were preparing for another Bills season the only way that Buffalo knows how: with a great party.
No shortage of events this Labor Day weekend in WNY
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With it being the last unofficial weekend of summer, we are checking out some of the events happening this weekend in Western New York. There is a lot going on this weekend, including the Ballpark Brew Bash happening at Sahlen Field on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., or 3 to 7 p.m. for people with VIP tickets, where you can sample beer from more than 50 breweries.
DMV launches new online service to help customers access records
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a new service aimed at saving customers time and money. The 'Records Request Navigator' is a tool that will enable customers to figure out what records they need, the best way to get them and then how to get them. It will allow customers to request and pay for those records online rather than mailing a request. The service can be accessed through the department's website.
Nursing home workers at 5 WNY facilities authorize a 5-day strike
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even while 600 1199SEIU nursing home workers ratified a new three-year agreement, workers at five Western New York facilities voted to authorize a five-day strike notice. If no agreement is reached, union workers at Elderwood at Lockport, Elderwood at Williamsville, Fiddler’s Green Manor, Humboldt House, and...
Southern California Bills Backers, Fans of Buffalo ready to welcome Mafia to Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — With less than a week left until the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams kick off the NFL season, the Southern California welcome wagon is getting ready to roll out the red carpet for fellow Bills fans. Bills Backers groups from San Diego, Los Angeles, South...
Restaurants, entertainment district gear up for Bills opener in L.A.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Bills fans having to wait only a week to see Josh Allen and the rest of the roster hit the field, restaurants and the entertainment district in Buffalo are getting ready for big turnouts. Several clubs and restaurants on Chippewa Street in downtown Buffalo are...
