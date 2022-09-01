Read full article on original website
hot967.fm
One Shot A Minnesota State Fair
(Falcon Heights, MN) — Minnesota State Fair Police are confirming that a shooting happened at the fairgrounds Saturday night. The shooting happened after a “large group of youths” began fighting near the Midway. Police say a shot was fired and a man suffered a non-life threatening leg wound. Officials say officers reacted quickly to secure the scene and evacuated the fairgrounds. Minnesota State Patrol officers have been doubled through today. The situation is under investigation.
Report: 3M Planning Layoffs To Adjust To Slowing Economy
(Maplewood, MN) — One of Minnesota’s largest employers is expected to conduct layoffs. Bloomberg reports that 3M officials announced the move in an internal memo. The Maplewood-based company says that is adjusting to a slowing economy. No word yet on how many of the nearly 100 thousand workers will be laid off.
