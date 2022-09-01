Read full article on original website
KTAL
Scattered storms stick around this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The chance of scattered thunderstorms will continue this week keeping our temperatures near or slightly below average throughout the week. Scattered Labor Day storms: Rain and isolated thunderstorms will be ongoing this morning across the northern ArkLaTex. An area of low pressure and trailing stationary front will bring an increasing chance of storms as temperatures begin to rise. Warm and humid air will build across the ArkLaTex this afternoon triggering scattered thunderstorms between noon and sunset.
KTAL
Labor Day begins 7 days of rain
The ArkLaTex is in between two upper-level high-pressure systems. One is over the western United States and another just off the East Coast. A rather sizeable upper-level low extends southwest from the Midwestern U.S. In fact, part of this low extends through the Ozarks and into the ArkLaTex. A disturbance near the Iowa and Missouri border will be forced southward through Arkansas and be nudged briefly into our area by the upper high to our west.
KSLA
Most stay dry as we continue the Labor Day Weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Tonight’s lows will drop to the low-70s while any shower or storm that pops up in the afternoon and evening will linger after sunset. Looking ahead to tomorrow and rain chances stay nice and low. Most folk will stay completely dry through Sunday...
fox4news.com
Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas
DALLAS - Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there are still about 90,000 North Texans impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map. Tiffany householder watched high winds take down...
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
KSLA
People gather for Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Festival
The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation. Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at.
KSLA
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) — These are the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch" — is the best of...
WacoTrib.com
Here's how it's going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
KSLA
Boil advisory lifted completely for Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the boil advisory across the city of Shreveport. At 10:44 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, the boil advisory that Shreveport was issued late Wednesday, has finally been completely lifted. Shreveport’s residents and businesses can now return to regular use of water.
KSLA
Fire damages house on Shreveport cul-de-sac
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire damaged a house on a cul-de-sac a couple blocks east of Caddo Middle Magnet School. The fire in the single-story dwelling on Ballentine Circle in Shreveport was reported at 2:44 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. There’s no immediate word of...
33-Year-Old Micah D Gehring Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
Official coroner reports state that a man from Texas died in a motorcycle accident when the vehicle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner as 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of [..]
This Burger Joint Just Closed Down For Good in Bossier
If I am craving a burger, a few places in town can always kill a craving. 5 Guys always comes up as an option when I am craving a cheeseburger. 5 Guys Burger and Fries Has Been A favorite Ever Since I Lived in California. I remember the first time...
KSLA
LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport
magic1029fm.com
Rules for Having A Frist Date In Shreveport
First dates can be nerve wracking… one lady has created a list of rules for having a successful first date! Try these and see if they’ll work in Shreveport!. 1. Pick a Thursday. It’s the perfect closeness to the weekend, so you can make plans for a second date before Monday, and then you know how you feel.
$31 million in funding announced for veterans across Texas
More than $31 million in grants will be distributed to veterans across Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission.
KSLA
Eden Gardens' class of 1970 celebrates 52nd reunion, dedication wall
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Eden Gardens High School class of 1970 celebrated their 52nd reunion on Saturday, Sept. 3. Back in February, KSLA interviewed the group who were almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve. This happened less than two months before their graduation. The effort was said to be part of integration.
KTAL
Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
GAME OF THE WEEK: Longview takes down long-time rival Marshall 48-11
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) We’re in Week Two of football across East Texas and the Longview Lobos have added another win over their long-time rival Marshall Mavericks. The final score was: 48-11. Next week, Longview will play Tyler Legacy on the road, and Marshall will host Henderson. This is one of the oldest rivalries in the […]
Passenger ejected in East Texas crash, helicopter lands on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas passenger was ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash on Monday and was severely injured. The wreck happened in Harrison County and deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety were called the the incident on I-20 in the westbound lane. A car crashed into another […]
arklatexweekend.com
National card-based party game company, headquartered in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Daniel and Elles Maddry run the largest Christian gaming company in the United States out of their home in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood. Inside their home office, they’re at work, coming up with new concepts, working with national distributors and keeping up with manufacturing demands. If those demands get too high, they have an emergency supply of extra inventory conveniently located in their kitchen cabinets. It’s the work-from-home balance many of us had to master during the pandemic on full-display.
