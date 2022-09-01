ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

Zeldin campaigns on bail reform debate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bail reform continues to be a big topic on the campaign trail in the race for Governor. Republican candidate Lee Zeldin and his running mate made stops in Buffalo on Thursday, and also in Rochester, trying to draw attention to the issue as they call for cashless bail reform.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
2 On Your Side

Flash Flood Warning expires in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Areas in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties were under a Flash Flood Warning until 10:45 p.m. Sunday. It was allowed to expire on time. Training storms have been the main culprit here, and that means the storms have been repeatedly hitting the same area over and over again with consistent and heavy rain. Radar estimates peg this at around 1 to 2 inches of rainfall that could have potentially fallen.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Gas prices continue to drop in WNY over Labor Day weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall, according to data from AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 6 cents from last week, decreasing to $3.79, according to AAA. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.19.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

As new Bills season nears, Depew store holds kickoff party

DEPEW, N.Y. — Store716 held a kickoff party Sunday, with the Bills' season opener in mind. The Depew store offered special deals and giveaways, pop-up shops from other retailers, and even a beer tent thanks to Community Beer Works. Event organizers said they were preparing for another Bills season the only way that Buffalo knows how: with a great party.
DEPEW, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Gun Laws#Second Amendment#New Laws#Politics State#Politics Governor#Americans#New Yorkers#The Supreme Court
2 On Your Side

No shortage of events this Labor Day weekend in WNY

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With it being the last unofficial weekend of summer, we are checking out some of the events happening this weekend in Western New York. There is a lot going on this weekend, including the Ballpark Brew Bash happening at Sahlen Field on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., or 3 to 7 p.m. for people with VIP tickets, where you can sample beer from more than 50 breweries.
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

DMV launches new online service to help customers access records

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a new service aimed at saving customers time and money. The 'Records Request Navigator' is a tool that will enable customers to figure out what records they need, the best way to get them and then how to get them. It will allow customers to request and pay for those records online rather than mailing a request. The service can be accessed through the department's website.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy